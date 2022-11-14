Nigerian Grammy award-winning superstar Burna Boy continues to represent Naija across the globe as he achieves another major milestone

The Afrofusion musician was recently crowned the Best African Act for the year 2022 at the MTV EMAs award

The African Giant was able to clinch the award ahead of his Nigerian colleague Tems and Ghanaian fast-rising singer Black Sheriff

Nigeria's number 1 Odogwu in the entertainment industry, the African Giant Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has added another milestone achievement to his hugely illustrious music career.

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Burna Boy won the Best African music Act at the MTV EMAs award.

Burna Boy wins bigs ahead of Black Sheriff, Tems and Ayra Star at the MTV EMAs award 2022. Photo credit:@burnaboygram/@temsbaby/@blacksheriff

The Afrofusion singer was able to clinch the award ahead of two other Nigerian acts, Ayra Starr and Tems. While also in the same category as Burna was Ghanaian Afrotrap sensation Black Sheriff, South African singer Zuchu and Musa Keyz.

Tems was also nominated in the Best New Act category; however, she lost to Seventeen.

Below is a list of the winners and their categories from the MTV EMAs awards:

Best songs

Super Freak Girl, Bad Bunny - Nicki Minaj (winner)

Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito (winner)

Harry Styles - As It Was

Jack Harlow - First Class

Lizzo About D*mn Time

Rosalia - Despecha

Best video

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (winner)

Blackpink - Pink Venom

Doja Cat - Woman

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Best artist

Taylor Swift - (Winner)

Beyonce

Adele

Harry Styles

Rosalia

Nicki Minaj

Best Collaboration

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue) (winner)

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito

Tiësto, Ava Max - The Motto

Best live performance

Coldplay

Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Ed Sheeran

Best new act

Baby Keem

Seventeen (Winner)

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Biggest fans

BTS (winner)

Blackpink

Harry Styles

lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Nicki Minaj

Best R&B

Chloe

Giveon

H.E.R

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

