Leo Robinton’s biography: what is known about Emma Watson’s partner?

Leo Robinton is a businessman who led a pretty quiet life until he started dating actress Emma Watson. Emma Watson's partner, as he is commonly known, has been dating the actress for a while now and is considered her long-term boyfriend.

Leo Robinton with his sister Daisy trekking across the country to support women's rights. Photo: @DaisyRobinton

Source: Twitter

When Leo Robinton started going out with actress Emma Watson, the two did their level best to keep the relationship private. However, people discovered that the two were an item, arousing the public's curiosity about his life. Read on to know more about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Leo Robinton

Leo Robinton Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 23rd October 1989

23rd October 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America

Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Height in centimetres: 178

178 Height in metres: 1.78

1.78 Weight in pounds: 155

155 Weight in kilogrammes: 70

70 Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Body measurements in inches: 41-30-36

41-30-36 Shoe size: 10 (US)

10 (US) Brothers: Archer and Charlie

Archer and Charlie Sisters: Daisy and Lily

Daisy and Lily Marital status: Single

Single Girlfriend: Emma Watson

Emma Watson Profession: Entrepreneur

Leo Robinton's biography

The entrepreneur was born on 3rd October 1989 in the United States of America. Therefore, his age is 32 years old as of 2021, and his Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is White. The names of his parents are not known, and he comes from a family of five children. He resides in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

He has two brothers and two sisters. His brothers' names are Archer and Charlie. Archer is his twin brother, while Charlie is their older brother.

His sisters are Daisy and Lily. Leo Robinton's sister, Daisy, is a cell and molecular biologist.

What does Leo Robinton do?

Leo Robinton's job is classified as entrepreneurship, but details of his current business are scarce. However, it is known that Leo Robinton's business is mainly based in Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

Previously, he worked in a company that specialised in legal cannabis. He worked for the company until June 2019. He left the job before meeting his current girlfriend.

What is Leo Robinton's net worth?

Unconfirmed sources allege that Leo Robinton's worth is about $850,000. However, there is no official communication regarding his exact net worth.

Who is Emma Watson dating?

The actress is dating Leo, and the two have been a couple since 2019. The two tried to keep their relationship as private as possible. However, it did not take long before the relationship went public after they were spotted kissing in October 2019.

After the news became public, the entrepreneur deactivated his social media accounts to protect his relationship with the actress. The relationship is serious, and he has already met the actress' parents.

In February 2021, the lovebirds were spotted together again in Los Angeles, California. Soon after, there were speculations that they were engaged.

The actress addressed the rumours in May 2021 and clarified she was not engaged to the entrepreneur yet. She further said she wanted a long-term future with him but was not rushing an engagement.

Are Emma Watson and Leo Robinton still together?

In the summer of 2021, there were speculations that Leo Robinton and Emma Watson had parted ways. Neither the entrepreneur nor the actress has addressed these reports.

Height and weight

The entrepreneur is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall, and he weighs about 155 pounds or 70 kilogrammes. He has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

His body measurements in inches are 41,30, and 36 for his chest, waist, and hips, respectively, and he wears size 10 shoes (US size).

Leo Robinton is a successful entrepreneur who previously worked for a legal cannabis enterprise. People best know him as actress Emma Watson's partner, whom he has been with for a while.

