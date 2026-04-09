A young lady who graduated from Covenant University 7 years ago celebrated as she shared her achievements so far

She opened up about how she relocated to the United Kingdom for her Master's and her academic and career journey

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A Nigerian lady, Jennifer Odjugo, who graduated from Covenant University with a first class in 2019 has shared her achievements.

She shared how she graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.93, emerging as the best in her college and department.

A Covenant University first class graduates shares achievement after 7 years. Photo: @JE_dna

Source: Twitter

Identified as @JE_dna on X, the lady introduced herself and shared her achievements since she graduated from Covenant University.

She wrote:

"Allow me to reintroduce myself. 7 years ago, I graduated from CU with a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 4.93 CGPA & was the best student of my department & college. I went on to bag a Masters in Finance & Investment with Distinction from a top UK uni, Youngest LinkedIn Top Voice in Finance & Economy in 2020

"Passed all 3 levels of the CFA Exam. Have >5 years of experience as an Equity Analyst working in 3 continents at Global Financial Institutions. My track record is well documented."

She went ahead to share links from her past posts, showing how she got a fully funded scholarship to study in UK after her internship in Cairo, Egypt.

See her X post below:

Reactions trail Covenant University graduate's achievements

@Ola_mercy_ said:

"Wow Congratulations on all your achievements I must say that you just motivated me . One thing I learnt from this is that documentation of our achievements on social media is a good thing as it can be used for reference in future. You are a star and I applaud you ma'am/"

@jaypeethedev said:

"Hi Edna, I went through your profile and It feels you have got your life planned out and everything keeps falling in pleasant places for you. Super proud of how far you've come. It really inspiring! Kudos!"

@didicars said:

"My daughter is 4 and reading your Bio. Omo, she must like maths and accounting..... #ProjectEdna."

@badmanNFTs said:

"Congratulations I connected with you on LinkedIn, would love to connect with you. I have a question regarding the IMC was it instrumental for you getting a job in the uk. I’m also on the part of being an investment analyst either Equity or M&A would appreciate if I can connect."

@aweda_aa said:

"I tap into this energy, you’re BIG and all your hard work, keep shining Eagle."

A Covenant University graduate shares achievements 7 years after graduation. Photo: @JE_dna

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng