Who is Baylen Levine? Age, height, sister, net worth, school

Baylen Levine is a social media personality. He is known for his comedy and prank videos. Some of the prank videos that have seen him spring to fame are Call of Duty in the Library and Car Wash Hostage.

A photo of Baylen. Photo: @baylenlevine

Source: Instagram

Who is Baylen Levine? Baylen is a social media celebrity who discovered his calling in making others laugh through pranks and comedy videos. Find out more about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Ben Dover Also known as Baylen Levine Gender Male Date of birth 30th October 2000 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States of America Current residence Jacksonville, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 136 Weight in kilograms 62 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Adam Levine Baylen Levine's sister Lilah Levine Education level High school Profession YouTuber and social media influencer Net worth $2 million Facebook Baylen Levine TikTok @baylenlevine YouTube Baylen Levine Instagram @baylenlevine

Where is Baylen Levine from?

The social media influencer was born on 30th October 2000 and is from the United States of America. Baylen Levine's real name is Ben Dover, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

His father's name is Adam, while not much is known about his mother. He recently surprised his mom with a white Tesla.

Where was Baylen Levine born?

The influencer has not revealed any details about his state of origin. He is a very private person when it comes to his personal and family details.

How old is Baylen Levine?

As of 2022, the social media influencer is 21 years.

Why is Baylen Levine called Benitez?

The YouTuber revealed in an interview with VoyageATL that the name Benitez is all about being a leader. He went on to say that he was named after a kid (Sebastian Benitez) he used to camp counsel. He was the most positive, loyal, sincere, kind-hearted, and amusing young man he had ever met. He liked to have a lot of fun and mess around.

How did Baylen Levine meet Seabass?

Baylen met Seabass, whose real name is Sebastian Benitez, at the YMCA summer camp. Sebastian was one of his campers at the time when he was working as a camp counsellor. Seabass claims that Baylen inspired him to launch a YouTube channel, subsequently attracting a sizable following.

What high school did Baylen Levine go to?

Baylen Levine's high school life was a little bit challenging. In one of his recent videos, Surprising My High School Teacher!, he stated that his Spanish teacher was the only person who believed in him.

The social media influencer dropped out of school. His dismissal from school was because of his YouTube videos which school authorities said were inappropriate. According to a video he shared Why I had to leave my high school on his YouTube channel in 2018, he claims his dismissal from school was unfair.

What does Baylen Levine do?

Coming to his career, he is a YouTuber and a TikTok star. In December 2017, he started his YouTube channel and posted his first video titled, Farting On People Prank!, released on 18th January 2018.

Apart from YouTube, he also posts his videos on Instagram. He has an equally massive following on Instagram, where he majorly posts features of his videos.

He is also a popular TikTok content creator. He posts funny videos and pranks, which have been loved by many. He has 3.2 million followers and 64.9 million likes.

What video made Baylen Levine famous?

The video that saw him rise to fame is his prank video titled, Farting on People Prank. However, he has also done other prank videos. Some of these are Call of Duty in the Library and Car Wash Hostage.

These also helped him grow his social media portfolio, earning over 3.4 million followers and subscribers with more than 433 million views. The YouTube channel has more than 170 videos as of this writing.

When was Baylen Levine's first video?

His first video was titled Farting On People Prank!, which was uploaded on 19th January 2018. The video currently has more than 441 thousand views.

Who are Baylen Levine's friends?

Kyle Johnson and Lil Peej are two of his close friends. They are also influencers, and he has created most of the content with them.

How tall is Baylen Levine?

The social media influencer is 6 feet tall or 183 centimetres. He weighs approximately 132 pounds or 62 kilograms.

Baylen Levine's house

The YouTuber owns a house. He announced this in early 2021 and shared the video on his YouTube channel titled I Bought a House!.

What is Baylen Levine's net worth?

According to Naibuzz, his net worth is about $2 million. He has earned sufficiently over the past few years he has been on social media as an influencer and content creator.

How much does Baylen Levine make a year?

According to YouTubers.me, he earns an average of $23.5 thousand monthly. He also sells merchandise at baylenlevine.com.

Baylen Levine's tour

The social media influencer holds various tours throughout Atlanta. His recent tour was on Sunday, 24th April 2022, at The Masquerade in Heaven titled Never Grow Up!

Where does Baylen Levine live?

The YouTuber currently resides in Jacksonville, Florida, in his new house.

Baylen Levine has been on social media for less than five years. His achievements are a testament to how powerful social media can be.

