100+ popular Edo names and meanings for boys and girls 2022

Did you know the Edo people are also known as Bini? This community occupies the southern part of Nigeria. There are many beautiful Edo names for girls and boys for parents to choose from in 2022. In this community, the names given to children are meaningful.

Many Edo names have an average length, but some can be quite long. In this community, the traditional naming ceremony is usually done on the seventh day after a child's birth. During the event, people pray for the baby's health and prosperity.

Popular Edo names and meanings for boys and girls in 2022

Edo people live in compact village settlements that vary in size. Some are small hamlets, while others are towns with several thousand people. Edo is the vernacular name for Benin City. Check out various Benin names and their meanings below.

Edo names and their meanings for baby boys

Below are beautiful and meaningful male Edo names that new parents should consider.

Edo names that start with A

Below are fantastic names starting with the first letter of the alphabet.

Abaivbugue: A child born when all hope is lost

A child born when all hope is lost Abe: Noble

Noble Abehe: Establishment

Establishment Abetu: One who grew a beard

One who grew a beard Abighosa: Multitude that beholds God

Multitude that beholds God Abilo: One who escapes trouble

One who escapes trouble Abuókhae: Approaching the noble

Approaching the noble Ada: Favour

Favour Adabónyin: Pleading the world to live

Pleading the world to live Adaigbe: One who has been protected

One who has been protected Adamaza: One who is born great

One who is born great Adamosa: What God has done is perfect

What God has done is perfect Adedoyin: One who comes to this world for a purpose

One who comes to this world for a purpose Adazé: Nobility

Nobility Adodo: Greatness

Greatness Adu/Adun: Favour

Favour Agiagia/Ajaja: One who cut things indiscriminately

One who cut things indiscriminately Agbuza: Great

Great Agbónavbare-Ayin: A child born in a rough situation

A child born in a rough situation Agbónghamamwén: I will prosper in this world

I will prosper in this world Agbóngiató: Pleading with the world for longevity

Edo names for baby boys starting with the letter E

The Edo community has numerous names starting with the letter E. Some of them are listed below.

Ebabaégbé: Patron

Patron Ebagua: Strong and courageous

Strong and courageous Ebamawo/Bamawo: One who loves to defend his people

One who loves to defend his people Ebenóvbé: Greatness

Greatness Ebeóvbóvbé: One who is great and will be greater than all

One who is great and will be greater than all Ebébé: A beloved child

A beloved child Edoikponmwén: One who thanks the native doctors

One who thanks the native doctors Ebonekhi: A child born in affluence

A child born in affluence Edaza: Peacemaker

Peacemaker Egabó: What you protected has now become your refuge

What you protected has now become your refuge Egbamé: Beauty

Beauty Egberhaóghóye/ Egberhaghoye: A father gives honour to their children

A father gives honour to their children Egbón: My life is preserved and protected

My life is preserved and protected Egharevba: God's protection

God's protection Egiaghara: A noble fellow

A noble fellow Eguóbadia/ Guóbadia: One who stayed with the king

One who stayed with the king Egunmwéngosa/ Gunmwéngósa: Allow me to serve God

Allow me to serve God Eke: Benevolence

Benevolence Ekhaguosa: The final say belongs to God

The final say belongs to God Ekhoeyató/ Ekható: Your mind brings longevity

Male Edo names starting with the letter I

Below are good names starting with the letter I and their meanings.

Iboroni: The right destiny

The right destiny Ibude: Adviser

Adviser Idaehó: One who keeps on listening

One who keeps on listening Idahosa: I am listening to God

I am listening to God Idele: I have been established

I have been established Idemudia: I stood firmly

I stood firmly Idiaghe: I will wait and see

I will wait and see Idugudu: One who is kind to others

One who is kind to others Ifiemwin: One who uses a spear and arrow

One who uses a spear and arrow Igiédé: Looking onward to a new dawn

Looking onward to a new dawn Igbedión: One with respect for the elders

One with respect for the elders Igbé: Noble

Noble Igbinavbiéré: One who loves to be meek

One who loves to be meek Igbinobó: One who has good fortune through hard work

One who has good fortune through hard work Igbinoghodua: One who took refuge from the Almighty

One who took refuge from the Almighty Igbinokpogie: One who took refuge from the most prominent

One who took refuge from the most prominent Igharosa: I am looking unto God

I am looking unto God Igho: Precious

Precious Igiebó: My family establishment has favoured me

My family establishment has favoured me Iguodeyala: I know the right way to follow

Male Edo names starting with the letters N and O

If you are looking for names starting with the letters N and O, consider the options below.

