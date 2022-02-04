Lizze Broadway’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows
Lizze Broadway is a talented American actress. She is best known for appearing on The Rookie and Splitting Up Together TV series. She currently has 21 acting credits to her name.
Apart from appearing on the big screen, the actress has also done voiceover work and commercials. What else is known about her? Find out more details about her life here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Elizabeth Broadway
- Nicknames: Lizze, Lizzie
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 16 February 1998
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'1"
- Height in centimetres: 155
- Weight in pounds: 128
- Weight in kilograms: 58
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Tanner Buchanan
- Net worth: $1.2 million
- Instagram: @lizzebroadway
Lizze Broadway’s biography
Where is Lizze Broadway from? The American actress was born in Toledo, Ohio, United States of America. She later moved to Los Angeles with her mother and sister to pursue acting. Her father is a high school director, while her mother is a homemaker.
How old is Lizze Broadway?
Lizze Broadway's age is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16th February 1998. Her birth sign is Aquarius.
Career
The American actress has always wanted to pursue a career in show business ever since she was young. However, she started her career journey as a model during her teenagehood and participated in several modelling and glamorous competitions like the International Model and Talent.
She made her acting debut in 2010 in the TV series Southland where she played the role of Brooks Ryerson. She rose to prominence after being featured in the 2015 TV movie 16 and Missing as Abbey.
What movies is Lizze Broadway in?
Below is a list of all Lizze Broadway's movies and TV shows:
- TBA - Untitled 'The Boys' Spinoff as Emma
- TBA - The Inhabitant as Suzy
- 2019-2021 - The Rookie as Aurora
- 2020 - The Lost Boys as Willa Frog
- 2020 - American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules as Stephanie Stifler
- 2019 - Slay as Ashley
- 2018-2019 - Splitting Up Together as Zoey
- 2018 -Instakiller as Harper
- 2018 - Henry Danger as Heather
- 2018 - Here and Now as Becca Koats
- 2016 - A Killer Walks Amongst Us
- 2018 - NCSI as Mandy
- 2017 - Chicago P.D. as JoJo McKinnon
- 2017 - Perception as Josi
- 2015 - 16 and Missing as Abbey
- 2014 - Trophy Wife as Maya
- 2013 - Conan as Steph
- 2013 - Bones as Kat Martin
- 2011 - Bad Mom as Rose
- 2011 - Shameless as Daughter
- 2010 - Southland as Brooks Ryerson
Lizze Broadway and Tanner Buchanan's relationship
Lizze is currently dating actor Tanner Buchanan. The two have been best friends since childhood since they were both raised in Ohio. It is unclear when they first started dating.
Are Lizze Broadway and Tanner Buchanan still together? Yes, they are. They once split up in 2015 before rekindling their romance a few years ago.
What is Lizze Broadway's height?
The young talented actress is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. She weighs about 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.
What is Lizze Broadway's net worth?
No official site states her exact amount, however, according to Starsgab, her net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million.
Lizze Broadway is a young American actress who has continuously worked her way into international fame through her acting career. Since childhood, she knew her passion and decided to pursue it.
