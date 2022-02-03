Sydney Chandler’s biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend
Sydney Chandler is an actress and model from the United States. She is known for being the daughter of Kyle Chandler, a famous American actor. She made her on-screen debut in 2016, and since then has appeared in several movies and TV shows.
Sydney Chandler was recently cast for the role of Bunny in the upcoming film Don't Worry Darling. What else is known about her?
Profile summary
- Full name: Sydney Chandler
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 13 February 1997
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Current residence: Los Angeles, CA, US
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'8"
- Height in centimetres: 173
- Weight in pounds: 136
- Weight in kilograms: 68
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Brown
- Mother: Kathryn
- Father: Kyle
- Siblings: 1
- Sister: Sawyer
- Relationship status: Dating
- Boyfriend: Louis Partridge
- Profession: Model, actress
- Instagram: @sydneychandler_
Sydney Chandler's biography
The American actress was born in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She holds American nationality.
Who are Sydney Chandler's parents?
Sydney Chandler's father, Kyle Chandler, is a renowned award-winning actor. He has appeared in several movies, such as Quiet Victory, The Wolf of Wall Avenue, Argo, Zero Dark Thirty, and Manchester By The Sea.
Similarly, her mother, Kathryn Chandler (nee Macquarrie), is a famous actress and writer known for her film works in The Willis (1990) and Red Shoe Diaries (1992).
Sydney grew up alongside her sister Sawyer, a model and activist who focuses on ending the practice of shark finning.
When was Sydney Chandler born?
Sydney Chandler's birthday is on 13 February 1997. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.
How old is the actress?
Sydney Chandler's age is 25 years as of 2022.
Career
Sydney has had a passion for the on-screen career in Hollywood from childhood. She must have followed in her parents' footsteps, who have had successful careers in the acting scene.
She ventured into acting at the age of 19. She made her debut in the film industry in 2016 through The Golden Rut. She played the role of Jade, who was a coffee shop actress.
Sydney Chandler's movies and TV shows
Here is a list of movies in which the actress has starred in:
- 2016: The Golden Rut as Jade
- 2019: SKAM Austin as Eve
- 2019: Jellyfish as a woman
- 2022: Don't Worry Darling as Bunny
- TBA: Pistol as Chrissie Hynde
- TBA: Coercion as Rebecca Bender
Who is Sydney Chandler dating?
She is currently in a relationship with Louis Partridge. Sydney Chandler's boyfriend is an American actor and social media personality. The couple has a low-key love life and does not share details about their relationship.
How tall is Sydney Chandler?
Sydney Chandler's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm), and she weighs 136 pounds (68 kg). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. She has a tattoo on her hand. Additionally, she wears dress size 4 (US) and shoe size 6 (US).
Sydney Chandler is an up-and-coming young actress and model who is making big steps in Hollywood. She comes from a family of successful actors.