Nagudia: The one you stayed with will not prevent your prosperity

The one you stayed with will not prevent your prosperity Nayoghóna: Reverend gentleman

Reverend gentleman Nosa: What God says will be

What God says will be Nosagie: One whom God sent

One whom God sent Nosaruérése: One whom God has blessed

One whom God has blessed Nosamudiana: One whom God stands for

One whom God stands for Nóbagie: One whom the king has sent

One whom the king has sent Nóbazé: One the king chooses

One the king chooses Nóguomwangié: One who laughs with us

One who laughs with us Nóyogiére: One who starts laughing

One who starts laughing Obirigago: One whose future will be bright

One whose future will be bright Obódagbonyi: The dignity of labour

The dignity of labour Obóigba: Protection

Protection Obóigbe: One whose life is secured

One whose life is secured Obózogie: One's hand brings prosperity

One's hand brings prosperity Odibo: Messenger

Messenger Odibo-Osa: Messenger of God

Messenger of God Odihi: Greatness

Greatness Odili: Stillness

Stillness Odo: A strong fellow

A strong fellow Odogbo: One who loves to defend others

One who loves to defend others Odosamamwen: I am blessed in God's way

I am blessed in God's way Oduwa: The road to wealth

The road to wealth Ogbe: Prosperity

Prosperity Ogbébó: The family has favoured me

The family has favoured me Ogbéifun: The family will not perish

The family will not perish Ogbézuwa: I got wealth from my family

I got wealth from my family Ogida: One who loves his people

One who loves his people Ogienuhumwuoke: One who is highly exalted

One who is highly exalted Ogiso: The king of the sky

Edo boy names starting with the letters T and U

Check out these meaningful names starting with the letters T and U.

Tasénóguan: A stage to talk about what will be accepted by all people

A stage to talk about what will be accepted by all people Tiosa: One who calls on God

One who calls on God Ubótó: One who protects his fellow man

One who protects his fellow man Udekpukuru: Small and short in birth

Small and short in birth Udómwéngbómó: A slim person whose life is preserved

A slim person whose life is preserved Uduikhuemwen: Courage

Courage Ugbenafighodu-khumwun: Whatever you do to others will live an indelible mark on you

Whatever you do to others will live an indelible mark on you Ugbénbó: Property

Property Ugboloko: A strong fellow

A strong fellow Ugbókhéré: An overcomer

An overcomer Ugbówó: Prosperity

Prosperity Ugbudian: Protection

Protection Ugowe: My blessing has accepted me

My blessing has accepted me Uhunmwuarabóna: One should use his hand to pray for his head

One should use his hand to pray for his head Uhunmwindumwun: The head of destiny

The head of destiny Ukere: Wisdom

Wisdom Ukuébén: The power behind a traditional sword

The power behind a traditional sword Ukó: Messenger

Messenger Ukpegbówénwén: One whose life is secured

One whose life is secured Umoguérén: The most prominent one

Edo names and their meanings for baby girls

Below are beautiful and meaningful Edo female names that new parents should consider.

Edo girl names starting with the letter A

Choosing a name for your little girl can be daunting. We are here to help you by offering you a list of amazing names starting with the first letter of the alphabet.

Abele: A young lady who is in love with all

A young lady who is in love with all Abiémwénse: I am well bred

I am well bred Abiéyuwa: A child born in affluence

A child born in affluence Abinéné: One who lives to please herself

One who lives to please herself Aburiéki: A child born when going to the market

A child born when going to the market Adesuwa: Born amidst wealth

Born amidst wealth Afiangbe: Blessing

Blessing Agbónhiaro-ghiónmwan: All cannot be one's enemy

All cannot be one's enemy Agbónman-gumwéngié: The world prevents me from my happiness

The world prevents me from my happiness Agbónwanre: One who comes to her own world

One who comes to her own world Agbónmwénkén: The world has its own sweetness

The world has its own sweetness Agbónikhiwuomwan: Life is full of envy

Life is full of envy Agbónkina: Taking precautions in one's own world

Taking precautions in one's own world Agbónye: The world sometimes forgets the past

The world sometimes forgets the past Aghabiómó: The birth of children always brings joy

The birth of children always brings joy Aghaku-Émwenghavbe: Love covers much trouble

Love covers much trouble Aghamómwan: One who is kind to others

One who is kind to others Agharia/Aghariaiha: Deep thoughts

Deep thoughts Aghayemwénré: I will be remembered

I will be remembered Aghayubini: A child born in sorrow

Edo names for females starting with the letter E

Below are cute and meaningful names starting with the letter E.

