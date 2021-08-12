Tristyn Lee’s bio: age, height, net worth, how did he become famous?
Tristyn Lee is a Canadian fitness athlete, bodybuilder, and internet personality. He is also an aspiring footballer who rose to fame after uploading photos and videos of soccer skills on his Instagram and YouTube accounts.
What is there to know about Tristyn Lee aside from his social media profile? Below is a peek into the fitness guru's current life, including details about his personal life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Tristyn Lee
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: August 20, 2002
- Age: 19 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Whitby, Ontario, Canada
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States; Toronto, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christian
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5’3”
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Weight in pounds: 125
- Weight in kilograms: 57
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Brown
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Single
- Profession: Bodybuilder, fitness guru, Instagram star
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @tristynleeofficial
- YouTube: Tristyn Lee
- Tik Tok: @officialtristynlee
Tristyn Lee's biography
The fitness athlete was born on August 20, 2021 in Whitby, Ontario, Canada.
How old is Tristyn Lee?
As of 2021, Tristyn Lee's age is 19 years.
Does Tristyn Lee have siblings?
He has two elder brothers, Tyler and Braedon Lee. He travels across North America and goes to various gyms with them, as they are also bodybuilders.
When did Tristyn Lee start bodybuilding?
Tristyn has been serious about bodybuilding since the age of 15. In his early photos, you can see him training and practising his poses since 2017.
However, bodybuilding is not his only passion. When he was 5, Lee discovered his love for soccer. Ever since then, he has dreamed of going professional. As Canada is not known for its soccer teams, he flew over to Europe several times to train with the pros and meet some coaches.
Tristyn created his Instagram account in 2015, and his YouTube channel in 2017. At first, his content was mostly focused on soccer. With time, the content shifted more towards bodybuilding, including workouts, meals and, most recently, vlogs of his life.
Since then, his audience grew like his body. Lee now has 1.25 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. He is a renowned star among North American bodybuilders. Tristyn has trained with the likes of Bradley Martin, Simeon Panda and Larry Wheels.
These days, he has 4.4% body fat, according to the hydrostatic body fat test.
Does Lee use steroids?
When the bodybuilder was 17 years old, back in 2019, there was a controversial question about him using steroids.
He came clean and beside producing a doctor’s documentation as proof, he also uploaded a video of him working out on a timer. The YouTube sensation stated that there were no traces of steroids whatsoever in his system.
Is the fitness athlete dating anyone?
Tristyn is not in a relationship at the moment. He tries to maintain a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Besides, most of his time is filled with bodybuilding, soccer training and studying.
How tall is Tristyn Lee?
Just by a glimpse of the bodybuilder's photos and videos, one gets tempted to want to figure out more about his body measurements. Tristyn Lee's height is 5 feet 3 inches. However, as he is still young, this number may soon change.
Tristyn Lee’s weight
He weighs 125 pounds, equivalent to 57 kilograms. That said, with his constant work on his body, he will not stay at this weight forever.
How much is Tristyn Lee worth?
His actual net worth is unknown, however, according to TheWikiFeed, Tristyn Lee’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million.
Tristyn Lee is a famous fitness athlete who often displays consistency and determination in bodybuilding.
Source: Legit