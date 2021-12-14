Marlo Kelly’s biography: age, height, birthday, movies, net worth
Marlo Kelly is an actress from Australia who has starred in a number of films and television shows. In the Netflix series Dare me, she plays Beth Cassidy. The actress also starred as Skye Peters on Home and Away from 2015 to 2016.
Marlo Kelly is a young rising actress with eight acting credits under her name. Find out more about her personal and career life here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Marlo Kelly
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: Uknown
- Age: Uknown
- Place of birth: Sydney, Australia
- Current residence: Sydney, Australia
- Nationality: Australian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in inches: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 167
- Weight in pounds: 110
- Weight in kilograms: 50
- Body measurements in inches: 33-24-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 83-60-86
- Hair colour: Brown
- Eye colour: Blue
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $500,000 - $800,000
- Marlo Kelly's Instagram: @marlokelly
Marlo Kelly's biography
Kelly was born in Australia by her parents, whose identity has not been revealed to the public domain. Her nationality is Australian.
How old is Marlo Kelly?
Marlo Kelly's age is unknown as of 2021. Some sources allege that she was born in 1997. If that is the case then she is around 24 years old.
When is Marlo Kelly's birthday?
Her exact date of birth is not known.
What is Marlo Kelly's zodiac sign?
Her zodiac sign is also not known.
Is Marlo Kelly Australian?
Yes, the actress was born and brought up in Sydney, Australia.
Career
Marlo is a rising star in the acting world. She made her acting debut as Skye Peters in the television series Home and Away when she was 18 years old. She made an appearance in 43 episodes of the show. In 2016, she portrayed Mira in the short film Vampir.
The actress also starred in the series Patricia Moore, in which she appeared in ten episodes. Her performance made her renowned, and she went on to star as Beth Cassidy in the USA Network sitcom Dare Me.
The series follows the lives of competitive high school cheerleaders in a small Midwestern town. Other characters of the show are; Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy, Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Zach Roerig as Sarge Will Mosley, Rob Heaps as Matt French, and Paul Fitzgerald as Bert Cassidy.
Marlo Kelly's movies and television shows
What movies was Marlo Kelly in? Below are some of her famous movies and TV shows:
- 2015-2016: Home and Away as Skye Peters
- 2016: Vampir as Mira
- 2017: Nobody Hangs Out Anymore as Poppy
- 2018: Patricia Moore as Patricia Moore
- 2019: Chlorine as Beth
- 2019-2020: Dare Me as Beth Cassidy
- The Three-Body Problem (filming)
- Joe Exotic as Jami Murdock (pre-production)
Marlo Kelly's height and weight
The Australian actress is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres and weighs 110 pounds or 50 kilograms. Her body measurements are 33-24-34 inches or 83-60-86 centimetres.
What is Marlo Kelly's net worth?
According to Married Celeb, her net worth is estimated to be ranging between $500,000 and $800,000. This information is, however, not official.
Marlo Kelly is an actress who has been in the industry for only five years now. She has, nevertheless, demonstrated her commitment to advancing her career.
