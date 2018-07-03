100+ popular Edo names and meanings for boys and girls 2022
Did you know the Edo people are also known as Bini? This community occupies the southern part of Nigeria. There are many beautiful Edo names for girls and boys for parents to choose from in 2022. In this community, the names given to children are meaningful.
Many Edo names have an average length, but some can be quite long. In this community, the traditional naming ceremony is usually done on the seventh day after a child's birth. During the event, people pray for the baby's health and prosperity.
Popular Edo names and meanings for boys and girls in 2022
Edo people live in compact village settlements that vary in size. Some are small hamlets, while others are towns with several thousand people. Edo is the vernacular name for Benin City. Check out various Benin names and their meanings below.
Edo names and their meanings for baby boys
Below are beautiful and meaningful male Edo names that new parents should consider.
Edo names that start with A
Below are fantastic names starting with the first letter of the alphabet.
- Abaivbugue: A child born when all hope is lost
- Abe: Noble
- Abehe: Establishment
- Abetu: One who grew a beard
- Abighosa: Multitude that beholds God
- Abilo: One who escapes trouble
- Abuókhae: Approaching the noble
- Ada: Favour
- Adabónyin: Pleading the world to live
- Adaigbe: One who has been protected
- Adamaza: One who is born great
- Adamosa: What God has done is perfect
- Adedoyin: One who comes to this world for a purpose
- Adazé: Nobility
- Adodo: Greatness
- Adu/Adun: Favour
- Agiagia/Ajaja: One who cut things indiscriminately
- Agbuza: Great
- Agbónavbare-Ayin: A child born in a rough situation
- Agbónghamamwén: I will prosper in this world
- Agbóngiató: Pleading with the world for longevity
Edo names for baby boys starting with the letter E
The Edo community has numerous names starting with the letter E. Some of them are listed below.
- Ebabaégbé: Patron
- Ebagua: Strong and courageous
- Ebamawo/Bamawo: One who loves to defend his people
- Ebenóvbé: Greatness
- Ebeóvbóvbé: One who is great and will be greater than all
- Ebébé: A beloved child
- Edoikponmwén: One who thanks the native doctors
- Ebonekhi: A child born in affluence
- Edaza: Peacemaker
- Egabó: What you protected has now become your refuge
- Egbamé: Beauty
- Egberhaóghóye/ Egberhaghoye: A father gives honour to their children
- Egbón: My life is preserved and protected
- Egharevba: God's protection
- Egiaghara: A noble fellow
- Eguóbadia/ Guóbadia: One who stayed with the king
- Egunmwéngosa/ Gunmwéngósa: Allow me to serve God
- Eke: Benevolence
- Ekhaguosa: The final say belongs to God
- Ekhoeyató/ Ekható: Your mind brings longevity
Male Edo names starting with the letter I
Below are good names starting with the letter I and their meanings.
- Iboroni: The right destiny
- Ibude: Adviser
- Idaehó: One who keeps on listening
- Idahosa: I am listening to God
- Idele: I have been established
- Idemudia: I stood firmly
- Idiaghe: I will wait and see
- Idugudu: One who is kind to others
- Ifiemwin: One who uses a spear and arrow
- Igiédé: Looking onward to a new dawn
- Igbedión: One with respect for the elders
- Igbé: Noble
- Igbinavbiéré: One who loves to be meek
- Igbinobó: One who has good fortune through hard work
- Igbinoghodua: One who took refuge from the Almighty
- Igbinokpogie: One who took refuge from the most prominent
- Igharosa: I am looking unto God
- Igho: Precious
- Igiebó: My family establishment has favoured me
- Iguodeyala: I know the right way to follow
Male Edo names starting with the letters N and O
If you are looking for names starting with the letters N and O, consider the options below.
