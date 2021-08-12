Tristyn Lee’s bio: age, height, net worth, how did he become famous?

Tristyn Lee is a Canadian fitness athlete, bodybuilder, and internet personality. He is also an aspiring footballer who rose to fame after uploading photos and videos of soccer skills on his Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Tristyn Lee at the gym. Photo: @tristynleeofficial

What is there to know about Tristyn Lee aside from his social media profile? Below is a peek into the fitness guru's current life, including details about his personal life.

Profile summary

Full name : Tristyn Lee

: Tristyn Lee Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : August 20, 2002

: August 20, 2002 Age : 19 years old (as of 2021)

: 19 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Whitby, Ontario, Canada

: Whitby, Ontario, Canada Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States; Toronto, Canada

Los Angeles, California, United States; Toronto, Canada Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5’3”

5’3” Height in centimetres: 160

160 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms : 57

: 57 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Bodybuilder, fitness guru, Instagram star

Bodybuilder, fitness guru, Instagram star Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @tristynleeofficial

@tristynleeofficial YouTube: Tristyn Lee

Tristyn Lee Tik Tok: @officialtristynlee

Tristyn Lee's biography

The fitness athlete was born on August 20, 2021 in Whitby, Ontario, Canada.

How old is Tristyn Lee?

As of 2021, Tristyn Lee's age is 19 years.

Does Tristyn Lee have siblings?

He has two elder brothers, Tyler and Braedon Lee. He travels across North America and goes to various gyms with them, as they are also bodybuilders.

When did Tristyn Lee start bodybuilding?

Tristyn has been serious about bodybuilding since the age of 15. In his early photos, you can see him training and practising his poses since 2017.

However, bodybuilding is not his only passion. When he was 5, Lee discovered his love for soccer. Ever since then, he has dreamed of going professional. As Canada is not known for its soccer teams, he flew over to Europe several times to train with the pros and meet some coaches.

Tristyn created his Instagram account in 2015, and his YouTube channel in 2017. At first, his content was mostly focused on soccer. With time, the content shifted more towards bodybuilding, including workouts, meals and, most recently, vlogs of his life.

A photo of the bodybuilder doing some workouts. Photo: @tristynleeofficial

Since then, his audience grew like his body. Lee now has 1.25 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. He is a renowned star among North American bodybuilders. Tristyn has trained with the likes of Bradley Martin, Simeon Panda and Larry Wheels.

These days, he has 4.4% body fat, according to the hydrostatic body fat test.

Does Lee use steroids?

When the bodybuilder was 17 years old, back in 2019, there was a controversial question about him using steroids.

He came clean and beside producing a doctor’s documentation as proof, he also uploaded a video of him working out on a timer. The YouTube sensation stated that there were no traces of steroids whatsoever in his system.

Is the fitness athlete dating anyone?

Tristyn is not in a relationship at the moment. He tries to maintain a low profile when it comes to his personal life. Besides, most of his time is filled with bodybuilding, soccer training and studying.

How tall is Tristyn Lee?

Just by a glimpse of the bodybuilder's photos and videos, one gets tempted to want to figure out more about his body measurements. Tristyn Lee's height is 5 feet 3 inches. However, as he is still young, this number may soon change.

The bodybuilder pausing for a photo at the beach. Photo: @tristynleeofficial

Tristyn Lee’s weight

He weighs 125 pounds, equivalent to 57 kilograms. That said, with his constant work on his body, he will not stay at this weight forever.

How much is Tristyn Lee worth?

His actual net worth is unknown, however, according to TheWikiFeed, Tristyn Lee’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million.

Tristyn Lee is a famous fitness athlete who often displays consistency and determination in bodybuilding.

