Marlo Kelly’s biography: age, height, birthday, movies, net worth

Marlo Kelly is an actress from Australia who has starred in a number of films and television shows. In the Netflix series Dare me, she plays Beth Cassidy. The actress also starred as Skye Peters on Home and Away from 2015 to 2016.

Kelly as Beth Cassidy. Photo: Rafy/USA Network/NBCU

Source: Getty Images

Marlo Kelly is a young rising actress with eight acting credits under her name. Find out more about her personal and career life here.

Profile summary

Full name: Marlo Kelly

Marlo Kelly Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: Uknown

Uknown Age: Uknown

Uknown Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Current residence: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds: 110

110 Weight in kilograms: 50

50 Body measurements in inches: 33-24-34

33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 83-60-86

83-60-86 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $500,000 - $800,000

$500,000 - $800,000 Marlo Kelly's Instagram: @marlokelly

Marlo Kelly's biography

Kelly was born in Australia by her parents, whose identity has not been revealed to the public domain. Her nationality is Australian.

How old is Marlo Kelly?

Marlo Kelly's age is unknown as of 2021. Some sources allege that she was born in 1997. If that is the case then she is around 24 years old.

When is Marlo Kelly's birthday?

Her exact date of birth is not known.

What is Marlo Kelly's zodiac sign?

Her zodiac sign is also not known.

Is Marlo Kelly Australian?

Yes, the actress was born and brought up in Sydney, Australia.

Career

Marlo is a rising star in the acting world. She made her acting debut as Skye Peters in the television series Home and Away when she was 18 years old. She made an appearance in 43 episodes of the show. In 2016, she portrayed Mira in the short film Vampir.

The actress also starred in the series Patricia Moore, in which she appeared in ten episodes. Her performance made her renowned, and she went on to star as Beth Cassidy in the USA Network sitcom Dare Me.

The series follows the lives of competitive high school cheerleaders in a small Midwestern town. Other characters of the show are; Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy.

Marlo Kelly's movies and television shows

What movies was Marlo Kelly in? Below are some of her famous movies and TV shows:

2015-2016: Home and Away as Skye Peters

as Skye Peters 2016: Vampir as Mira

as Mira 2017: Nobody Hangs Out Anymore as Poppy

as Poppy 2018: Patricia Moore as Patricia Moore

as Patricia Moore 2019: Chlorine as Beth

as Beth 2019-2020: Dare Me as Beth Cassidy

as Beth Cassidy The Three-Body Problem (filming)

(filming) Joe Exotic as Jami Murdock (pre-production)

Marlo Kelly's height and weight

Actress Marlo attends the 7th AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel | Industry Luncheon at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams

Source: Getty Images

The Australian actress is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres and weighs 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches or 83-60-86 centimetres.

What is Marlo Kelly's net worth?

According to Married Celeb, her net worth is estimated to be ranging between $500,000 and $800,000. This information is, however, not official.

Marlo Kelly is an actress who has been in the industry for only five years now. She has, nevertheless, demonstrated her commitment to advancing her career.

Source: Legit