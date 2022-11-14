Funny cat names: 200+ ridiculous pet nicknames for your feline friend

Are you looking for the best funny cat names to give your newly acquired kitten? Numerous cat names are available to choose from. Instead of choosing ordinary names, a funny and unique name makes it interesting. Moreover, it is not easy to forget a name that has some sense of humour in it.

When choosing a cat name, you can be inspired by different things such as movies, food, colour, and sometimes, temperament. It does not matter what inspires your choice of a pet name; just make it interesting. Here are some funny cat names you can consider.

Funny cat names

Ever heard a cat’s name and burst into laughter because it sounded funny? Here are some funny names for cats you can choose from for your feline friend.

Bob Meowley

Jenifurr Clawpez

Meowly Cyrus

Dolly Purrton

Brad Kitt

Catbus

Jude Paw

Trixie

Nero

Beltza

Oedipuss

Houdini

Ajax

Khaki

Baguette

Tiny Tim

Dottie

Grigio

Dipsy

Catrina

Clawdia

Figgy

Wahoo

Mousse

Tabbytha

Aggie

Ambrosia

Purrnelopy

Tonto

Button

Tibbs

Catsby

Ramona

Margaret Scratcher

Paul McCatney

Pawdry Hepburn

Ravenclaw

Rosa Pawks

Santa Claws

Stephen Pawking

Taylor Pawtner

Abracatdabra

Achoo

Al Pawcino

Alanis Meowisette

Alexander Hameowlton

Ameowlia Earhart

Anakin Skywhisker

Apawllo

Aspirin

Avocado

Babaganoosh

Babe

Baboo

Babs

Babushka

Baby

Bacon

Badger

Banana

Barcode

Barfolomeow

Beans

Beluga

Benjameow Franklin

Big Tuna

Biggie

Bing Clawsby

Birdie

Blimpy

Bob Scratchit

Boiled Egg

Boogers McGee

Bowie

Bowser

Bruce Flea

Bubba

Buck Nekkid

Buddha

Bullseye

Bumblebee

Butterbean

Butterface

Candy Cane

Captain Meowvel

Carrot Top

Cashew

Casserole

Cat Benatar

Cat Damon

Cat Middleton

Catalie Pawtman

Catamari

Catman

Catnip Everdeen

Catrick Swayze

Catserole

Cattie Bradpaw

Catzilla

Chairman Meow

Charles Lickens

Chatterbox

Checkers

Cheddar

Cheeky

Cheeseball

Chewpawcca

Chicken Nugget

Chickpea

Chiclet

Chili

Chipmunk

Chowder

Famous cat names

Cute cat names are popular, and despite being around for a long time, they do not get old. Even though they are widely used, you will find them interesting. Here are examples worth trying out.

Bear

Zeus

Chester

Prince

Pumpkin

Tucker

Cooper

Blue

Ziggy

Frankie

Romeo

Archie

Lucky

Benny

Joey

Midnight

Merlin

Casper

Tom

Ash

Goose

Murphy

Oreo

Cappuccino

Wasabi

Mango

Mocha

Kiwi

Cookie

Tito

Mochi

Clementine

Ginger

Maple

Pepper

Pickle

Waffle

Chip

Miso

Peanut

Brownie

Honey

Jameson

Butterscotch

Cheerio

Godiva

Kit Kat

Nilla

Truffle

Java

Meatball

Unique cat names

Tired of common and monotonous cat names and looking for something extraordinary? These cat names are not easy to come about, and naming your cat would mean that it is special to you.

Elodie

Caspian

Magnus

Saoirse

Alistair

Casimir

Azriel

Nyx

Linus

Guinevere

Ignatius

Orson

Avalon

Amadeus

Mordecai

Agatha

Groot

Guacamole

Guava

Guinness

Gumbo

Hairy Maclary

Hairy Pawter

Hashbrown

Hashtag

Hedgehog

Hippo

Hoagie

Hot Lips

Hunter S. Tomcat

iCat

Jaffa Cake

Jailbird

Jaspurr

Jellybean

Joker

Kalua

Katbuki

Kelso

Cartoon cat names

Cats and cartoons go hand in hand, and you will realize that cats are likely not to miss in cartoon movies. If you love cartoon movies, these names will remind you of the characters; you can also find one that can suit your feline friend.

Felix

Shaggy

Scooby

Snoopy

Brian

Angelica

Susie

Lillian

Kimi

Didi

Charlotte

Betty

Plankton

Mr. Krabs

Patrick

Gary

Larry

Scar

Timmy

Cosmo

Sheen

Figaro

Sergeant Tibbs

Tigger

Duchess

Marie

Berlioz

Toulouse

Mufasa

Simba

Archer

Beavis

Stewie

Goku

Dexter

Wile E.

Porky

Cartman

Bart

Charlie

Skeeter

Squidward

Popeye

Chuckie

Arnold

Homer

Rocky

Food cat names

If you are looking for food-inspired cat names, you will come across many, but in picking one for your pet, ensure it is your favourite food. Here are some suggestions you can consider.

