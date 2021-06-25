Laura Mellado’s biography: age, height, brother, husband, kids

Laura Mellado is an American social media personality, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. She is best known for her clothing boutique, Laura’s Boutique, and her family’s YouTube channel, LVE Family. What do you know about her?

YouTuber Laura Mellado. Photo: @lauramellado

Source: Instagram

Laura's Boutique is a family business that has become a great example of how a small dream can blossom into a profitable business. What do you know about the woman behind the company's success?

Profile summary

Real name: Laura Mellado

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 30 January 1992

Age: 29 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac: Aquarius

Place of birth: Whitter, CA, USA

Current residence: USA

Religion: Christianity

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed

Fluently speaks: English

Profession: YouTuber, entrepreneur, fashion designer

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Victor Hallman

Children: 2 (sons)

Height in feet: 5 ft 7 in

Height in centimetres: 170

Weight in kg: 55

Weight in lbs: 121

Laura Mellado’s biography

The YouTuber is from Whitter, California, in the United States. Her mother is the owner of Laura's Boutique, which began as a family-run business in Whitter in 2012, specializing in the sale of new and used clothing.

How old is Laura Mellado?

The beauty was born on 30 January 1992. As of 2021, Laura Mellado’s age is 29 years.

Education and career

YouTuber and entrepreneur Laura Mellado. Photo: @lauramellado

Source: Instagram

Mellado received her diploma from the La Habra Business Academy in 2010. Her first job in the industry was at her mother's clothing shop, Laura's Boutique.

She had a small space and was selling a few items. Her small business grew over time, and the family decided to relocate to a larger space in the same shopping centre.

The boutique became so popular in 2014 that the family decided to expand into Orange County. Moreover, it opened an online store to make buying clothes easier and more accessible to everyone.

Many people in Whitter knew Laura Mellado before she joined YouTube in 2016. She became famous far beyond her hometown after launching her YouTube channel, LVE Family, and significantly increased her fan base. She used the platform not only to talk about her family and their lives but also to promote her clothing.

Is the YouTuber married?

Yes, she is. Laura Mellado’s husband’s name is Victor Hallman. The star revealed interesting details about their love story in one of her YouTube videos.

Laura was dating another man when Victor first saw her at Disneyland. When he saw her that day, he began commenting on her pictures on social media.

As a result, they started talking through comments. Soon afterwards, the YouTuber ended her relationship with her boyfriend.

Victor repeatedly asked Laura to go on a date with him since then. Finally, she agreed, and Victor invited her on their first date to Disneyland. Victor proposed to the YouTuber at Disneyland after months of dating.

Laura Mellado with her husband and Mickey Mouse. Photo: @lauramellado

Source: Instagram

Children

Victor and Laura are the parents of two children. Their first son, Elliot, was born on 10 August 2015.

Because she was afraid of losing the child, the YouTuber kept her second pregnancy a secret from the public for a long time. She revealed the news to her fans only on 17 November 2020.

Their second child was born on 28 April 2021. Laura Mellado’s baby’s name is Oakley.

How tall is Laura Mellado?

Laura Mellado’s height is 5 feet 7 inches, or 170 centimetres.

Siblings

According to her video, the YouTuber has two brothers, Marcus and Max. She is very close to them.

Laura Mellado’s brother Marcus frequently appears in her videos. Furthermore, he spends a lot of time playing with her son Elliot.

Laura Mellado and Victor are now enjoying being parents. They spend a lot of time together and share their joy with their social media followers.

