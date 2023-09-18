Betty White was an American actress, comedian, and TV host. She became famous for her roles as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls and Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Betty passed on after an eight-decade-long career that had earned her massive wealth. Who will Betty White leave her fortune to, and how much was it?

Betty White produced and starred in her first sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, in 1953. She was featured in game shows such as Password, Tattletales, Match Game, and To Tell the Truth. The iconic actress made a fortune before passing on, and many are curious to know who will inherit her wealth. Who got Betty White's money?

Profile summary

Full name Betty Marion White Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1922 Age (at death) 99 years Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Oak Park, Illinois, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'3" Height in centimetres 162 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Mother Christine Tess Father Horace Logan School Beverly Hills High School Ex-husbands Allen Ludden (m. 1963–1981), Lane Allen (m. 1947–1949), Dick Barker (m. 1945–1945) Profession Actress, comedian, TV host

Who is Betty White?

The American actress was born on 17 January 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, USA, to Horace Logan and Christine Tess. She was an only child. Betty's father was an electrical engineer, and her mother was a housewife.

Betty attended Horace Mann Elementary School before joining Beverly Hills High School. She wanted to become a forest ranger, but that dream did not materialise.

The talented comedian got her show called The Betty White Show in 1952. She appeared in TV shows and movies such as Life with Elizabeth, Date with the Angels, The Happy Homemaker and After The Golden Palace.

The famous actress was married twice before she married Allen Ladd. Although she never got children of her own, she was a stepmom to Ladd's three children. Ladd passed away in 1981, and White never remarried. Betty White passed on at her home on 31 December 2021 in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, USA.

Who will Betty White leave her fortune to?

Who inherited Betty White's estate? Betty White's estate-sharing plan has remained confidential for the time being. The talented actress had no biological children and surviving husband when she died. However, in most cases, immediate family members are the first to be considered when bequeathing one's wealth.

Betty White was philanthropic and supported various charitable causes. In particular, she was involved in animal welfare. White worked with organisations such as the Los Angeles Zoo Commission and The Morris Animal Foundation. It is suspected that part of her wealth could go to organisations she supported.

How much was Betty White's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White's net worth at death was estimated at $75 million. She made her fortune from acting and comedy.

The iconic actress had two homes in Carmel, California, and another in Brentwood, California. The two homes were sold after her death by her estate. The Brentwood home was sold for $10.5 million, while the Carmel home was sold for $10.77 million.

Did Betty White leave anything to her stepchildren?

The details of her estate plan remain a mystery. Therefore, whether she left any money to her three stepchildren is unknown.

FAQs

Who was Betty White? She was a renowned actress, comedian, and TV host. Betty was famous for her role as Rose Nylund in the American sitcom The Golden Girls. Where was Betty White from? She was born in Oak Park, Illinois, USA, but grew up in Los Angeles, California, USA. When did Betty White pass away, and why? She passed away on 31 December 2021 in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, USA. White passed away in her sleep at the age of 99 years old.

Who will Betty White leave her fortune to, and how much was it? She had a long career, and at the time of her death, she was estimated to be worth $75 million. Her estate plan remains a mystery, although it is suspected that she left part of her fortune to charities she was passionate about.

