200+ cute names for pigs that are perfect for the squishy bundles of joy

With numerous names for pigs, picking the best one for your piglets can be tedious. In choosing a pig’s name, many things can inspire you, including pig breed, colour, size, and whether it is male or female. However, since you adore your squishy bundle of joy, you must give it a cute name.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pigs are one of the most adorable domestic animals. While they are kept for various purposes, some people prefer them as pets, especially piglets. If your sow has just welcomed beautiful piglets, you could be scratching your head, wondering what to call them. Below are some suggestions you can consider.

Girl pig names

Lovely female piglets deserve good names. If you do not have any in mind, you can choose from this list of adorable pig names.

Meadow

Miss Piggy

Tinkerbell

Trixie

Zoey

Bertha

Chicky

Creampuff

Daisy

Mitten

Paige

Penelope

Peppa

Pixie

Queenie

Sophia

Squealy

Summer

Dixie

Ebony

Fluffy

Gidget

Hippo

Kate

Kiki

Licorice

Lulu

Barbie

Betsy

Butterfinger

Dottie

Felicia

Honey

Lisa

Mable

Merry

Penny

Polka Dot

Photo: pexels.com, @alfomedeiros

Source: UGC

Rosie

Squeeky

Tammy

Willow

Dorothy

Maple

Sophie

Peggy

Princess

Hydrangea

Tinker Bell

Savannah

Nutmeg

Coral

Duchess

Darling

Gwendoline

Peaches

May

Harper

Cinderella

Plum

Blush

Sparkles

Mademoiselle

Damsel

Pearl

Blossom

Magenta

Sandy

Molly

Abby

Lavender

Jewel

Bonnet

Maggie

Ballerina

Bonnie

Melody

Callie

Kiera

Boy pig names

Same for female pigs, boy pigs should also have sweet names worth mentioning to your loved ones. Here are some good names for the male squishy bundles of joy.

Photo: pexels.com, @juliaglooten

Source: UGC

Otis

Sam

Ralph

Larry

Diggy

Jack

Barney

Billy

Oliver

Hercules

Fletch

Bart

Texas

Barley

Howard

Fred

Fonzie

Chip

Lester

Miles

Kosher

Porky

Sebastian

Levi

Mortimer

Spencer

Gus

Quake

Pirate

Fat Albert

Flopper

Bilbo

Clipper

Fabio

Raymond

Pumba

Arnold

Russell

Admiral

Joey

Macho

Spike

Buddy

Rocko

Piggy

Dexter

Nicholas

Bogus

Spanky

Tyler

Lex

Ryder

Echo

Ever

Legend

Storm

Lux

Diesel

Carter

Marley

Axelle

Whisky

Boomer

Presley

Nixie

Jagger

Racer

Elvis

Abner

Abra-ham

Ace

Aesop

Albert Sweinstein

Amos

Andy

Apollo

Arnold Porkzenegger

Bailey

Banjo

Beans

Bebo

Beethoven

Bert

Big Boy

Biggy

Billy Bob

Binki

Blake

Boaris

Bobo

Bosco

Brad

Bud

Bullet

Busta Rinds

Buttons

Cabo

Calvin

Chaplin

Charlie

Cute names for pigs

Adorable pigs deserve cute pig names because it is what they resemble. If you are struggling to craft a beautiful name for your piglets, you can choose one from the list below.

Photo: pexels.com, @samira

Source: UGC

Coco

Stella

Hermione

Pumbaa

Theo

Poppleton

Ginger

Ginny

Mugsy

Pinky

Angel

Bella

Emma

Jimmy

Arlo

Ophelia

Alvin

Smokey

Hamilton

Dolly

Nora

Truffle

Diana

Diva

Popcorn

Esther

Pippy

Bruno

Lassie

Matilda

Tootsie

Lottie

Cuddles

Toby

Happy

Mila

Gizmo

Clover

Florence

Snowball

Lola

Cookie

Charlotte

Scooter

Petunia

Brutus

Frankie

Albert

Goliath

Digger

Hank

Shakespeare

Martin

Buzz

Wally

Homer

Dixon

Rex

Mickey

Samson

Hugo

Norman

Orville

Dewey

Marshall

Rocky

Barnaby

Tracker

Rustler

Bandit

Eddie

Paxton

Waldo

Oswald

Chester

Petal

Baby

Pebble

Teacup

Tiny

Tweety

Minnie

Rosebud

Squeaky

Peanut

Thimble

Poppy

Button

Mouse

Shrimp

Munchkin

Ladybug

Little One

Pancake

Kiddo

Half-pint

Bite Size

Small Fry

Toodles

Bubbles

Hobbit

Firecracker

Toadstool

Thumbelina

Teddy

Prince

Dopey

Smurf

Minion

Ewok

Shorty

Mini-meat

Gimli

Runt

Pigsqueak

Nano

Unique pig names

Why give your piglet a common name if you consider it special? The commonly used pig names are not the best if you want your pet to stand out. You can pick any of these unique suggestions to call your pig.

