Cleopatra Bernard’s biography: what is known about XXXTentacion’s mom?

Cleopatra Bernard’s bio

Cleopatra was born in Jamaica. She was raised by her mother, Collette Jones.

Is XXXTentacion’s mom Jamaican? Yes, she was born to Jamaican parents and was raised in a Christian family. Her nationality is American, and she is of African-American ethnicity.

When was Cleopatra Bernard born?

Cleopatra Bernard’s birthday is on 15 January 1980. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

How old is XXXTentacion’s mom?

As of 2021, Cleopatra Bernard’s age is 41 years old.

Career

What does XXXTentacion’s mom do? Cleopatra Bernard’s main job is to manage hotels. She is also a homemaker supervisor, model and social media influencer.

She first started as a model and later joined the fashion and hospitality industry as she began managing hotels and took up jobs as a homemaking supervisor. XXXTentacion’s mom is now a reputable businesswoman based in Florida, United States.

What is XXXTentacion’s mom’s worth?

According to Biography Mask, Cleopatra Bernard’s net worth is allegedly $2.5 million, but this information is not official.

Cleopatra Bernard taking a selfie. Photo: @cleo_ohsojazzy

Source: Instagram

Personal life

The American hotel manager has been in one serious relationship in the past. Cleopatra Bernard’s husband was Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, but the duo parted ways due to personal problems. The two started dating at a young age and decided to tie the knot later.

Cleopatra and her ex-husband Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy had two sons from their marriage. Their two sons are Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, alias XXXTentacion, and Aiden. Unfortunately, on 18 June 2018, Cleopatra Bernard’s son, XXXTentacion lost his life.

The American rapper and singer was murdered in an apparent robbery outside RIVA Motorsports, an upscale seller of motorcycles and watercraft in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He lost his life at the age of 20.

His death came as a blow for many. After his demise, his mother started a charity organization, The XXXTentacion Foundation, in his honour and remembrance. For instance, the late American rapper’s mother donated computers to high school students in Jamaica to aid in their learning.

Before XXXTentacion’s demise, he was looking at buying his mother a massive mansion in Parkland, Florida, United States. Later on, XXXTentacion's mom took control of her son's estate upon his death. According to The Blast, Cleopatra Bernard’s house is worth $3.4 million, and the American rapper chose it for her prior to his passing.

Cleopatra Bernard’s house is 15,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. The mansion has high ceilings, a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase, a theatre and the whole house is connected to a digital smart home system.

American hotel manager Cleopatra in a black outfit. Photo: @cleo_ohsojazzy

Source: Instagram

Body measurements and stats

How tall is Cleopatra Bernard? The American hotel manager stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm). She weighs 127 pounds (58 kg). Bernard’s body measurements are 38-26-36 inches (92-66-91 cm).

Online presence

XXXTentacion’s mom is quite active on her Instagram page. She frequently posts her pictures, and she has a massive following of over 1.9 million followers. Cleopatra uses her Instagram page to remember her late son as she occasionally shares the rapper’s pictures for her fans to view.

Cleopatra Bernard has gained popularity due to her late son, Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, alias XXXTentacion. She is a diligent woman with a non-profit organization that caters to the less privileged in society.

