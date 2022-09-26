33 famous Cruella quotes from animated and live action movies

Cruella is a character that many people love to hate. In 2021, Disney breathed new life into her with the release of the eponymous American crime comedy film. It follows Estella Miller, an ambitious fashion designer that turns into Cruella de Vil, a legendary villain. Check out some of the famous Cruella quotes that will remind you just how iconic she is.

The 2021 Cruella is a hidden treasure of action, humour, and fashion, with gorgeous costumes and outstanding performances from Emma Stone. Here are popular Cruella quotes from the comedy film, alongside the lines from the older iterations of the character.

Famous Cruella quotes

There have been five movies and five Disney live-action adaptations featuring Cruella de Vil. Cruella remains the icy and spoiled fashion icon in all adaptations, with memorable rude one-liners. Below are some of her famous lines from various scenes.

The good thing about evil people is you can always trust them to do something, well, evil.

Don't worry; we're just getting started. There are lots more bad things coming, I promise.

If I'd known it was this cold, darling, I'd have grabbed two more puppies and made mittens.

I live for fur, and I worship fur. After all, is there a woman in all this wretched world who doesn't?

Anita: "How are you?" Cruella De Vil: "Miserable, darling, as usual. Perfectly wretched."

Do call me Ella; Cruella sounds so ... cruel.

The last time I underestimated a puppy, I wound up in the pokey!

No, no, no, darling. I don't want you to make art of the puppies. I want you to make art with the puppies. Use their coats as canvases. Create a masterpiece in a new medium.

They say there are five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Well, I'd like to add one more: revenge.

I thought you were a man of vision, someone who understood my passions, who understood the complexity that is Cruella! Does no one get the point?

A well-cut skirt is a lifesaver, girls. Remember that.

Horace was generally annoying. Jasper was the insightful one, which was also annoying. And Wink was just plain friendly. Again, annoying. But they were a better option than being in jail.

Cruella de Vil evil quotes

Cruella is not exactly known for her sweet and mushy personality. On the contrary, she is rude, selfish and inconsiderate of others. Here are some of her most memorable rude quotes.

Fifteen. Fifteen puppies! How marvellous! How marvellous! How perfectly ugh! Oh, the devil take it, they're mongrels. No spots! No spots at all! What a horrid little white rat!

Sweet, simple, Anita! I know, I know! This horrid little house is your dream castle! And poor Roger is your bold and fearless Sir Galahad!

Congratulations. You've just won gold, silver, and bronze in the Morons Olympics!

And you call yourselves men? Huh? I've seen more intelligent pieces of carpet!

Darling, red isn't your colour. Give me the hat. Give me the hat, or you will become a hat. GIVE IT TO ME!

My faith in your limited intelligence is momentarily restored.

Only two minions to abuse? Oh, Jean-Pierre, the world is so unfair.

Anyway, must dash. Much to avenge, revenge, and destroy.

Oh, yes! I love the smell of near extinction!

Inspirational Cruella de Vil quotes

Although she may not be the warmest or most sentimental character, Cruella has her strengths. She is wise, and she occasionally has inspirational quotes that are motivating and wholesome. Below are some Cruella captions for Instagram to encourage your followers to own their uniqueness.

From the very beginning, I realised I saw the world differently than everyone else. That didn't sit well with some people. But I wasn't for everyone.

I am not like her; I'm better.

But I'm not beaten yet. You've won the battle, but I'm about to win the wardrobe.

More good women have been lost to marriage than to war, famine, disease and disaster. You have talent, darling. Don't squander it.

Deep Cruella De Vil quotes

Cruella’s main character trait is that she is shallow, so she is relentless in creating the ultimate Dalmatian coat. However, some of her lines show that there is more substance to her, and she can be quite deep. She knows everyone sees her as a villain, and she is okay with that.

People do need a villain to believe in, so I'm happy to fit the bill.

You belong here as much as anyone. They're lucky to have you.

How does the saying go? I am woman; hear me roar.

Cruella movie quotes

Emma Stone, an American actress who has won multiple honours, plays the 2021 Cruella persona. The 2021 film finally gave viewers a back story of this fan-favourite character. Like many other villains, she was a misunderstood teenager who grew into a jaded adult. The film also gave fans some brilliant quotes that perfectly capture Cruella’s difficult background.

Wreaking havoc at galas is my personal speciality.

I had no idea where I was or what it was. I just knew that I felt like I belonged for the first time in my life.

Anita Darling: "You have a bit of an extreme side." Cruella: "Yes, darling. And what fun that is!"

A night of fabulousness, mayhem, and possible death.

I'm Cruella. Bold, brilliant, born bad, and a little mad.

Cruella is one of Disney’s most infamous villains. She may be an evil puppy murderer, but she is funny and wise, which makes her memorable and likeable. These famous Cruella quotes from the ten films and live-action remakes about her can help you understand her better.

