Nell Verlaque’s biography: age, height, Big Shot, parents, movies

Nell Verlaque is an up-and-coming American singer and actress best known for her roles as Louise Gruzinsky in Disney's Big Shot (2021), Sarah Porter in Secrets in a Small Town (2019) and Emily Connor in Bull (2017). While relatively new in the entertainment industry, Verlaque has already caught the attention of several film and television producers and directors.

Actress Nell Verlaque. Photo: @nellverlaque (modified by author)

Who is she, and what else is known about her life? Here is a look at the actress's childhood, family, career, love life, and social media presence.

Profile summary

Full name Nell Verlaque Gender Female Date of birth October 19, 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilograms 50 Weight in pounds 110 Body measurement in inches 34-24-34 Body measurement in centimetres 86-60-86 Shoe size 7 Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Light brown Marital status Single Father Robert Verlaque High School Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts College University of North Carolina School of Arts Profession Actress and singer Instagram @nellverlaque

Nell Verlaque's bio

How old is Nell Verlaque? The young actress was born on October 19, 2000. Nell Verlaque's age is 22 years as of 2023. Who are Nell Verlaque's parents? The actress's father is Robert Verlaque, an actor and director. Robert's involvement in the entertainment industry probably played a role in Nell's choice of career path.

Education

She attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts to pursue her interests in the entertainment industry.

Career

Nell Verlaque attends the Disney Bundle Celebrating National Streaming Day at The Row on May 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Nell began her acting career in 2017 when she was cast to play Emily Connor in a television show called Bull.

She then played Sarah Porter in a 2019 television movie called Secrets in a Small Town. The movie tells the story of a mother whose worst nightmares come true when her daughter goes missing.

The actress rose to prominence in 2021 when she played Louise Gruzinsky in the American sports comedy-drama television series Big Shot. She appeared on the show in 20 episodes.

Nell is also into music and has released several songs, such as In My Dreams, Blush (teaser), Landlines, LA, Babe and Softserve.

What movie is Nell Verlaque in?

Here is a look at some of the films and TV shows in which Nell has appeared.

Year TV show/Film Upcoming Zoo as Haley 2021-2022 Big Shot as Louise Gruzinsky 2019 Secrets in a Small Town as Sarah Porter 2017 Bull as Emily Connor

Who is Nell Verlaque dating?

While there have been rumours about Nell being in a relationship, she has never confirmed or commented on the issue. At the moment, the actress is single.

Body measurements

Nell Verlaque's height is 5 feet 7 inches tall (170 centimetres), and weighs 110 pounds (50 kilograms). She has hazel eyes and light brown hair. Her body measures 34-24-34 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Social media presence

Nell Verlaque from Big Shot is extremely active on social media, Instagram, to be precise. She frequently posts photos of herself and her daily activities on her page. Currently, Nell's Instagram page has more than 44k followers.

Nell Verlaque is undoubtedly one of the young talents to watch in the modern-day film and television industry. The actress has already managed to land roles in several films and TV series at a significantly young age.

