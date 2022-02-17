Lil Jerz’s biography: age, real name, brothers, boyfriend, net worth

Lil Jerz is a social media influencer from the United States. Her challenges, beauty vlogs, dancing, and adventure entries have garnered her a great deal of attention. Since 2019, she has been uploading videos on her YouTube channel. What else is known about her?

Lil Jerz is quite active on social media, despite her accounts being unverified. She frequently shares her photographs, lip-sync, travel, and dance videos on social media.

Profile summary

Full name: Lil Jerz

Lil Jerz Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 3 March 2004

3 March 2004 Age: 17 years (as of January 2022)

17 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality: American

American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 162

162 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Anthony Gonzales

Anthony Gonzales Profession: Social media personality and YouTuber

Lil Jerz's biography

The content creator was born on 3 March 2004 in the United States. She is close to her family and has featured them in most of her videos.

She grew up with her two brothers, Justice Cook and Yung Reece. Lil Jerz's brothers are also social media personalities. She is a Mexican-American national.

What is Lil Jerz's real name?

On all of her social media platforms, the YouTuber uses Lil Jerz. She has not stated whether that is her real name or a nickname.

How old is Lil Jerz?

As of 2022, Lil Jerz's age is 17 years old. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Lil Jerz do for a living?

She is an Instagram star, TikToker, and social media influencer whose fame skyrocketed following her posts on social media platforms.

She runs a self-titled YouTube channel which she created on 4 June 2017. Her YouTube content includes prank videos, challenges, shopping with friends, family moments, fashion, and surprise videos. Her channel currently has 407 thousand subscribers.

Aside from YouTube, she has also become a sought-after personality on TikTok. Lil Jerz's TikTok account has over 493 thousand followers and over 46 million likes. She often uploads lip-syncs, dance, makeup, and challenge-related videos on the platform.

She is also active on Instagram with 265 thousand followers and more than 25 thousand followers on Twitter.

What is Lil Jerz's net worth?

According to Celebs Life Reel, her net worth is estimated to be ranging from $100k to $200k. This information, however, is not from a verified source.

Who is Lil Jerz dating?

The American YouTuber is currently in a relationship with Anthony Gonzales. Not much is known about Lil Jerz's boyfriend apart from being an athlete. However, the duo has been posting each other on their respective social media accounts. She has also featured him on many of her YouTube videos.

Are Lil Jerz and K Swervo still together?

No. The TikTok star was previously in a relationship with K Swervo, a social media influencer. He is known for creating pranks, challenges, and reactions. The duo began dating in 2019, but it is unclear when they broke up.

How tall is Lil Jerz?

The YouTubers' height is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimetres. Her weight is 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. She has long dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Lil Jerz is a rising social media personality who often engages her audience with her content. She has maintained a clean profile since she came into the limelight.

