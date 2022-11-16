200+ cute names for pigs that are perfect for the squishy bundles of joy
With numerous names for pigs, picking the best one for your piglets can be tedious. In choosing a pig’s name, many things can inspire you, including pig breed, colour, size, and whether it is male or female. However, since you adore your squishy bundle of joy, you must give it a cute name.
Pigs are one of the most adorable domestic animals. While they are kept for various purposes, some people prefer them as pets, especially piglets. If your sow has just welcomed beautiful piglets, you could be scratching your head, wondering what to call them. Below are some suggestions you can consider.
Girl pig names
Lovely female piglets deserve good names. If you do not have any in mind, you can choose from this list of adorable pig names.
- Meadow
- Miss Piggy
- Tinkerbell
- Trixie
- Zoey
- Bertha
- Chicky
- Creampuff
- Daisy
- Mitten
- Paige
- Penelope
- Peppa
- Pixie
- Queenie
- Sophia
- Squealy
- Summer
- Dixie
- Ebony
- Fluffy
- Gidget
- Hippo
- Kate
- Kiki
- Licorice
- Lulu
- Barbie
- Betsy
- Butterfinger
- Dottie
- Felicia
- Honey
- Lisa
- Mable
- Merry
- Penny
- Polka Dot
- Rosie
- Squeeky
- Tammy
- Willow
- Dorothy
- Maple
- Sophie
- Peggy
- Princess
- Hydrangea
- Tinker Bell
- Savannah
- Nutmeg
- Coral
- Duchess
- Darling
- Gwendoline
- Peaches
- May
- Harper
- Cinderella
- Plum
- Blush
- Sparkles
- Mademoiselle
- Damsel
- Pearl
- Blossom
- Magenta
- Sandy
- Molly
- Abby
- Lavender
- Jewel
- Bonnet
- Maggie
- Ballerina
- Bonnie
- Melody
- Callie
- Kiera
Boy pig names
Same for female pigs, boy pigs should also have sweet names worth mentioning to your loved ones. Here are some good names for the male squishy bundles of joy.
- Otis
- Sam
- Ralph
- Larry
- Diggy
- Jack
- Barney
- Billy
- Oliver
- Hercules
- Fletch
- Bart
- Texas
- Barley
- Howard
- Fred
- Fonzie
- Chip
- Lester
- Miles
- Kosher
- Porky
- Sebastian
- Levi
- Mortimer
- Spencer
- Gus
- Quake
- Pirate
- Fat Albert
- Flopper
- Bilbo
- Clipper
- Fabio
- Raymond
- Pumba
- Arnold
- Russell
- Admiral
- Joey
- Macho
- Spike
- Buddy
- Rocko
- Piggy
- Dexter
- Nicholas
- Bogus
- Spanky
- Tyler
- Lex
- Ryder
- Echo
- Ever
- Legend
- Storm
- Lux
- Diesel
- Carter
- Marley
- Axelle
- Whisky
- Boomer
- Presley
- Nixie
- Jagger
- Racer
- Elvis
- Abner
- Abra-ham
- Ace
- Aesop
- Albert Sweinstein
- Amos
- Andy
- Apollo
- Arnold Porkzenegger
- Bailey
- Banjo
- Beans
- Bebo
- Beethoven
- Bert
- Big Boy
- Biggy
- Billy Bob
- Binki
- Blake
- Boaris
- Bobo
- Bosco
- Brad
- Bud
- Bullet
- Busta Rinds
- Buttons
- Cabo
- Calvin
- Chaplin
- Charlie
Cute names for pigs
Adorable pigs deserve cute pig names because it is what they resemble. If you are struggling to craft a beautiful name for your piglets, you can choose one from the list below.
- Coco
- Stella
- Hermione
- Pumbaa
- Theo
- Poppleton
- Ginger
- Ginny
- Mugsy
- Pinky
- Angel
- Bella
- Emma
- Jimmy
- Arlo
- Ophelia
- Alvin
- Smokey
- Hamilton
- Dolly
- Nora
- Truffle
- Diana
- Diva
- Popcorn
- Esther
- Pippy
- Bruno
- Lassie
- Matilda
- Tootsie
- Lottie
- Cuddles
- Toby
- Happy
- Mila
- Gizmo
- Clover
- Florence
- Snowball
- Lola
- Cookie
- Charlotte
- Scooter
- Petunia
- Brutus
- Frankie
- Albert
- Goliath
- Digger
- Hank
- Shakespeare
- Martin
- Buzz
- Wally
- Homer
- Dixon
- Rex
- Mickey
- Samson
- Hugo
- Norman
- Orville
- Dewey
- Marshall
- Rocky
- Barnaby
- Tracker
- Rustler
- Bandit
- Eddie
- Paxton
- Waldo
- Oswald
- Chester
- Petal
- Baby
- Pebble
- Teacup
- Tiny
- Tweety
- Minnie
- Rosebud
- Squeaky
- Peanut
- Thimble
- Poppy
- Button
- Mouse
- Shrimp
- Munchkin
- Ladybug
- Little One
- Pancake
- Kiddo
- Half-pint
- Bite Size
- Small Fry
- Toodles
- Bubbles
- Hobbit
- Firecracker
- Toadstool
- Thumbelina
- Teddy
- Prince
- Dopey
- Smurf
- Minion
- Ewok
- Shorty
- Mini-meat
- Gimli
- Runt
- Pigsqueak
- Nano
Unique pig names
Why give your piglet a common name if you consider it special? The commonly used pig names are not the best if you want your pet to stand out. You can pick any of these unique suggestions to call your pig.