- Nagudia: The one you stayed with will not prevent your prosperity
- Nayoghóna: Reverend gentleman
- Nosa: What God says will be
- Nosagie: One whom God sent
- Nosaruérése: One whom God has blessed
- Nosamudiana: One whom God stands for
- Nóbagie: One whom the king has sent
- Nóbazé: One the king chooses
- Nóguomwangié: One who laughs with us
- Nóyogiére: One who starts laughing
- Obirigago: One whose future will be bright
- Obódagbonyi: The dignity of labour
- Obóigba: Protection
- Obóigbe: One whose life is secured
- Obózogie: One's hand brings prosperity
- Odibo: Messenger
- Odibo-Osa: Messenger of God
- Odihi: Greatness
- Odili: Stillness
- Odo: A strong fellow
- Odogbo: One who loves to defend others
- Odosamamwen: I am blessed in God's way
- Oduwa: The road to wealth
- Ogbe: Prosperity
- Ogbébó: The family has favoured me
- Ogbéifun: The family will not perish
- Ogbézuwa: I got wealth from my family
- Ogida: One who loves his people
- Ogienuhumwuoke: One who is highly exalted
- Ogiso: The king of the sky
Edo boy names starting with the letters T and U
Check out these meaningful names starting with the letters T and U.
- Tasénóguan: A stage to talk about what will be accepted by all people
- Tiosa: One who calls on God
- Ubótó: One who protects his fellow man
- Udekpukuru: Small and short in birth
- Udómwéngbómó: A slim person whose life is preserved
- Uduikhuemwen: Courage
- Ugbenafighodu-khumwun: Whatever you do to others will live an indelible mark on you
- Ugbénbó: Property
- Ugboloko: A strong fellow
- Ugbókhéré: An overcomer
- Ugbówó: Prosperity
- Ugbudian: Protection
- Ugowe: My blessing has accepted me
- Uhunmwuarabóna: One should use his hand to pray for his head
- Uhunmwindumwun: The head of destiny
- Ukere: Wisdom
- Ukuébén: The power behind a traditional sword
- Ukó: Messenger
- Ukpegbówénwén: One whose life is secured
- Umoguérén: The most prominent one
Edo names and their meanings for baby girls
Below are beautiful and meaningful Edo female names that new parents should consider.
Edo girl names starting with the letter A
Choosing a name for your little girl can be daunting. We are here to help you by offering you a list of amazing names starting with the first letter of the alphabet.
- Abele: A young lady who is in love with all
- Abiémwénse: I am well bred
- Abiéyuwa: A child born in affluence
- Abinéné: One who lives to please herself
- Aburiéki: A child born when going to the market
- Adesuwa: Born amidst wealth
- Afiangbe: Blessing
- Agbónhiaro-ghiónmwan: All cannot be one's enemy
- Agbónman-gumwéngié: The world prevents me from my happiness
- Agbónwanre: One who comes to her own world
- Agbónmwénkén: The world has its own sweetness
- Agbónikhiwuomwan: Life is full of envy
- Agbónkina: Taking precautions in one's own world
- Agbónye: The world sometimes forgets the past
- Aghabiómó: The birth of children always brings joy
- Aghaku-Émwenghavbe: Love covers much trouble
- Aghamómwan: One who is kind to others
- Agharia/Aghariaiha: Deep thoughts
- Aghayemwénré: I will be remembered
- Aghayubini: A child born in sorrow
Edo names for females starting with the letter E
Below are cute and meaningful names starting with the letter E.
- Ebegue-Owén: No leaf can cover the sun
- Ebegue-Uki: No leaf can cover the moon
- Ebiuwa-Éiro: Wealth has no limitations
- Ebiuwa-Iro: Wealth has no time limits
- Edamwandé: Each day of the world
- Edéléyó: One who loves to protect her belongings
- Ediéya: One who was asked to stay
- Egbebasiro: One who solicits for peace
- Egbenakhamén: The body that brings comfort
- Egbenayabuwa/ Egbenabuwa: The body that approaches wealth
- Egberanmwén: One with good health
- Egberegbe: A child born in mysterious circumstances
- Enorenighevbe/ Enorighevbe: One who knows the best in others
- Eghoro: A beautiful lady/ spinster
- Eguómóre: Bearing children is hard
- Ekómariawa: One who put things right in her home
- Ekiekie: The last on the list
- Ekió: One who overdoes things
- Ekhagiere: One with the final say
- Ekomamwen: Prosperity
Edo names for females starting with the letter I
Check out fantastic names that you should consider for your baby girl.
