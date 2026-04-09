A young lady who finished secondary school 10 years ago celebrated as she finally gained admission into the university

She opened up about how she was starting her education at the National Open University with no support from her family

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully matriculated into the National Open University of Nigeria.

She shared how she waited 10 years after leaving secondary school before gaining admission into the university.

A lady celebrates matriculation into university 10 years after leaving secondary school. Photo: @lulian_lu

Source: TikTok

Lady enters NOUN 10 years after secondary school

Identified on TikTok as @lulian_lu, the lady shared how she began her education without support from her family.

Sharing photos from her matriculation, she said:

"I have a lot I wanna tell you guys but I don't where and how to start!!!!! 1. firstly I want to advise you all that are opportune and lucky to have family and friends that are very very supportive, people that always go down on their low just to see you happy and successful in life!!!

"POV: I decided to go back to school after 10 years I had left secondary school! And today is my graduation. This isn't just a ceremony but a dream that I have always wished for myself!

"Yess starting this journey with no support from family but I know God locked in with me till the end. Don't hesitate to shared your congratulations because this is the day I ahve always dreamed of and here I am. It's never too late to start all over. I'm grateful for this day and moment."

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail NOUN student's matriculation

QuietChaos said:

"Congratulations dear. it's been ten years too. and I'm preparing for jamb. I hope to gain admission this year."

ONYII NWA said:

"Sore higher girl,God will see u through till ur convocation day tge sky is ur limit. You are truly loved."

@bims thread

"At 37 hope this is not too late for me like this. which age I won finish."

Bukzyemzy3

"Congratulations to you dear ,mine was 10 yrs as well,yes oooo!!!!it’s never too late,I’m Now in 300 Level (I’m now a semi finalist)."

Blessed_Treasure

"Sisterhood is proud of you for not giving up. I am also sitting for another Jamb after 4yrs of staying at home, it's not really easy buh God by my side I can do it nd I will do it till the end."

A lady gains admission into the National Open University 10 years after high school. Photo: @lulian_lu

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng