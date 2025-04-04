100+ Juicy truths for when you run out of dares in your 'Truth or Dare' game

Playing truth or dare is a fantastic way to bond if you want to learn more about someone and enhance your connection. Whether you are at a party with friends, spending time with your partner, or texting your crush, the right questions can turn up the heat and keep the fun going. Explore some juicy truths to ensure you never run out of prompts during your Truth or Dare game.

Playing truth or dare is a fantastic way to bond if you want to learn more about someone. Photo: Mapodile (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Truth or Dare is one of the all-time classic party games and a great way to get to know your friends better .

. The best Truth or Dare questions get everyone talking, chuckling, blushing, or even cringing.

The key to an unforgettable game is to be open and, most importantly, have fun.

Hilarious juicy truths for friends

Truth or Dare is the ultimate game to break the ice, spark laughter, and create unforgettable moments. Here are some engaging truth questions for Truth or Dare that can spark interesting conversations and reveal fun secrets.

Have you ever let someone take the blame for something you did?

What's the most embarrassing thing you have ever done in public?

What’s one thing you only do when you are alone?

What’s one thing you have done that you wish you could undo?

If you could be invisible for a day, what’s the first thing you would do?

If you had to watch rom-coms or only watch scary movies for the rest of your life, which would you choose and why?

What's the longest time you've ever gone without showering?

If you could be a fictional character for a day, who would you choose?

If you could only accomplish three things in life, what would they be?

Best Juicy truths for friends spark laughter, and create unforgettable moments. Photo: Xavierarnau (modified by author)

What’s the strangest rumour you have heard about yourself?

Who in this room would you list as your emergency contact?

Have you ever lied to get out of hanging out with us?

What's the biggest secret you're keeping from your parents?

Have you ever pretended to be someone you are not?

What's something you would die if your mom found out about?

What’s the worst thing you have ever done to a friend?

Have you ever had a falling out with a friend because of a secret?

What’s something you have never told anyone?

What’s one thing you would never do, even for a million dollars?

What’s one thing in your life you wish you could change?

Have you ever talked badly about someone?

Have you ever sent a text you regretted immediately?

What’s the most childish thing you still do?

What’s the biggest misconception about you?

Are you scared of getting old?

Have you ever faked being sick to avoid an event?

What is one thing you wish you could take back?

Who would play you in a movie about your life?

Who in this group would you want to swap lives with for a week?

What is the best piece of advice you have been given?

What’s the strangest dream you have had?

If you could only hear one song for the rest of your life, what would it be?

What do you want on your tombstone?

Exciting juicy truths over text

Playing truth or dare over text is a fun way to stay close to friends, even if you are far apart. It helps keep your connection strong and gives you something exciting to do together. Here are some juicy truth questions you can use to spice up your chats.

Juicy truths over a text helps keep your connection strong and gives you something exciting to do together. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

What's the most embarrassing thing in your search history?

Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? What was it?

Have you ever catfished someone or been catfished?

What is the last thing you Googled?

What's the weirdest DM you have ever received?

Who was the last person you texted, and what did you say?

What’s the longest you have gone without texting anyone?

Have you ever lied about your location to someone?

If your phone could talk, what’s the most embarrassing thing it would reveal?

What’s the most embarrassing typo you have ever sent?

Have you ever lied about your age?

Who is the most unexpected person you have flirted with online?

Have you ever deleted a text conversation to hide it?

Have you ever screenshot a conversation and accidentally sent it to the wrong person?

What is your guilty pleasure song?

What's the most sinful thing you've done in a house of worship?

What’s the most dramatic text fight you have ever had?

What’s the strangest place you have ever texted from?

If you had to delete all but one app from your phone, which one would you keep?

Have you ever ignored a friend’s text on purpose?

Have you ever used an anonymous account to spy on someone?

What was your biggest fear as a child?

Flirty juicy truths to ask a girl

If you are looking for engaging and deeper questions to ask, these juicy questions to ask a girl can spark fun or meaningful and interesting conversations.

Juicy truth questions to ask a girl will make any conversation more interesting. Photo: Janina Steinmetz (modified by author)

Have you ever had a crush on a teacher?

What is the worst date you have ever been on?

How would you rate your looks on a scale of 1 to 10?

