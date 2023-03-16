15 scary numbers to never call because they might be haunted

The world is full of strange and scary events that people believe to be out of this world. These dreadful occurrences have been depicted in horror movies and books, spooking people even more. One of such strange thing is mysterious phone calls that are believed to be related to unexplainable horrific experiences. These are scary numbers you should never call or receive as they are believed to be haunted.

While it may sound cliché, there are haunted and creepy numbers that should never be dialled. These globally known digits are believed to be carriers of bad omens that may affect you or your loved ones. It is, therefore, safe to say you should never pick up these numbers if they call you or dial them. However, if you are looking for a horror movie type of thrill, you can try these numbers and see what happens.

15 scary numbers to never call

Many horror movies tell stories about scary numbers that should be avoided. They are said to cause unexplainable events that harm the recipient or the caller.

1. 999 9999

This is one of the numbers not to call in Thailand. Legend has it that if you wish to die after midnight, dial 999 9999. The story goes that once you make a wish, you want to meet your maker, a bizarre incident happens, and you are no more. There is controversy regarding this contact, as reports say it was set up to promote a movie. The eerie number is believed to be haunted 21 years after the film's debut.

2. 801 820 0263

This is a number from America that is haunted and you should never pick up. When you call this creepy digits, a man's voice counts 1-7. Someone calls out your name and tells you precisely what you are doing and whereabouts. It's like a ghost standing next to you.

3. 0888 888 888

This contact originates from Bulgaria, and the country has placed this contact as one of the most cursed numbers in the world. The first owner died of cancer from radioactive poisoning, and the other two were shot down. These strange events forced Mobitel, the company issuing the digits, to block it permanently.

4. 1-000-000 0000

This strange contact is linked to Asian people and is believed to be one of the haunted phone numbers. It is believed to be a call from the dead. It is said that if you see this call, your deceased relative is trying to reach you.

People who received the call reported that a male voice instructed them to ask 15 people to call him back, failure to which they would die. Receiving this it also causes mental torment just by talking to the dead, so do yourself a favour and avoid it.

5. 701 347 1936

This contact is one of the haunted phone numbers to call. Stories say you will die within a day if you dial these digits. A man is heard saying, "Votre toast, je peux vous le render," for approximately 32 seconds. These words are from a famous French song called Carmen by G. Bizet.

6. The Red Number

The Red Number is from Pakistan, and it caused a stir in 2007 when people received alarming emails and text messages about the contact. It was said that the contact had a high-frequency range that damaged brain nerves and even caused death.

These emails and texts were traced to certain phone and ID numbers with this digits. People were warned not to receive or look at these red digits. The contact was a national discussion forcing the Pakistani government to form a commission of inquiry.

7. 828 756 0109

This contact originates in Marion, North Carolina. When you dial the digits, it is said that you hear a male voice uttering disturbing and blaring noises. The noises are like codes being decoded which people believe are death messages. This is a call you don't want to try, even though no death has been linked to this contact.

8. 20202020

This UK contact is said to be creepy. It is in a book containing ghost stories from the 1970s in the UK. The story is about how kids dialed 20202020, and a woman on the other side yells, "Help Me! Help Me!! Suzie's dying". The voice could also be heard saying, "Help Me! Help Me!! Suzie's drowning". People have yet to verify these stories, but the thought of dialling these digits is creepy.

9. 407 734 0254

This contact is associated with a clown who lives in Naples, Florida. It is one of the famous ghost numbers that people avoid calling. Legend has it that when you call 407 734 0254, it connects you to Wrinkles, the clown. Wrinkles will then appear and intimidate you and your friends. Other stories indicate that another ghost receives the call from the same area.

10. 090 4444 4444

Also known as Sadako's Cursed number, this Japanese contact is one of the numbers you should never call. According to the Japanese, Sadako is a legendary villain in the scariest Japanese legends. Sadako was a ghost of a psychic who was thrown in a well and used the contact to haunt people. It is said that if you receive the call, someone around you will die. The number four is associated with death making telecommunications to skip the four series and jump to five.

11. 408 634 2806

This is one of the cursed numbers you should avoid calling. It is also called the Red Room number, associated with kidnappers. If you receive or dial this call, the kidnappers will track and kill you. They will stream a video of your last moments online for others to see.

12. 1 (201) 404 2404

This is another of the scary American digits to never call. Its story begins when promoters of the horror film Carrier set up this contact to market the movie. Since then, people have associated this contact with creepy occurrences. People who called it heard a shrieking scream, a ghostly song, and an eerie whisper.

13. 666 666 6666 or 1 (666) 666 66666 or 666

These scary numbers are believed to be ghost digits not only in America but other countries worldwide. Spooky messages and other strange things are associated with the contacts. Remember, even Christian teaching associate the digits 666 with the devil. Strangely, this contact does not appear on bills and cannot be traced after the call.

14. 1 (216) 333 1810

This spooky American contact is among the creepy phone numbers to call. When you dial this number, it is believed that you hear a girl pleading with her mother not to kill her. The girl is believed to be locked in a room, and gunshots can be heard in the background. You can dial the digits to relive a horror story in real life.

15. 913 535 6280 or 207 536 8474

These two contacts are famously known as Pennywise numbers. They connect callers to the Derry Police department, a fictional place in a film called Alamo Drafthouse. Callers hear a policeman being slaught*red on the other side. The digits were also used in the 90s to report lost kids. You could try dialing these contacts on Halloween if you are not afraid to test fate.

Horror stories do not only exist in movies and books but also in the world will live in today. The above scary numbers indicate that there are spooky events associated with them that affect people in real life. Whether true or not, there are reasons behind these scary numbers from different parts of the world.

