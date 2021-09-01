KidBehindACamera’s biography: age, height, net worth, decline

KidBehindAcamera is an American YouTube star, internet sensation, and videographer. He is renowned for The AngryGrandpaShow. Over the years, his YouTube channel has gained a considerable number of subscribers, making him among the most popular YouTube content creators on the platform.

American YouTuber KidBehindACamera. Photo: @kidbehindacamera

Source: Instagram

KidBehindACamera's videos are watched by many people thus making him one of the most prominent content creators on YouTube. Check out his biography to learn more about him.

Profile summary

Birth name : Michael Brian Green

: Michael Brian Green Nickname: Pickleboy, KidBehindACamera, Lyricoldrap

Pickleboy, KidBehindACamera, Lyricoldrap Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: June 2, 1987

June 2, 1987 KidBehindACamera's age: 34 years old (as of 2021)

34 years old (as of 2021) Birth sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth : North Charleston, South Carolina, United States of America

: North Charleston, South Carolina, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'3''

: 5'3'' Height in centimetres : 160

: 160 Weight in lbs : 250

: 250 Weight in kilograms : 113

: 113 Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Black

: Black Mother: Tina Sharp

Tina Sharp Father : Charles Marvin Green Jr (deceased)

: Charles Marvin Green Jr (deceased) Siblings : 3

: 3 Marital: Engaged

Engaged Fiancé' : Bridgette Nicole West Green

: Bridgette Nicole West Green Children : 2

: 2 Occupation: YouTuber, Videographer, Content creator

YouTuber, Videographer, Content creator Net worth : $534k-$3.2 million

: $534k-$3.2 million YouTube: KidBehindACamera, TheAngryGrandpaShow

KidBehindACamera, TheAngryGrandpaShow Twitter:

KidBehindACamera's bio

Michael Brian Green was born on June 2, 1987, in North Charleston, South Carolina, the United States of America. He was born to Charles Green (father) and Tina Sharp (mother). His father, who is popularly known as "Angry Grandpa", is deceased.

Pickleboy has siblings with whom he spent his childhood. He has two older sisters and one brother whose names are Jennifer, Kim and Charlie, respectively. Furthermore, he is of American nationality.

Did KidBehindACamera go to college? Unfortunately, little is known concerning Michael Green's educational background.

How old is KidBehindACamera?

Michael is 34 years old as of 2021 and celebrates his birthday every year on the 2nd of June.

Pickleboy and his father, Angry Grandpa. Photo: @Kidbehindacamera

Source: Instagram

What does KidBehindACamera do for a living?

He is a content creator, YouTuber, and a videographer. He started his career in 2007 when he was twenty years old. It was during Christmas when he began by filming his father, popular as Angry Grandpa.

Angry Grandpa's freak-outs and yelling made the videos more hilarious and entertaining. Michael then uploaded the videos on the AngryGrandpaShow YouTube channel.

The YouTube channel attracted many fans. Unfortunately, it was suspended as it broke the terms of service. However, KidBehindACamera did not stop there. He switched to Break.com, another platform where he could upload his content.

Rise to stardom

On July 5, 2011, the YouTuber created his channel, KidBehindACamera. The channel contains more of the celebrity's personal life videos. One of the first videos he uploaded was How I met Bridgette.

Afterwards, Michael started being popular and earned the nickname 'Pickleboy'. He got the nickname after throwing pickles at Angry Grandpa in one of their pranks.

Pickleboy is also an actor. In 2014, he appeared in a short film, Angry Grandpa, alongside Charles Marvin as Angry Grandpa, Bridgette West as Princess and Jennifer Green.

Sadly, on December 10, 2017, Angry Grandpa died. However, this did not mark the end of the AngryGrandpaShow. Pickleboy has been in charge of it since his father's demise.

KidBehindACamera's viewership decline

Since the death of Angry Grandpa, fans have noted a deterioration in the quality of the AngryGrandpaShow. To many, the poor quality of the series is a result of misleading content and negative viewer engagement.

Pickleboy has been uploading the series on his YouTube channel, KidBehindACamera. Unfortunately, the declining quality of his content has led to more dislikes on his videos and reduced viewership.

Body measurements

KidBehindACamera's height is 5 feet 3 inches (160cm). Furthermore, the American celebrity weighs 250 pounds (113 kg).

Is Pickleboy married?

No. However, he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Bridgette West. When did Bridgette and Michael meet? The duo met on November 16, 2008, on Myspace, which is a social networking site. Since then, they have been dating.

Pickleboy with his fiancé Bridgette West taking a selfie. Photo: @Kidbehindacamera

Source: Instagram

Does Pickleboy have kids? Yes. He has two lovely kids with his fiancé, Bridgette. Their firstborn is a daughter named Mia Nicole. She was born on November 1, 2019.

The lovebirds had their second child on August 17, 2021, whom they named Michael Robert Charles Green Jr.

What is KidBehindACamera's net worth?

He has earned a fortune from his career. KidBehindACamera's net worth is allegedly estimated to be $534k-$3.2 million, but the information is not official.

Where does KidBehindACamera live?

Currently, he lives in Charleston, South Carolina, with his fiancé and kids. From the look of things, KidBehindACamera's house seems to cost quite a fortune.

Initially, Michael and Bridgette lived in a trailer house until 2015. However, the two moved into their new gorgeous home four years ago and shared a video of the house on YouTube.

KidBehindACamera is an American internet sensation. Despite his father's demise, he still continues doing what he loves the most. Despite a few setbacks, he does not show any sign of giving up.

Source: Legit