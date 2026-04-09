Peter Obi has been spotted exercising at a gym hours after joining a major protest of the African Democratic Congress

Opposition figures had staged a “Save Nigeria Democracy” protest over INEC’s recent leadership decision

Nigerians have reacted online to Obi’s post-protest gym appearance, generating strong debate and commentary

A former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been seen working out at a gym just hours after participating in a protest organised by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abuja.

Peter Obi spotted in gym hours after ADC protest; Nigerians respond to video online. Photo: @JaypeeGeneral

Source: Twitter

In a video circulating on X on Thursday, April 9, Obi was captured exercising to keep fit. The development comes shortly after he joined other opposition figures at the “Save Nigeria Democracy” protest held on Wednesday, April 8.

The protest, which drew influential ADC members and allies, was staged in the nation’s capital to express concerns over recent developments involving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Prominent political figures present at the demonstration included former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former governors Rotimi Amaechi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Rauf Aregbesola, as well as former Senate president David Mark, who is also the embattled national chairman of the ADC.

According to reports, the protesters initially converged at the Maitama Roundabout before moving toward the headquarters of INEC.

The protest follows a recent decision by INEC to derecognise the ADC leadership based on a Court of Appeal judgment. Opposition leaders have alleged that the move was influenced by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a claim yet to be officially addressed by the commission.

The ADC and its allies have accused INEC of undermining Nigeria’s democracy, insisting that the electoral body must remain independent in its actions.

Nigerians react to viral video

Meanwhile, Obi’s post-protest gym appearance has drawn attention online, with Nigerians reacting to the video circulating on social media.

@JaypeeGeneral wrote on X:

"Man is fit in all ramifications to lead Nigeria to the promised land"

@bigjosh_0 wrote:

"For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal...... Gym all you like, even if na for wheelchair, Tinubu is winning his second tenure. Rest, relax. Come 2031, he will give u every support you will need."

@Okechukwu_odd said:

"Tinubu no fit go gym o."

@claxicalceleboy wrote:

"All this doesn't win an election.. The only thing it will win is Sarah Ibrahim's heart."

Peter Obi hits the gym after joining ADC protest; online reactions emerge. Photo: @tomilo

Source: Twitter

@shory002 said:

"Give me a fit president, and I will do anything for you."

@SemiNigerian wrote:

"A lot will happen in 2027; he needs to be fit for it."

@Mr_Delectable wrote:

"Getting ready and keeping fit for the great job ahead, to eliminate the option of foreign medical tourism."

@Nackson147 said:

"He is always fit both physically and mentally. I knew him when he was the governor of my state, Anambra. He visits every site and every school in the state."

@Ebuka_Laz wrote:

"Tinubu will see a version of Peter Obi that is different from that of 2023."

Watch the clip below

Pastor predicts ticket that could fail against Tinubu

Pastor Kingsley Okwuwe of the Revival and Restoration Global Mission has warned that a potential presidential ticket pairing Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso may not succeed in unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Leggit.ng had reported that the cleric shared this prophecy on his official YouTube channel, as he cited spiritual incompatibility between the two opposition figures.

Source: Legit.ng