- Kevin Bacon
- Slim
- Sir Oinksalot
- Arnold Ziffel
- Porkchop
- Ham
- Hamm
- Chewbacon
- Hermione Hamhock
- Hamlet
- Hen Wen
- Snort
- Frankfurter
- Napoleon
- Noelle
- Max
- Peppermint Pig
- Sausage
- Squealer
- Oinkers
- Gordy the Pig
- Hogzilla
- Bacon
- Peter Porkchop
- Monokuru Boo
- Jimmy Dean
- Dahlia
- Benny
- Lucky
- Jazz
- Scooby
- June
- Yogi
- Tyson
- Chewbacca
- Pepper
- Dozer
- Acorn
- Avacado
- Chipper
- Collar
- Chubbs
- Clarence
- Clyde
- Dollop
- Doug
- Erving
- Flapjack
- Franklin
- Gerald
- Hoggy
- Hammy
- Hal
- Hoover
- Hoofy
- Iggy
- Isaac
- Ikey
- Jeb
- Jumbles
- Joe
- Pinto
- Pauly
- Radley
- Rico
- Ridgley
- Scout
- Squish
- Squid
- Squeaks
- Muffin
- Oats
- Doodle
- Checkers
- Pickles
- Squiggle
- Periwinkle
- Butterscotch
- Cocoa
- Domino
- Sugar
- Oreo
- Lovebug
- Pumpkin
- Snickerdoodle
- Buttercream
- Fudgie
- Legion
- Beast
- Stormy
- Graphite
- Warthog
- Gauntlet
- Tank
- Ammo
- Boar
- Cerberus
- Maximus
- Odin
- Jax
- Reaper
- Loki
- Smokehouse
- Machete
- Hybrid
- Blackjack
- Skinhead
- Mortar
- Gadget
- Amazon
- Azog
- Commander
- Bomber
- General
- Crusher
- Jägermeister
- Bourbon
- Captain
- Guinness
- Harley
- Ranger
- Sniper
- Shank
Funny names for pigs
A hilarious name for your pigs would make your friends and family chuckle whenever they hear it mentioned. Some piglets have funny behaviours and, thus, deserve funny names. Here are some funny pig names you can consider.
- Jimi Hamdrix
- Arnold Porzenegger
- Sizzle
- Curly
- Ham Solo
- Hogwash
- Porkeypine
- George
- Pigasso
- Buttercup
- Pig Pen
- Hammelton
- Jerky
- Elvis Pigsley
- Webber
- Pjork
- Crispy
- Hogsmeade
- Hogwarts
- Spam
- Pig Mac
- Trashcan
- Baconator
- Hamburger
- Jennifer Lopig
- Hambone
- Chops
- Short Rib
- Piggly Wiggly
- Betty Lou
- Bubba
- Good Chop
- Albert Einswine
- Skillet
- Sam the Ham
- Tommy Hilpigger
- Mr. Piggy
- Pig Newton
- Porkster
- Pygmalion
- Syndey Porkier
- Sooey
- Piggy Smalls
- Gordon Hamsey
- Ham Beesly
- Natalie Porkman
- Beatrix Trotter
- Piggy Azalea
- Merle Hoggard
- Duke of Pork
- Peter Porker
- Amy Swinehouse
- Hammibal Lector
- Jon Hamm
- Heather Hocklear
- Hamela Anderson
- Lindsay Loham
- The Notorious P.I.G.
- Slop
- Mudpie
- Corn Chips
- Pancetta
- Pork 'N Beans
- Chorizo
- Hickory
- Anduille
- Scrapple
- Stinker
- Mesquite
- Hamton
- Harry Porker
- Quohog
- Bratwurst
- Pigtails
- Chicharrones
- Hammertime
Pigs are intelligent creatures, and once given a name, they will take a short time to learn and respond. In choosing names for pigs, find one you will be proud to call your squishy bundles of joy for the rest of their lives. The above names are good suggestions if you do not have any idea.
