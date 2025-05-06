A Nigerian man who is an engineer has given an account of how he was able to build two flats with N33,870,000

According to the man, the two flats consist of two bedrooms and one bedroom, and he completed work in 100 days

He said he had earlier planned to complete the work within 45 to 60 days, but there were some delays along the line

A Nigerian engineer has shared photos of a building he completed using N33,870,000.

The engineer shared photos of the building on X and also gave a breakdown of how the money was spent.

The man said he used N33 million to build a house. Photo credit: X/@PrinceSomorin.

According to Prince Somorin Osifeso, Snr., the building would have cost N28.900 million if not for the cost of land, which gulped N4.2 million.

He said the building consists of a two-bedroom flat and another one-bedroom flat.

The engineer also said the work on the building was completed within a period of 100 days.

His words:

"As promised during the build of my construction, here is the COMPLETE accounting for the two flats. One flat is two bedroom and the other is a one bedroom. Both units are self contained and with the coveted visitors toilet. The total is N33,870,000.00 If you already own land and remove the land cost then it is N28,900,00.00. It was built in about 100 days with delays that were my fault due to building changes."

The man shared the building plan and breakdown of expenses. Photo credit: X/PrinceSomorin.

Engineer Somorin mentioned that the construction of the house would be completed by late 2024.

See the post below:

Reactions as man builds house with N33 million

@DatNaijaGuy1 said:

"What year is this? I am asking because I don't think this amount can give something like this in today's Nigeria. Thanks."

@Parah_h said:

"This is informative… just curious can this amount 33m renovate a house that will include roofing, and erecting a BQ and security house."

@JamesBa45680824 said:

"The roofing is where I am currently stuck but I know with time God will come through for me. It you could spent 4.6m on roofing late last year then I should be looking forward to nothing less than 6m to roof my 5bed bungalow then. God please have mercy."

@doysol_ said:

"Only thing I would have done different is going for a flat roof. I still do not understand the need for the high roofs."

@manlikesea said:

"Sir, can you please break that roofing down. Considering the cost they gave someone that want to use Aluminium, I would like to see the break down of Gerard roofing."

