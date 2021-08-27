Model Holly Peers’ biography: age, height, boyfriend, career

Holly Peers is a model and social media personality from England. She rose to fame after appearing on The Sun’s “Page 3.” Her career has progressed rapidly since then, landing her contracts with Nuts, Loaded, and well-known fashion magazines.

Holly Peers’ bio here reveals the most interesting facts about the model you cannot miss learning.

Profile summary

Full name: Holly Jade Peers

Holly Jade Peers Nickname: Hollie

Hollie Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 30 July 1987

30 July 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Salford, England, United Kingdom

Salford, England, United Kingdom Current residence: Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester, England, United Kingdom Nationality: British

British Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 7”

5’ 7” Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Body measurements in inches: 36-24-34

36-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-61-86

91-61-86 Shoe size: 7 US

7 US Dress size: 4 US

4 US Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Green

Green Mother: Jeanette

Jeanette Father: Mark

Mark Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Not married

Not married Profession: Model, social media personality

Model, social media personality Instagram: @hollyjadepeers

@hollyjadepeers Twitter: @HollyJadePeers

Holly Peers’ biography

The model is from Salford, England, United Kingdom. She was born to Jeanette Peers and her husband. On 6 May 2014, the model took to Twitter to wish her parents a happy 25th wedding anniversary.

According to Holly Peers’ Instagram, her father's name is Mark. He turned 60 on 16 August 2021.

The model has a sister named Phoebe. She is a model and a social media personality.

How old is Holly Peers?

The model was born on 30 July 1987. As of 2021, Holly Peers’ age is 34 years

Holly Peers’ modelling career

She began her modelling career in 2009 after being discovered in a Liverpool studio by Playboy model Sarah Longbottom and photographer Dave Henshaw. Her photos were sent to a number of talent scouts.

As a result, The Sun offered her to appear on its "Page 3," and later on the cover and calendars (2011, 2012). She was featured as Hollie Peers while modelling for the magazine.

She was also included in the 2012 Hot Shots Calendar. Later, she modelled for magazines named Loaded and Nuts.

The model has worked with a variety of popular clothing brands and bikini and lingerie lines as a result of her modelling career. This has contributed significantly not only to the advancement of her professional career but also to the generation of consistent income and popularity.

What do you know about her private life? Who is Holly Peers dating now?

Does Holly Peers have a boyfriend?

Despite a considerable army of male fans, the model is not married and is not in a relationship now. Moreover, she keeps all information about all her previous boyfriends secret from the public.

How tall is Holly Peers?

Holly Peers’ height is 5 feet 7 inches, or 170 centimetres. She weighs 60 kg or 132 pounds.

Holly Peers now resides in Manchester, England, United Kingdom. She is self-employed and constantly receives numerous job offers from well-known companies.

