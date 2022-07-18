200+ unique white lie T-shirt ideas that will attract attention at a party

White lies are small things people tell to avoid hurting someone's feelings. A white lie party is one where all attendees must wear T-shirts with a white lie. It is a fun way to expose those white lies you have all heard and told at some point. If you have been invited to such an event, we have white lie shirt ideas for you.

Everyone has stretched the truth at one point or the other. If you are looking for a white lie party for a fun theme, we have amazing white lie shirt ideas just for you.

White lie shirt ideas to attract attention

In any white lie party, attendees compete for the best lie. If you want your tee to attract the most attention, check out these amazing white lie shirt ideas.

Best white lies for your shirt

A white lie party is not complete without a tee bearing a white lie. White tees work best with black writing. Here are some great writings you can incorporate into your tee.

I don't need alcohol to have fun!

I'm not a psycho.

Never drinking again.

2020 was the best year!

I love working out.

That looks great on you.

Just kidding!

I had no idea how fast I was going.

Not a troublemaker!

Your puppy is adorable.

I thought I had already sent that email out.

Of course, I remembered your birthday.

I don't know them.

You did great!

I didn't even see you there.

You're hilarious!

Oh, yeah. That makes sense.

I'll pay you back tomorrow.

I couldn't be happier.

It wasn't me.

I don’t sweat the small stuff.

I’m not antisocial.

Cool white lie shirt ideas for you

Do you want to hold a white lie party but do not know where to start? Here are some white lie ideas people you and your friends can use.

I know what I'm doing.

Let's hang out soon.

I love being single.

We'll see.

Sorry, I lost it!

I hate attention.

Yes, I asked them.

It's out of this world!

I'm allergic.

I got a perfect score.

It wasn't my fault.

Hey, I was just about to call you.

I gotta run.

You don't look fat in that dress.

I have so much to do.

I never overdo it.

Next round is on me.

I’m the only child.

I save money.

I have read and agree to the terms and conditions.

I love crowded places.

Yeah. I’m listening.

White lie shirt ideas for guys

Sometimes, men tell the littlest white lies because they see no other way out of a situation. Here are the most common ones you can print on a tee.

I won't break your heart.

I care about your feelings.

I never speed.

You're the only one for me.

You look familiar!

I'm not talking to anyone else.

I've never peed in a pool.

Call you later.

Size doesn't matter.

Text you when I get there.

I have high standards.

I won't ghost you.

I don't have a hangover.

I didn't know there was a dress code.

I was caught in traffic.

I don't smoke.

First-time drinker.

This is the best party idea ever.

I've never had a one-night stand.

My wife is always on time.

I dated the prom queen.

I love her cooking.

White lie shirt ideas for girls

There is no way to avoid dishonesty. In reality, there is no truly straightforward human floating around. Women of all ages tell little lies, and here are some of the top ones.

I won't text him again.

I go for guys my own age.

We're just friends.

It was nice to meet you.

I promise not to tell.

Ready in 5 minutes!

You're a really good dancer.

I don't know who put that dent in the car.

My hair is natural.

I'm fine.

I really want to date you.

Have you lost weight?

He's not my type.

Not a drama queen.

I'm not that kind of girl.

I love his BBQ.

I woke up like this!

I'll be there ASAP.

I hate attention.

I'm not wearing underwear.

I don’t have an attitude.

White lie shirt ideas for school

We are often told not to lie. Our parents have taught us since we are little to say the truth no matter what. A few white lies might save you from trouble, especially if you are still in school.

I aced those finals.

I caught that cold that's going around.

I’m not hungry.

I did nothing wrong.

Friends don’t lie.

Your new haircut looks amazing.

I would love to hear more.

I can get it done by tomorrow.

I never post anything on social media.

I come to class prepared.

I get straight A’s.

I don’t procrastinate.

I have a high IQ.

I’m not awkward.

It's fine, I'm fine, everything is fine.

My sarcasm and sincerity sound different.

I don’t forget things.

My jokes are funny.