Photo: pexels.com, @brettsayles

Source: UGC

Kevin Bacon

Slim

Sir Oinksalot

Arnold Ziffel

Porkchop

Ham

Hamm

Chewbacon

Hermione Hamhock

Hamlet

Hen Wen

Snort

Frankfurter

Napoleon

Noelle

Max

Peppermint Pig

Sausage

Squealer

Oinkers

Gordy the Pig

Hogzilla

Bacon

Peter Porkchop

Monokuru Boo

Jimmy Dean

Dahlia

Benny

Lucky

Jazz

Scooby

June

Yogi

Tyson

Chewbacca

Pepper

Dozer

Acorn

Avacado

Chipper

Collar

Chubbs

Clarence

Clyde

Dollop

Doug

Erving

Flapjack

Franklin

Gerald

Hoggy

Hammy

Hal

Hoover

Hoofy

Iggy

Isaac

Ikey

Jeb

Jumbles

Joe

Pinto

Pauly

Radley

Rico

Ridgley

Scout

Squish

Squid

Squeaks

Muffin

Oats

Doodle

Checkers

Pickles

Squiggle

Periwinkle

Butterscotch

Cocoa

Domino

Sugar

Oreo

Lovebug

Pumpkin

Snickerdoodle

Buttercream

Fudgie

Legion

Beast

Stormy

Graphite

Warthog

Gauntlet

Tank

Ammo

Boar

Cerberus

Maximus

Odin

Jax

Reaper

Loki

Smokehouse

Machete

Hybrid

Blackjack

Skinhead

Mortar

Gadget

Amazon

Azog

Commander

Bomber

General

Crusher

Jägermeister

Bourbon

Captain

Guinness

Harley

Ranger

Sniper

Shank

Funny names for pigs

A hilarious name for your pigs would make your friends and family chuckle whenever they hear it mentioned. Some piglets have funny behaviours and, thus, deserve funny names. Here are some funny pig names you can consider.

Photo: pexels.com, @matbrown

Source: UGC

Jimi Hamdrix

Arnold Porzenegger

Sizzle

Curly

Ham Solo

Hogwash

Porkeypine

George

Pigasso

Buttercup

Pig Pen

Hammelton

Jerky

Elvis Pigsley

Webber

Pjork

Crispy

Hogsmeade

Hogwarts

Spam

Pig Mac

Trashcan

Baconator

Hamburger

Jennifer Lopig

Hambone

Chops

Short Rib

Piggly Wiggly

Betty Lou

Bubba

Good Chop

Albert Einswine

Skillet

Sam the Ham

Tommy Hilpigger

Mr. Piggy

Pig Newton

Porkster

Pygmalion

Syndey Porkier

Sooey

Piggy Smalls

Gordon Hamsey

Ham Beesly

Natalie Porkman

Beatrix Trotter

Piggy Azalea

Merle Hoggard

Duke of Pork

Peter Porker

Amy Swinehouse

Hammibal Lector

Jon Hamm

Heather Hocklear

Hamela Anderson

Lindsay Loham

The Notorious P.I.G.

Slop

Mudpie

Corn Chips

Pancetta

Pork 'N Beans

Chorizo

Hickory

Anduille

Scrapple

Stinker

Mesquite

Hamton

Harry Porker

Quohog

Bratwurst

Pigtails

Chicharrones

Hammertime

Pigs are intelligent creatures, and once given a name, they will take a short time to learn and respond. In choosing names for pigs, find one you will be proud to call your squishy bundles of joy for the rest of their lives. The above names are good suggestions if you do not have any idea.

READ ALSO: 40 interesting cow facts you probably were not aware of

Legit.ng recently published an article about interesting cow facts. Cows are one of the most cherished domesticated animals, but not many people know many things about them. They are interesting creatures that do not only produce milk and meat.

How much do you know about cows? You could be seeing them around you, but there is quite a lot they do that you probably do not know. If you want to learn amazing cow facts that will surprise you, this article reveals 40 interesting facts about them.

Source: Legit.ng