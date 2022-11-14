MTV EMAS 2022: Burna Boy Wins Big, He Emerges As the Best African Act Ahead of Black Sheriff and Tems
- Nigerian Grammy award-winning superstar Burna Boy continues to represent Naija across the globe as he achieves another major milestone
- The Afrofusion musician was recently crowned the Best African Act for the year 2022 at the MTV EMAs award
- The African Giant was able to clinch the award ahead of his Nigerian colleague Tems and Ghanaian fast-rising singer Black Sheriff
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Nigeria's number 1 Odogwu in the entertainment industry, the African Giant Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has added another milestone achievement to his hugely illustrious music career.
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, Burna Boy won the Best African music Act at the MTV EMAs award.
The Afrofusion singer was able to clinch the award ahead of two other Nigerian acts, Ayra Starr and Tems. While also in the same category as Burna was Ghanaian Afrotrap sensation Black Sheriff, South African singer Zuchu and Musa Keyz.
Tems was also nominated in the Best New Act category; however, she lost to Seventeen.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Below is a list of the winners and their categories from the MTV EMAs awards:
Best songs
Super Freak Girl, Bad Bunny - Nicki Minaj (winner)
Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito (winner)
Harry Styles - As It Was
Jack Harlow - First Class
Lizzo About D*mn Time
Rosalia - Despecha
Best video
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (winner)
Blackpink - Pink Venom
Doja Cat - Woman
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Best artist
Taylor Swift - (Winner)
Beyonce
Adele
Harry Styles
Rosalia
Nicki Minaj
Best Collaboration
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue) (winner)
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - Staying Alive
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - Te Felicito
Tiësto, Ava Max - The Motto
Best live performance
Coldplay
Kendrick Lamar
The Weeknd
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Ed Sheeran
Best new act
Baby Keem
Seventeen (Winner)
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Biggest fans
BTS (winner)
Blackpink
Harry Styles
lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Nicki Minaj
Best R&B
Chloe
Giveon
H.E.R
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
MTV EMAs: Fans jubilate as Wizkid wins Best African Act; video captures moment singer accepted the award
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian superstar Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, has excited his fans and online community after securing another major achievement.
The singer was on his Made in Lagos (MIL) tour when he snagged the highly coveted Best African Act award at the 2021 MTV EMA awards ceremony.
Wizkid had been nominated alongside his Nigerian counterpart, Tems, and other stars from African countries.
Source: Legit.ng