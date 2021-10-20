Opal Stone Perlman’s biography: who is Ron Perlman’s ex-wife?

Opal Stone Perlman is a talented fashion and jewellery designer. She got extensive media attention after she tied the knot with Ron Perlman, an actor best known for playing Amoukar in Quest for Fire, Vincent in Beauty and the Beast, and Salvatore in The Name of the Rose. Opal has made a name for herself as one of the best designers in the American fashion industry.

The designer and her ex-husband attend the premiere of Disobedience during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

Opal Stone Perlman was married to actor Ron for close to four decades before their split. Find out more about her life, including her divorce and whereabouts.

Profile summary

Full name Opal Stone Perlman Gender Female Date of birth 8th August 1951 Age 71 years (as of July 2023) Place of birth Montego Bay, Jamaica Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Leo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) Weight 168lb (76 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Ron Perlman Children 2 Alma mater Parsons School of Design Profession Fashion and jewellery designer

Who is Opal Stone Perlman?

Opal Stone Perlman is a fashion and jewellery designer who has worked closely with key players in the American fashion and entertainment industry. She came into the limelight after marrying actor Ron Perlman.

How old is Opal Stone Perlman?

The jewellery designer is 71 years old as of July 2023. She was born on 8th August 1951, and her Zodiac sign is Leo.

Where is Opal Stone Perlman from?

The fashion designer was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica. She is based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, and her nationality is American.

What ethnicity is Ron Perlman?

Actor Ron's ethnicity is White Ashkenazi Jewish. His ancestors are from Hungary, Germany, and Poland.

Opal's ethnicity is Black. She has not revealed much about her family background, but it is known that her mother was a dressmaker in Jamaica. Growing up, she desired to become a fashion designer.

Educational background

After graduating high school, she studied psychology in college. She dropped out of the programme and joined the Parsons School of Design to study fashion design.

What does Opal Stone Perlman do for a living?

After completing her education, Opal ventured into the fashion industry in the United States of America. She is an accomplished fashion and jewellery designer.

Ron Perlman’s ex-wife owns a jewellery line called Opal Stone Fine Jewellery. The line features an array of high-end accessories such as bangles, earrings, cuffs, rings, and necklaces.

Her jewellery designs are inspired by numerous things, including outstanding pieces of art. They are made of a wide range of materials, including pearls, gold, silver, and diamond.

She also owns a luxury handbag line. She has some uniquely designed handbags that complement various jewellery designs in her store.

What is Opal Stone Perlman’s net worth?

While it is apparent that the fashion and jewellery designer makes a substantial amount of cash annually from her luxury jewellery and handbag line, she is yet to disclose her net worth. Ron Perlman’s net worth is $6 million.

Ron Perlman and his ex-wife attend the 'Stonewall' premiere during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Sonia Recchia

Are Ron Perlman and Opal still married?

Opal and Ron are divorced. The two were married for slightly over 38 years before calling it quits.

The former lovers first met at a boutique shop where Ron worked. Opal visited the shop to get some jewellery when they met.

They fell in love and started dating shortly afterwards. Opal became Ron Perlman's wife on Valentine’s Day in 1981 at a private wedding ceremony.

In November 2019, Ron filed for divorce after being married for 38 years. The two stopped living together. Eight months later, Opal issued a response by filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

She claimed spousal support and attorney fees in her response. The divorce was finalised in October 2021.

The court ordered Ron to pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in perpetuity. Ron will also pay 20% of his gross income earned annually in excess of $624,000 up to a max of $1.5 million to her. The only way he can stop paying this amount is if she gets remarried or dies.

Regarding their assets, Ron kept his Tesla, personal bank accounts, residuals, and half of their shared accounts. Opal kept her Mercedes and the couple's former family home in Los Angeles, California.

Who did Ron Perlman leave his wife for?

After divorcing Opal, actor Ron married actress Allison Dunbar. He grew close to her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They moved out to Pasadena right when the pandemic hit. The two were first spotted together in November 2019, a few days after he got separated from Opal.

Ron Perlman and Allison Dunbar got married in June 2022 in Italy.

Actor Ron Perlman, his son Brandon (L), ex-wife Opal, and daughter Blake (R) arrive at the premiere of "Hellboy" at the Mann Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Who are Opal and Ron Perlman's kids?

The exes are parents of two children. Their daughter, Blake Perlman, an actress, was born in 1984. They also have a son Brandon Avery.

Brandon was born in 1990, and he is a musician. He produces electronic music under the stage name Delroy Edwards.

What happened to Opal Perlman?

Since her divorce, the fashion and jewellery designer has kept a low profile. She seldom makes public appearances.

She is based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America and is still running her businesses.

How tall is Opal Stone Perlman?

Ron Perlman's ex-wife is 5 ft 4 in or 163 cm tall, and her weight is about 168lb or 76 kg. She has brown hair and black eyes.

Trivia

She is an animal lover who has a pet dog.

She is a philanthropist who has collaborated with a few charity organisations.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Hudson, Teri Hutcher, and Selma Blair have praised her work.

Opal Stone Perlman runs a luxury jewellery and handbag line in Los Angeles, California, United States of America. She is the ex-spouse of actor Ron Perlman, who is currently married to actress Allison Dunbar.

