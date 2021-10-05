Jessica Shannon's bio: age, nickname, weight loss, where is she now?

Jessica Shannon is a popular American reality TV star. Together with her sisters and her other extended family, they appeared in their reality series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot. What else is known about her?

After undergoing surgery, Jessica Shannon's weight loss quest has made her the centre of attention. The reality TV actress had been attempting to lose weight for some time, but when her manager, Gina Rodriguez, advised that she consider weight loss surgery, she was initially apprehensive but eventually decided to go forward with it.

Profile summary

Full name : Jessica Shannon

: Jessica Shannon Nickname : Chubbs

: Chubbs Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 12th October 1996

: 12th October 1996 Age : 25 years (as of 2021)

: 25 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Libra

: Libra Place of birth : McIntyre, Georgia, United States

: McIntyre, Georgia, United States Current residence: McIntyre, Georgia, US

McIntyre, Georgia, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'3"

: 5'3" Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : June Edith Shannon

: June Edith Shannon Father : Michael Anthony Ford

: Michael Anthony Ford Siblings : 3

: 3 School : Wilkinson High School

: Wilkinson High School Profession : TV personality and social media influencer

: TV personality and social media influencer Net worth : $1.5 million

: $1.5 million Instagram : @jessicaaa.shannon

: @jessicaaa.shannon Facebook: Jessica Shannon

How old is Jessica Shannon?

The reality TV star was born in 1996 in McIntyre, Georgia, the U.S. She celebrates her birthday on 12th October.

She is the daughter of June and Michael Anthony Ford. She has three siblings named Anna Cardwell (Chickadee), Lauryn Efird (Pumpkin), and Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo).

What is Jessica Shannon's nickname?

Just like her other sisters, Jessica has a nickname, and it is Chubbs.

Is Jessica related to Honey Boo Boo?

Yes, she is Jessica's younger half-sister through their mom. Honey Boo Boo's dad is Mike Thompson, also known as Sugar Bear.

What does Jessica Shannon do for a living?

Jessica is a social media influencer and a reality TV star. She first made her television appearance in the reality show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, where she appeared in 25 episodes from 2012 to 2014. The show that made her family famous aired on TLC from 8th August, 2012 and ended on 14th August, 2014.

In 2013, she appeared on The Steve Harvey Show together with the rest of her family. Other shows she has appeared in are:

2019-2020: Mama June: From Not to Hot

2013: Family Feud

2012-2013: Toddlers & Tiaras

Does Jessica Shannon have a child?

The reality TV star has not announced who she is seeing, and she does not have a child; hence there is no information regarding Jessica Shannon's baby daddy.

Did Jessica Shannon have surgery?

Jessica had an $80,895 makeover in Beverly Hills, where she had weight loss surgery, liposuction, a tummy tuck, and new red hair colour.

She now weighs much less than the 246 pounds (111 kg) she weighed before the operations. Her experience with the procedure, she said, was life-changing. According to her,

"It's been life-changing. I wouldn't trade it for the world. The thing that bothered me the most about myself was my stomach. I never liked it. I didn't like how big it was and how it hung. Me and my sister would go out and do something, and I would change five-six times because I felt like I couldn't find something that actually looked decent on me, or I turned around because I thought somebody was judging me."

She added,

"It's been a real strict diet and it's completely different from what I'm used to, but I'm starting to enjoy it. I'm more confident in myself. I'll go and wear a tight fitting shirt or something super cute and not have to worry about my stomach bulging out. I really enjoy the way that I'm turning out to be."

Height, weight and body measurements

Jessica is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall and weighs 165 pounds (75 kg). During her surgery, she lost almost 50 pounds (22 kg). She has dark brown eyes and brown hair.

Jessica Shannon's net worth

According to Idol Net worth, she has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. However, this information is not official.

Where is Jessica Shannon now?

She is currently selling personalized videos on Cameo. She is also a Boombod ambassador. That said, people should be warned that Boombod may not be the miracle weight loss drink it claims to be.

Jessica Shannon is a reality TV star who became famous alongside her family. You can follow her on her journey on her social media.