I really wanted to wear this shirt tonight.

I’m not extra!

No time for stress.

Funny white lie shirt ideas

People tend to lie when they think it has more advantages than its disadvantages. Little white lies save people’s feelings and smooth over social relations and below are some hilarious ones.

Those jeans don't make your behind look big.

I didn't see that No Parking sign.

I'm not a gold digger.

I'm low maintenance!

Diet starts tomorrow.

I'm a comedian.

I'm better than that.

I'm not single.

I don’t have trust issues

That was an accident.

I make $1 million a year.

I'll be ready in 5 minutes!

My phone died.

You make me happy.

I'm cool.

You got jokes.

I'm mentally stable.

I'm going to get with someone tonight.

I have never pooped.

No, I don't have any questions.

White lie t-shirt ideas for college

College students are among the main demographics who tell white lies. As a college student, you have almost certainly told a white lie, with the most popular ones being listed below.

It must have gone to my spam folder.

I will get back to you shortly.

I'm good.

I'm almost done.

I keep my thoughts to myself.

I’m financially responsible.

I’m a good influence.

I’m not addicted to caffeine.

I hate my roommate.

I’m never late for anything.

I make good decisions.

I was popular in high school.

I totally understand.

Mentally stable.

I won’t fall asleep.

I can be trusted.

I’m here for a long time, not for a good time.

Woke up like this.

I’m not going to leave early.

Just one more episode.

White lie shirt ideas for TikTok

White lie shirt ideas gained popularity in 2020 when they went viral on TikTok, and people cannot get enough of them. Here are the top ideas for your next party.

I always wear a seatbelt.

You are perfect for each other!

I can't come in today; I'm sick.

It wasn't that expensive.

It's my last one.

I've never been here.

It's not you; it's me.

Everything in my life is going according to plan

That colour looks great on you.

I blocked them.

I love it!

Not easily provoked.

Old enough to know what is right.

Peaceful protestor.

I don’t bite.

I don’t cry after a bottle of wine.

The more I drink, the quieter I get.

I have never flushed my keys down the toilet.

I don’t have an opinion.

I responded. But I forgot to hit send.

Good white lies for your tees

Not only do white lies support relationships, they often delight the victim of the lie. Below is a collection of good white lies your can print on your tee.

Your singing is really good.

I've already deleted it.

I am not toxic.

I wish we had met earlier.

The workout starts tomorrow.

I had a great time.

That looks good.

I feel sick.

I actually loved her.

Yes, I'm sober.

I have plans.

I don't have a quick temper; I have a quick reaction.

Your secret is safe with me.

My phone's been acting up.

I'm good at driving.

I'm having trouble hearing you.

This is brand new.

I can't have plans.

I love long Zoom meetings.

I've seen that movie 100 times.

Great white lie ideas worth trying

Ironically, the intention of a white lie is to show kindness, protection, and unconditional love to people in our lives. Here are some commonly used white lies you can print on your tee for your upcoming white lie party.

I love my job.

I don't use Tinder.

The subway broke down.

I forgot to do that!

I have a lot of hobbies.

I can't wait.

Believe it or not, it's my first time.

I'm not looking for a relationship.

I work out all the time.

I barely talk to him.

Important influencer.

I trust the government.

You're really funny.

I eat healthy all the time.

Related to Rihanna.

I've never lied.

There's no one like me.

This vodka tastes like I'll be texting you later.

Money isn't important.

I didn't work that closely with them.

I don’t judge people.

What is considered a white lie?

A white lie is a lie about a small or unimportant matter that someone tells to avoid hurting another person.

What should I put on my white lie shirt?

There are multiple things you can put on your white lie tee. Check out the collection of lies above you can use.

What do you wear to a white lie party?

A white lie party is a party in which each person wears a white shirt and prints a white lie on the shirt. The lie is to be related to yourself. It can be something that you have said in the past.

Above is a collection of amazing white lie shirt ideas that will attract attention. We hope you find the best one for your next white lie party.

