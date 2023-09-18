Who will Betty White leave her fortune to, and how much was it?
Betty White was an American actress, comedian, and TV host. She became famous for her roles as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls and Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Betty passed on after an eight-decade-long career that had earned her massive wealth. Who will Betty White leave her fortune to, and how much was it?
Betty White produced and starred in her first sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, in 1953. She was featured in game shows such as Password, Tattletales, Match Game, and To Tell the Truth. The iconic actress made a fortune before passing on, and many are curious to know who will inherit her wealth. Who got Betty White's money?
Profile summary
|Full name
|Betty Marion White
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|17 January 1922
|Age (at death)
|99 years
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Oak Park, Illinois, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5'3"
|Height in centimetres
|162
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Weight in pounds
|127
|Weight in kilograms
|58
|Mother
|Christine Tess
|Father
|Horace Logan
|School
|Beverly Hills High School
|Ex-husbands
|Allen Ludden (m. 1963–1981), Lane Allen (m. 1947–1949), Dick Barker (m. 1945–1945)
|Profession
|Actress, comedian, TV host
Who is Betty White?
The American actress was born on 17 January 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, USA, to Horace Logan and Christine Tess. She was an only child. Betty's father was an electrical engineer, and her mother was a housewife.
Betty attended Horace Mann Elementary School before joining Beverly Hills High School. She wanted to become a forest ranger, but that dream did not materialise.
The talented comedian got her show called The Betty White Show in 1952. She appeared in TV shows and movies such as Life with Elizabeth, Date with the Angels, The Happy Homemaker and After The Golden Palace.
The famous actress was married twice before she married Allen Ladd. Although she never got children of her own, she was a stepmom to Ladd's three children. Ladd passed away in 1981, and White never remarried. Betty White passed on at her home on 31 December 2021 in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California, USA.
Who will Betty White leave her fortune to?
Who inherited Betty White's estate? Betty White's estate-sharing plan has remained confidential for the time being. The talented actress had no biological children and surviving husband when she died. However, in most cases, immediate family members are the first to be considered when bequeathing one's wealth.
Betty White was philanthropic and supported various charitable causes. In particular, she was involved in animal welfare. White worked with organisations such as the Los Angeles Zoo Commission and The Morris Animal Foundation. It is suspected that part of her wealth could go to organisations she supported.
How much was Betty White's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White's net worth at death was estimated at $75 million. She made her fortune from acting and comedy.
The iconic actress had two homes in Carmel, California, and another in Brentwood, California. The two homes were sold after her death by her estate. The Brentwood home was sold for $10.5 million, while the Carmel home was sold for $10.77 million.
Did Betty White leave anything to her stepchildren?
The details of her estate plan remain a mystery. Therefore, whether she left any money to her three stepchildren is unknown.
Who will Betty White leave her fortune to, and how much was it? She had a long career, and at the time of her death, she was estimated to be worth $75 million. Her estate plan remains a mystery, although it is suspected that she left part of her fortune to charities she was passionate about.
