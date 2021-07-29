Susan Crow’s biography: what is known about Tony Bennett's wife?

Tony Bennett is a famous American singer who is a living legend of our time. Since 2007, he has been married to Susan Crow, former teacher and a philanthropist. What else is there to know about Tony Bennett's spouse?

Who is Tony Bennett married to now? Susan Crow is a respected philanthropist who is primarily known for her marriage to the legendary singer.

The story of Tony Bennett and his wife is an unusual and exciting one, so you are welcome to check it out and learn more about this woman.

Susan Crow's profile summary

Full name: Susan Crow

Susan Crow Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 9, 1966

September 9, 1966 Age: 54 years (as of August 2021)

54 years (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

San Francisco, California, United States Current residence: New York City, New York, US

New York City, New York, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in kilograms: 69

69 Weight in pounds: 152

152 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Father: Dayl Crow

Dayl Crow Mother: Marion Crow

Marion Crow Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett University: Fordham University, Columbia University

Fordham University, Columbia University Occupation: Former teacher, philanthropist

Susan Crow's bio

Crow was born on September 9, 1966. She grew up in in San Francisco, California, United States, with her mother Marion and father Dayl.

How old is Tony Bennett's wife Susan Crow?

Many people wonder - how old is Susan Bennett? The former teacher is much younger than her husband - they first met when she was in her 20s, and he was in his 60s.

As of August 2021, Susan Crow's age is 54 years.

What does Susan Crow do?

Tony Bennett's wife has a life of her own, aside from her marriage. She does a lot of philanthropic work, which is connected to her former job of teaching.

Before she got married to the musician, she was a social studies teacher at a public school in New York. It is worth mentioning that she got her bachelor's degree from Fordham University and later did a master's program at Columbia University's Teacher's College.

Susan used to be the owner of Creative Artists Management in New York. Her company helped talent with bookings, publicity, management and other related queries.

With time, she and her husband became philanthropists. In 1999, they co-founded Exploring The Arts, or ETA. It is a non-profit organisation meant to help public school students learn more about the arts. Currently, ETA is partnered with 46 schools in New York and Los Angeles. Susan Crow is presently the president of ETA.

The Bennett family is also responsible for the creation of Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in NYC. It is a public high school for artists that was conceived in 1999 and fully realised in 2009. Susan used to teach social studies there too.

How did Tony Bennett meet Susan Crow?

When Susan was a young girl, she was a huge fan of Tony's music and would often call the radio stations to request his songs. Her fascination with his songs came from her mother, Marion, who was also a fan of him.

She met him backstage during one of his concerts, and the sparks flew between them. Tony was smitten by the charming young woman and asked her to be his date for the evening. Since then, their romance blossomed, and their 40-year age difference was no issue for them.

Even though they have been dating since the 1980s, they did not rush with their wedding and ended up getting married in 2007. They tied the knot in a sweet, intimate ceremony with their closest family members and friends.

Since then, the couple has attended a lot of various events and ceremonies. The famous musician is still in love with his wife, and on social media, he says that she inspires his song lyrics, namely for "All For You".

He also mentioned that their age difference does not bother them anymore, as they are very compatible and share similar interests. He considers Susan a mature woman who balances him out, and he credits her for his long and fulfilled life.

Since 2016, Tony has been battling Alzheimer's disease. His wife is incredibly devoted to him and supports him throughout his health issues.

As she mentioned in one of the interviews, her husband initially did not want to disclose his diagnosis to the public. Still, he is currently in good health - even at 95 years old, he still works out a lot and attends performances with a pianist.

How much is Susan Crow worth?

Information on Susan Crow's net worth has not been made public yet. Her husband is allegedly worth $200 million.

The couple frequently spends their fortune on good causes, such as founding new schools and financing education.

Susan Crow and Tony Bennett have an unusual yet very sweet love story. They are completely devoted to each other and share strong love after all the years together.

