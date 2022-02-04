Lizze Broadway’s biography: age, height, movies and TV shows

Lizze Broadway is a talented American actress. She is best known for appearing on The Rookie and Splitting Up Together TV series. She currently has 21 acting credits to her name.

Lizze Broadway is seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Apart from appearing on the big screen, the actress has also done voiceover work and commercials. What else is known about her? Find out more details about her life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Elizabeth Broadway

Elizabeth Broadway Nicknames: Lizze, Lizzie

Lizze, Lizzie Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 16 February 1998

16 February 1998 Age : 24 years old (as of 2022)

: 24 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, United States

Toledo, Ohio, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'1"

: 5'1" Height in centimetres : 155

: 155 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms : 58

: 58 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings : 1

: 1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Tanner Buchanan

Tanner Buchanan Net worth : $1.2 million

: $1.2 million Instagram: @lizzebroadway

Lizze Broadway’s biography

Where is Lizze Broadway from? The American actress was born in Toledo, Ohio, United States of America. She later moved to Los Angeles with her mother and sister to pursue acting. Her father is a high school director, while her mother is a homemaker.

How old is Lizze Broadway?

Mohamed Bamba, Sam Levine, Lizze Broadway, Tanner Buchanan, Tanner Fox and David Mazouz are seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Lizze Broadway's age is 24 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16th February 1998. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

Career

The American actress has always wanted to pursue a career in show business ever since she was young. However, she started her career journey as a model during her teenagehood and participated in several modelling and glamorous competitions like the International Model and Talent.

She made her acting debut in 2010 in the TV series Southland where she played the role of Brooks Ryerson. She rose to prominence after being featured in the 2015 TV movie 16 and Missing as Abbey.

What movies is Lizze Broadway in?

Below is a list of all Lizze Broadway's movies and TV shows:

TBA - Untitled 'The Boys' Spinoff as Emma

as Emma TBA - The Inhabitant as Suzy

as Suzy 2019-2021 - The Rookie as Aurora

as Aurora 2020 - The Lost Boys as Willa Frog

as Willa Frog 2020 - American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules as Stephanie Stifler

as Stephanie Stifler 2019 - Slay as Ashley

as Ashley 2018-2019 - Splitting Up Together as Zoey

as Zoey 2018 - Instakiller as Harper

as Harper 2018 - Henry Danger as Heather

as Heather 2018 - Here and Now as Becca Koats

as Becca Koats 2016 - A Killer Walks Amongst Us

2018 - NCSI as Mandy

as Mandy 2017 - Chicago P.D. as JoJo McKinnon

as JoJo McKinnon 2017 - Perception as Josi

as Josi 2015 - 16 and Missing as Abbey

as Abbey 2014 - Trophy Wife as Maya

as Maya 2013 - Conan as Steph

as Steph 2013 - Bones as Kat Martin

as Kat Martin 2011 - Bad Mom as Rose

as Rose 2011 - Shameless as Daughter

as Daughter 2010 - Southland as Brooks Ryerson

Lizze Broadway and Tanner Buchanan's relationship

Tanner Buchanan and Lizze Broadway are seen in Los Angeles, California. Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Lizze is currently dating actor Tanner Buchanan. The two have been best friends since childhood since they were both raised in Ohio. It is unclear when they first started dating.

Are Lizze Broadway and Tanner Buchanan still together? Yes, they are. They once split up in 2015 before rekindling their romance a few years ago.

What is Lizze Broadway's height?

The young talented actress is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall. She weighs about 128 pounds or 58 kilograms.

What is Lizze Broadway's net worth?

No official site states her exact amount, however, according to Starsgab, her net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million.

Lizze Broadway is a young American actress who has continuously worked her way into international fame through her acting career. Since childhood, she knew her passion and decided to pursue it.