- Ibié: Intestines
- Idahó: I am listening
- Idaro: I watch with my eyes
- Idedia: I have come to stay
- Iditan: One who resisted the opponent
- Ifékobuwa: One who looks for wealth in a gentle way
- Ifianyangbe: One who boasts for nothing
- Igiégédé/ Jégédé: Preservation
- Igiósé/ Ijósé: The pride of the home
- Iguowa: One who loves to stay in her house
- Igbagbon: One who understands the world
- Igbaghónsogie: The ocean is worth prominence
- Igbinediebo: One who took refuge from the herbalists
- Igbinobi: One who took refuge from Obi
- Igbinowa: One who took refuge from her home
- Ighéghan: A pampered child
- Ighomwenghian: Money sometimes creates enmity
- Ighóródión: One who has money and is counted as the most senior
- Igieya: One who loves her husband so much
- Iguahi: One who has the right destiny
Edo girl names starting with the letter N
Below are beautiful names that start with the letter N.
- Nabata: Your guess has come true
- Néboyighogie: One whom Juju has blessed
- Nibokun/Enibokun: Beauty
- Nimiéómwantue: One who wishes to be influential
- Niyema: One who is happy in her present state
- Niyemamwén: Contentment
- Nófueregbe: Peace
- Nófuérorhión: Comfort
- Nóghaduekiota-Étua: Patience
- Nóghayin-Agbón: One who will stay in the world
- Nógheghasé-Étua: One who has the final say and is not aggressive
- Nóhuémwénmwén: One who loved me
- Nóguézé: A child born under stress
- Nóhuwan-Makon: Silence is not foolishness
- Nóma: One that is really good and perfect
- Nómiomwanvbose-Eigiomwanvbikhorion: One who sees you in beauty should not mock you in ugliness
- Nórénse: A grateful person
- Nóyemwinru: One who uses something owns it
- Nóyoze: Bronze
Edo girl names starting with the letter O
Are you looking for Edo girl names starting with the letter O? Check out the options below.
- Obiémwen: One that protects
- Obósuria: One's hand does not reach far easily
- Obózogié: Dignity of labour brings joy
- Obuhun-Emwinhiaye: Destiny
- Ogbeekhóó: The love of the family gives protection
- Oghohon: Beautiful
- Ogieuwa: Born amidst wealth
- Ogiemwénva: Laughter has two versions
- Ogikebe: Big bottom
- Ohuimumwén: One who is not easily irritated
- Okhuódómwénghuhe: A foolish woman
- Okiro: A wel-fed child
- Okpiaoruyinnor- Okhuoegbe: Husbands are the glory of their wives
- Okunkpóló: The sea is great
- Okunmaria-Ode: The sea did not spoil the way
- Okunóyawe: The sea has ordered it
- Okunyimwénse: One who took solace from the sea
- Oléde: One who owns the crown
- Olose: Elegance in beauty
- Orete-Namen: A child dedicated to the goddess of the sea
Edo girl names starting with the letters T and U
Below are Edo girl names starting with the letters T and U.
- Tuémwénké- Nikhuéniéruévbero: Greet me in mockery, and I will answer you in guile
- Ugbarikpan: A troublesome fellow
- Ukómó: One who counts on children
- Ughenézé: A beautiful child
- Ugiakén: Beloved one
- Ugiéki: Hard labour
- Uhunmwunwa: The head of wealth
- UKanmafe: One who is not worried about much riches
- Ukékun: A maid to a new bride
- Ukenren: Settlement
- Ukié: One that was small during birth
- Ukhuegbe: Beauty
- Uki: Moon-beauty
- Ukpogho: A troublemaker
- Ukpónebo-Óyóvbokhan: The most beautiful cloth is loved by children
- Umónbié/Umobié: Mother of many children
- Usemwinhiakhin: Everything is traded by barter
- Uvbinekhi: Ebony beauty
- Uwaguéhi: Wealth are determined by destiny
- Uwaimwén-Okiekie: Wealth and prosperity may come at any time
What is the Edo name for God?
The name for God in the Edo language is Osalobua, which is often abbreviated as Osa. Osa is commonly integrated into the names given to people in this community.
What is beauty in Edo language?
Ose means beauty in this language. The commonly used names given to children that mean beauty are Ukhuegbe, Nibokun, and Enibokun.
There are numerous Edo names with great meanings to choose from in 2022. We hope you will get the right one for your little boy or girl from the list above.
