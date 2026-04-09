A Nigerian remote worker has taken to social media to speak about the solar inverter he bought years ago

He mentioned the amount he paid for it and shared what he has been experiencing amid the constant power outages in the country

The amount he mentioned in the viral post and the message he sent to Nigerians made his post go viral

A Nigerian remote worker has taken to social media to share a review of the solar inverter he bought 2 years ago and the exact amount.

He mentioned that before getting solar, he had always spent money on fuel or petrol for his generator, but since getting a solar inverter, that has changed for him.

Remote worker shares experience with solar inverter amid constant power outages. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/SemudaraAbayomi, Getty Images/David Malan

Source: Twitter

Man gives a review of solar inverter

The individual further mentioned that before he got the solar inverter, he used to hiss immediately when there was a power outage, but he doesn’t do that anymore, and he shared why.

@SemudaraAbayomi mentioned the amount he paid for the solar and the specific year he made the purchase:

His statement:

"In 2024, I installed my solar for 1.2m, it’s been the most important decision I made for my productivity."

"I work from home. I haven’t spent a single naira on petrol for my generator."

"I no longer hiss every second because there’s no light and I have client work."

Nigerian remote worker reviews solar inverter he bought years ago, reveals cost. Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Getty Images/David Malan

Source: Getty Images

As a result of his experience using the solar inverter, he advised the public on what steps to take.

His statement:

"If you can, get yourself solar…"

"You don’t have to pay outright."

Reactions as man speaks about solar inverter

@Ammehh1 added:

"Early 2019, I matched one money like that. ran and bought inverter oh, not solar. All through the lock-down, I was a king. Neighbours filled my house. My generator guy thought I relocated. 2020, I added solar. Since then, I just come on social media to watch the noise on power."

@bacty123 shared:

"Can it carry Ac and fridge tv microwave electric cooker blender."

@Seyiquadri noted:

"Installment payment is the worse plan for anybody. Especially me."

@hichiefK noted:

"Nothing beats grid power. We can't industrialize with solar power."

@freak0_001 added:

"I have been using solar in my frozen foods store for a while now and it powers my freezers 24/7, so I can tell you it can be the solution if you have money for the right setup. I don't need national grid for anything, I didnt even subscribe to it at all."

@wallia_raja said:

"What should we suggest then. Power grid from Germany? Small solar installation that cater for my daily need is better than once in a while electricity y'all clamoring for but dem don wire most una head not to see beyond your horizon."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady expressed frustration after buying an Itel Power Tank with solar panels, but still struggled with unstable electricity. She revealed that her landlord refused to allow her to install the panels on the roof, preventing her from using the system effectively.

Lady celebrates as she installs solar panel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her excitement after buying and installing a solar panel for her home. She revealed that she decided after struggling with the high cost of charging her POS machine and power bank daily.

The lady explained that although she initially wanted to buy a more expensive power setup, she opted for a more affordable solar option recommended by a friend.

Source: Legit.ng