Sam Holland’s biography: what is known about Tom Holland’s brother?

Sam Holland is a British actor, model, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. He is known for his remarkable roles in The Impossible, Roses for Lily, and Tweet. Sam is also well known for being actor Tom Holland's brother.

What else is known about Sam? Have a look at his bio to learn more details about him.

Profile summary

Full name : Sam Anthony Holland

: Sam Anthony Holland Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 14th February 1999

: 14th February 1999 Age : 22 years (as 2021)

: 22 years (as 2021) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Current residence : Kingston-upon Thames, Surrey, England

: Kingston-upon Thames, Surrey, England Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'8"

: 5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches: 38-29-36

38-29-36 Chest size: 38

38 Waist size: 29

29 Biceps size: 36

36 Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Hazel Green

: Hazel Green Father : Dominic Holland

: Dominic Holland Mother : Nicola Elizabeth Frost

: Nicola Elizabeth Frost Siblings : 3

: 3 Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Girlfriend : Clark Stewart

: Clark Stewart Profession: Actor, model, YouTuber, and entrepreneur

What is Sam Holland's real name?

His real name is Sam Anthony Holland.

Family background

He is the son of Nicola Holland and comedian and actor Dominic Holland.

He has three siblings, all of whom are actors. His older brother is Tom Holland, who is known for playing Spiderman in Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War.

Sam has a twin brother named Harry who is a director and writer. Harry also played Prince Harry in Diana (2013), and appeared in Unleaded (2014).

Paddy, Sam's younger brother, is an actor who has appeared in films such as Roses for Lily (2020), Holmes & Watson (2018), and Tweet (2015). Paddy will be turning 17 years old on December 6th.

How old is Sam Holland?

He was born on 14th February 1999 in England, London. This makes Sam Holland's age 22 as of 2021.

Sam Holland's college education

Sam, Harry, and Tom Holland attended a Roman Catholic preparatory school in Wimbledon in South West London. They later joined Wimbledon College. Afterwards, the actors joined the BRIT School of Performing Arts and Technology.

Career

Concerning his acting career, he has only appeared in three films. Sam Holland's movies are The Impossible, Tweet, and Roses for Lily.

The actor is active in a number of charitable projects, including the Brothers Trust Charity, which he and his brothers founded in 2017, and the LunchBowl Network, which feeds impoverished children in Kenya.

Who is Sam Holland's girlfriend?

The actor is currently in a relationship with Clark Stewart. He was previously in a relationship with Elysia Dayman, a social media influencer, but they later broke up.

Sam Holland's height and weight

The actor's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm), and he weighs 121 pounds (55kg).

Sam Holland enjoys travelling, surfing the internet, and dancing in addition to acting. He has three acting credits to his name at the moment. He is well known for his acting career, and also because of his famous brother, Tom Holland, who plays Spiderman in Marvel movies.