If you could marry any celebrity, who would it be?

What’s an instant deal-breaker in a potential love interest?

What's the most embarrassing thing you've done in front of someone you like?

What is the biggest lie you have ever told?

What is your love language?

Have you ever been in love?

If you had one week to live and you had to marry someone in this room, who would it be?

What was the most embarrassing thing you have ever done on a date?

What are the top three things you look for in a love interest?

Have you ever had a secret crush on someone in this room?

What's one thing that no one here knows about you?

What’s the most romantic thing you have done for someone?

Have you ever sent a dirty text to the wrong person?

When was the last time you cried, and why?

Are you a night owl or a morning person?

What is something you’ve done that you’d never admit to your parents?

Who is the last person you secretly stalked on social media?

What is a weird habit you have that no one knows about?

Have you ever had a crush on your friend’s sibling?

Have you ever faked feelings for someone?

Would you ever date someone just for their money?

What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever told to get out of trouble?

Have you ever had a crush on your best friend’s boyfriend?

If you could kiss one person in this room, who would it be?

Have you ever pretended to like something just to impress a guy?

Who was your first love?

Deep truth questions

These deep questions are thought-provoking, and some can elicit just as much of an adrenaline rush. They make you dig deep into your emotions, experiences, and hidden fears.

Deep truth questions will make you think, reflect, and reveal secrets you never expected to share. Photo: SDI Productions (modified by author)

Have you ever been rejected by someone?

What is your biggest insecurity?

Have you ever felt like you weren’t good enough?

What is the secret fear you have never told anyone?

Do you believe in soulmates?

Have you ever felt heartbroken?

Have you ever fallen in love at first sight?

What’s one thing you’ve never forgiven someone for?

What do you think happens when you die?

What’s the hardest decision you’ve ever had to make?

What’s the worst thing anyone’s ever done to you?

What are you most excited about at this very moment?

Have you ever let someone treat you badly because you cared about them?

What was the best compliment you have ever received?

What’s one thing you are too scared to tell your family?

How far are you willing to go for the person of your dreams?

Have you ever kept a secret that wasn’t yours to keep?

What does falling in love feel like to you?

Do you think you’re living up to your full potential?

Do you believe it’s okay to have secrets in a relationship?

Have you ever felt completely alone?

What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever told yourself?

If today were your last day, what’s one thing you’d regret not doing?

Would you marry someone rich even if you weren’t in love with them?

What’s something you know you need to do but aren’t looking forward to at all?

Hilariously funny juicy questions

Funny juicy truths are all about laughter, awkward moments, and hilarious confessions. These funny questions will have you and your friends cracking up while revealing some wild and unexpected truths.

Funny, juicy truth questions will have you and your friends cracking up while revealing unexpected truths. Photo: 3sbworld (modified by author)

Have you ever laughed at a joke you didn’t get?

What’s the weirdest thing you have done when you were alone?

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

If you had to marry a cartoon character, who would it be?

What is the weirdest thing you have ever done in front of the mirror?

What’s the most ridiculous excuse you have ever used to cancel plans?

What’s the silliest thing you have ever cried over?

Have you ever laughed so hard that you peed a little?

What’s the craziest thing you have done on public transportation?

What’s the dumbest thing you have ever Googled?

Have you ever farted loudly in public and blamed someone else?

What’s your most embarrassing childhood memory?

Have you ever walked into something while texting?

If you had to live as an animal for a day, which one would it be?

What’s the most embarrassing thing your parents have caught you doing?

If you switched genders for the day, what would you do?

Have you ever tripped in public and pretended nothing happened?

Have you ever farted in a lift?

What's the craziest thing you've ever done in a cinema?

What is the funniest thing your ex has ever said to you?

What makes juicy truth questions interesting?

Juicy truth questions are interesting because they reveal secrets, spark excitement, and encourage deeper conversations among friends.

What are the boundaries for spicy truths that shouldn't be asked?

Spicy truths should respect personal comfort levels and avoid invading privacy or pushing sensitive topics that could make others uncomfortable.

If you are looking for a fun group activity or just a way to pass the time, a classic game of Truth or Dare is the perfect way to get to know your best friends even better. With the above Juicy truths, you will keep things interesting and get to know fun secrets about each other.