Nugget

Nacho

Churro

Dorito

Cheeto

Frito

Burrito

Ramen

Taco

Wonton

Butter

Olive

Sugar

Margarita

Nutella

Juniper

Muffin

Rosemary

Dim Sum

Tabasco

Biscuit

Lentil

Dumpling

Caesar

Dill

Lasagna

Croissant

Cocoa

Pudding

Macaroni

Granola

Fudge

Vanilla

Sorbet

Caramel

Strudel

Sashimi

Chopstick

Mirin

Matcha

Bento

Dashi

Sake

Nori

Hershey

Tootsie

Licorice

Marshmallow

Pixie

Willy Wonka

Milky Way

Weird cat names

Weird is not necessarily bad, and if you love weird things, you can name your cat any of these strange names.

Quirk

Bilf

Spoom

Thunderpaws

Bombalurina

Bustopher Jones

Carbucketty

Griddlebone

Grizabella

Growltiger

Jellylorum

Jennyanydots

Pouncival

Rumpleteazer

Rumpus

Bandit

Beauregard

Danger

Monarch

Chonkers

Cindy Clawford

Clawdius

Cocoa Puff

Copy Cat

Cottage Cheese

Crookshanks

Cucumber

Cujo

Cypuss Hill

Darth Meowl

David Meowie

Demi Meower

Diesel

Diva

Dobby

Dog the Cat

Dr. Furasier Crane

Draco Meowfoy

Ducky

Dude

Eggs

Elvis Purrsley

Fabio

Fartalicious

Fatty Bumbum

Fetuccine

Ferris Meowler

Fleabag

Fleas Witherspoon

Fleayonce Knowles

Flounder

Fluffernutter

Flufferton

Frankenpuss

Freddie Purrcury

Furcules

Fuzz Lightyear

Fuzzball

Fuzzbo

Fuzzinator

Garfunkel

Garlic

Gazzy Colon

Genghis Khat

Gigabyte

Gizmo

Gravy

Gremlin

Cat pun names

Cat pun names are hilarious. Below are pun names you can give to your cat.

Bagel Face

Best Fur-end

Cameow

Careless Whisker

Catastrophe

Catillac

Catsup

Cat Sajak

Catticus

Cattitude

Chubby Bunny

Clawsome

Fish Bait

Furmiddable Fury

Furrari

Glamourpuss

Hairy Mulligan

Kittles

Kitty Banshee

Kitty Kitty Bang Bang

Lucifurr

Meowsie

Meowntain

Meowtini

Pawden Me

Pawjamas

Purrty

Radiclaw

Sourpuss

Thinking Cat

Mischievous cat names

Cats are known to be mischievous, especially when they are young. Some can be destructive, playful, or cunning. Depending on the mischief that the cat portrays, you can name them as follows.

Dennis (Dennis the Menace)

Bugs (Bugs Bunny)

Daffy

Yogi

Sly

Garfield

Goofy

Harley (Harley Quinn)

Jerry (Jerry Mouse)

Woody

Elmer

Ren (of Ren and Stimpy)

Pinky

Rambo

Rascal

Ravioli

Razzmatazz

Rhubarb

Ringo

Runty

RuPaw

Salsa

Santa Claws

Sassy Pants

Scampi

Schmoopy

Screamer

Seymour Buttz

Shakespurr

Sheeza Freak

Shortcake

Sir Coconut

Sir Isaac Mewton

Skittles

Skunk

Slinky

Smeagol

Smudge

Snickers

Snoop Cat

Snowman

Socks

Sour Cream

Spanky

Spider

Splat

Squirrel

Sugar Britches

Sriracha

Stache

Stiffler

Stinky

String Bean

String Cheese

Supaw Meowrio

Sushi

Taffy

Tango

Tater Tot

The Flash

Theoclaw Roosevelt

Thor

Thunder Paws

Tinkywinky

Tic Tac

Tiny Tim

Toast

Tofu

Toothless

Toothpaste

Tootie Booty

Tortellini

Trouble

Tubby

Tumbleweed

Turkey

Turtle

Tux

Twinkletoes

Velcro

Veronicat

Vodka

Whiskey

Yeti Spaghetti

Yoda

Yoshi

Yuri Nator

Zebra

Ziggy Stardust

Zippo

Mac Daddy

Mackerel

Mammoth

Marmalade

Mashed Potato

Maya Buttreeks

Meowley Cyrus

Meowstard

Meowth

Milkshake

Mischief

Miss Muffet

Miss Piggy

Monkey

Monsieur

Monster

Moo

Moose

Mouse

Mozarella

Mr. Bean

Mr. Bojangles

Mr. Meowgi

Mullet

Nermal

Nibs

Ninja

Noodle

Obi-Wan Katnobi

Pablo Picatso

Pancake

Paw McCartney

Pawverotti

Pebbles

Pee Wee

Pepperoni

Piddle Pants

Piglet

Pingu

Pistachio

Pogo

Pooper Noodle

Popcorn

Porkchop

Pot Roast

Puddingface

Puddy Tat

Pudge

Puma Thurman

Purrincess Fluffybottom

Puss in Boots

Q-tip

Rabbit

Raisin

If you are a cat person, nothing brings joy to you more than having feline friends around you. It is even more interesting when they have funny names. The above suggestions will be a good starting point if you are looking for funny cat names.

