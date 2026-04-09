President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unexpectedly missed key project commissioning in Lagos on April 8, 2026

Senate President Akpabio represented Tinubu during the event, raising questions about the President's absence

Prominent APC governors attended in solidarity with Governor Sanwo-Olu for the commissioning of significant projects

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ikeja, Lagos State - President Bola Tinubu was absent at the commissioning of some key projects in Lagos State on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

Tinubu was expected to commission the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge, the Multi-Agency Complex in Alausa, and other projects during his official state visit.

The project's commissioning was widely publicised both by the Presidency and the Lagos State government ahead of President Tinubu’s visit.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, however, carried out the duty on behalf of the President.

As reported by Daily Trust, Akpabio said he was performing the inauguration on behalf of the President.

It was unclear why Tinubu stayed away from the commissioning, despite being in Lagos since the weekend of the Easter celebration.

“You wonder why the Senate President came to represent the president in Lagos. It’s because the Senate President himself is a Lagosian. I lived right behind Bourdillion, and I have been there for 30 years.”

The Multi-Agency Complex in Alausa was renamed the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administrative Complex

The event was attended by prominent figures and several APC governors, including Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Professor Babagana Zulum (Borno), as well as Hope Uzodimma (Imo), who is also the Chairman of the APC Governors' Forum.

The APC governors attended the commissioning in solidarity with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The other project to be commissioned today, Thursday, April 9, 2026, includes the Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, Maracana Stadium, and the Lagos Food Logistics Hub in Abijo.

Lagos announces traffic diversions over projects unveiling

Recall that Lagos State government announced partial road closures for critical infrastructure commissioning by President Tinubu.

The traffic disruptions for 2 days are expected in Opebi-Allen and Ojota during events on Wednesday and Thursday, April 8 and 9.

Governor Sanwo-Olu's government advised motorists to use alternative routes; LASTMA deployed to manage traffic effectively

Source: Legit.ng