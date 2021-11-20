Hannah Corbin’s biography: age, height, ethnicity, Peloton

Hannah Corbin is a talented dancer, fitness instructor, and aerialist. She is best known as one of the top instructors at Peloton, a digital fitness company. She is highly active and bubbly and passionate about overall human health and fitness.

The fitness guru smiling for pictures in different outfits.

Source: Instagram

Hannah Corbin finds joy in guiding people through their fitness journies and watching them transform into fit and healthy people. Discover more about her life, including her age, height, marriage, and career.

Profile summary

Full name Hannah Marie Corbin Gender Female Date of birth 10th September 1990 Age 31 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Portland, Oregon, United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Shoe size 6.5 US Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband John Randolph Ferry III, alias John Ferry Mother Sharon Corbin Profession Dancer, fitness instructor, and aerialist Instagram @hannahcorbinnyc

Hannah Corbin's biography

The fitness guru is commonly called Hannah Corbin Peloton because she works for Peloton, a mega fitness company in the United States of America. She is a trained dancer and aerialist.

How old is Hannah Corbin Peloton?

Hannah Corbin's age is 31 years as of 2022. She was born on 10th September 1990, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where is Hannah Corbin from?

The fitness enthusiast was born and raised in the United States of America. She was born in Portland, Oregon, United States of America and is based in New York City, New York, United States of America.

Family background

The fitness expert was adopted at birth by her parents. Her mother is Sharon Corbin, while the name of her dad remains undisclosed. Sharon was born in Sweet Home and grew up in Philomath.

Her family is close-knit. She maintains a close relationship with her father, who is currently in his 70s. In her childhood, she suffered from kidney disease. She underwent a kidney transplant to saver her life.

Educational background

The fitness expert studied dancing Beaverton Dance Center. At 17, she relocated to New City on a scholarship to pursue dancing.

Hannah Corbin's ethnicity and nationality

The fitness instructor's ethnicity is mixed Latina. She has Mexican and Puerto Rican roots. Her nationality is American.

Career

Corbin is among the founding instructors at Peloton, an international fitness company with over 6.2 million members worldwide. She teaches stretching, cycling, Pilates, Barre, strength, and dance cardio.

She joined the company about nine years ago. In her spare time, she dances. During her long-running career at Peloton, she has worked with numerous people. She enjoys watching people become healthier and fit.

Corbin has a significant following on Instagram. She uses the platform to endorse brands such as Layer Design Collective. She also promotes self care and love.

Who is Hannah Corbin married to?

Hannah Corbin married John Randolph Ferry III, alias John Ferry, in September 2018. The two started dating in 2015 and were together for a couple of years before exchanging marriage vows in a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

Hannah Corbin's husband is a certified fitness coach. The couple has a dog named Juanito.

What autoimmune disease does Hannah Marie Corbin have?

The fitness expert was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease in 2018. This is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland. Its symptoms include exhaustion and weight gain.

A year before the diagnosis, the fitness expert started experiencing extreme tiredness and often fell asleep on the subway going home from work, thus missing her stop. She also gained 15 pounds unexpectedly and felt swollen.

The condition has no cure but is managed using certain medicines. Corbin visits her endocrinologist bi-annually to have her hormone levels checked and takes the required medicine to remain healthy.

Diet and nutrition

The fitness enthusiast understands the importance of diet in fuelling the body. She has been mostly vegan for more than a decade. She has not had dairy in that period.

Her diet mainly comprises vegetables, fruits, cereals, vegan protein, and carbohydrates, among other energy-giving and nutritious foods.

How tall is Hannah Corbin?

The fitness enthusiast is 5’ 8” or 173 centimetres tall. Her weight is about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches or 86-71-101 centimetres.

She wears size 6.5 US shoes and has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Quick facts about Hannah Corbin

Her parents were present at her birth, and her father cut her umbilical cord. She was adopted immediately after delivery.

She is not a good cook. Her husband does most of the cooking in the couple's home.

She is interested in modelling and acting.

She enjoys travelling and often goes on exploration trips with her husband.

Recently, she has found a new love in interior design.

Hannah Corbin is a qualified fitness trainer and dancer. She is passionate about helping others achieve their fitness goals. People know her as the bubbly Peloton instructor.

