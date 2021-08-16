Ashley Tervort's biography: how did she become popular?

Ashley Tervort is a successful model, YouTuber, and social media personality. She is one of the celebrities who owe their fame to social media. Ashley gained popularity for posting photos of herself on social media, and her fans can't get enough of them.

Tervort is quite a private person when it comes to her personal life, including her family background and dating life. What is known about her?

Profile summary

Full name: Ashley Ann Tervort

Ashley Ann Tervort Nickname: Ash

Ash Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: August 10, 1999

August 10, 1999 Age: 22 (As of 2021)

22 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Utah, United States.

Utah, United States. Current residence: Los Angeles

Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Chinese/Norwegian

Chinese/Norwegian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 177.8

177.8 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 56.7

56.7 Body measurements in inches: 37-24-35

37-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 94-61-89

94-61-89 Shoe size: 7

7 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 3

3 Profession: Model, social media personality

Model, social media personality Net worth: $1.5 million

Ashley Tervort's biography

The model was born on August 10, 1999, in Utah in the United States. As of 2021, Ashley Tervort's age is 22.

Tervort was raised alongside her two brothers and a sister. Growing up, Ashley was interested in modelling, and it is no wonder that she ended up in the modelling field.

The social media personality loves cooking and travelling. She is also an animal lover and has shared some photos with a pet dog.

Education

The model attended a high school in her home area.

Career

Tervort started her career as a nanny in Spain, where she worked for two years. She then became a social media personality and ventured into modelling.

The model gained popularity for posting her photos on Instagram. She is very consistent in posting her pictures and does so daily. Ashley is famous for posting pictures that show her bust. She has even had to face a critic who posted a negative comment about her n*pple piercings. The model decided not to engage the person but instead responded with a brief and sarcastic answer:

Thanks for your opinion, I've been waiting for that all day.

Ashley started a YouTube channel in 2014. She currently has over 208k subscribers on the channel. Though she had many videos, she deleted all of them and left only one.

The YouTuber also has an OnlyFans profile and is among the top models on the platform.

Ashley Tervort's net worth

The model has a net worth of approximately $1.5 million. However, there is no official information on the subject.

Her income can be attributed to her career as a model, social media influencer, and OnlyFans member.

How tall is Ashley Tervort?

The young model stands tall at 5 feet and 10 inches (177.8 cm). She weighs about 125 lb. (56.7kg). Her bust-waist-hip measurements are 37-24-35 inches (94-61-89 cm). She works out regularly to maintain her figure and loves to share her workout videos on her socials.

Ashley has brown eyes and brown hair.

Ashley Tervort is a successful model and social media personality. She has gained popularity for posting her photos consistently on her social platforms.