Ebegue-Owén: No leaf can cover the sun

No leaf can cover the sun Ebegue-Uki: No leaf can cover the moon

No leaf can cover the moon Ebiuwa-Éiro: Wealth has no limitations

Wealth has no limitations Ebiuwa-Iro: Wealth has no time limits

Wealth has no time limits Edamwandé: Each day of the world

Each day of the world Edéléyó: One who loves to protect her belongings

One who loves to protect her belongings Ediéya: One who was asked to stay

One who was asked to stay Egbebasiro: One who solicits for peace

One who solicits for peace Egbenakhamén: The body that brings comfort

The body that brings comfort Egbenayabuwa/ Egbenabuwa: The body that approaches wealth

The body that approaches wealth Egberanmwén: One with good health

One with good health Egberegbe: A child born in mysterious circumstances

A child born in mysterious circumstances Enorenighevbe/ Enorighevbe: One who knows the best in others

One who knows the best in others Eghoro: A beautiful lady/ spinster

A beautiful lady/ spinster Eguómóre: Bearing children is hard

Bearing children is hard Ekómariawa: One who put things right in her home

One who put things right in her home Ekiekie: The last on the list

The last on the list Ekió: One who overdoes things

One who overdoes things Ekhagiere: One with the final say

One with the final say Ekomamwen: Prosperity

Edo names for females starting with the letter I

Check out fantastic names that you should consider for your baby girl.

Ibié: Intestines

Intestines Idahó: I am listening

I am listening Idaro: I watch with my eyes

I watch with my eyes Idedia: I have come to stay

I have come to stay Iditan: One who resisted the opponent

One who resisted the opponent Ifékobuwa: One who looks for wealth in a gentle way

One who looks for wealth in a gentle way Ifianyangbe: One who boasts for nothing

One who boasts for nothing Igiégédé/ Jégédé: Preservation

Preservation Igiósé/ Ijósé: The pride of the home

The pride of the home Iguowa: One who loves to stay in her house

One who loves to stay in her house Igbagbon: One who understands the world

One who understands the world Igbaghónsogie: The ocean is worth prominence

The ocean is worth prominence Igbinediebo: One who took refuge from the herbalists

One who took refuge from the herbalists Igbinobi: One who took refuge from Obi

One who took refuge from Obi Igbinowa: One who took refuge from her home

One who took refuge from her home Ighéghan: A pampered child

A pampered child Ighomwenghian: Money sometimes creates enmity

Money sometimes creates enmity Ighóródión: One who has money and is counted as the most senior

One who has money and is counted as the most senior Igieya: One who loves her husband so much

One who loves her husband so much Iguahi: One who has the right destiny

Edo girl names starting with the letter N

Below are beautiful names that start with the letter N.

Nabata: Your guess has come true

Your guess has come true Néboyighogie: One whom Juju has blessed

One whom Juju has blessed Nibokun/Enibokun: Beauty

Beauty Nimiéómwantue: One who wishes to be influential

One who wishes to be influential Niyema: One who is happy in her present state

One who is happy in her present state Niyemamwén: Contentment

Contentment Nófueregbe: Peace

Peace Nófuérorhión: Comfort

Comfort Nóghaduekiota-Étua: Patience

Patience Nóghayin-Agbón: One who will stay in the world

One who will stay in the world Nógheghasé-Étua: One who has the final say and is not aggressive

One who has the final say and is not aggressive Nóhuémwénmwén: One who loved me

One who loved me Nóguézé: A child born under stress

A child born under stress Nóhuwan-Makon: Silence is not foolishness

Silence is not foolishness Nóma: One that is really good and perfect

One that is really good and perfect Nómiomwanvbose-Eigiomwanvbikhorion: One who sees you in beauty should not mock you in ugliness

One who sees you in beauty should not mock you in ugliness Nórénse: A grateful person

A grateful person Nóyemwinru: One who uses something owns it

One who uses something owns it Nóyoze: Bronze

Edo girl names starting with the letter O

Are you looking for Edo girl names starting with the letter O? Check out the options below.

Obiémwen: One that protects

One that protects Obósuria: One's hand does not reach far easily

One's hand does not reach far easily Obózogié: Dignity of labour brings joy

Dignity of labour brings joy Obuhun-Emwinhiaye: Destiny

Destiny Ogbeekhóó: The love of the family gives protection

The love of the family gives protection Oghohon: Beautiful

Beautiful Ogieuwa: Born amidst wealth

Born amidst wealth Ogiemwénva: Laughter has two versions

Laughter has two versions Ogikebe: Big bottom

Big bottom Ohuimumwén: One who is not easily irritated

One who is not easily irritated Okhuódómwénghuhe: A foolish woman

A foolish woman Okiro: A wel-fed child

A wel-fed child Okpiaoruyinnor- Okhuoegbe: Husbands are the glory of their wives

Husbands are the glory of their wives Okunkpóló: The sea is great

The sea is great Okunmaria-Ode: The sea did not spoil the way

The sea did not spoil the way Okunóyawe: The sea has ordered it

The sea has ordered it Okunyimwénse: One who took solace from the sea

One who took solace from the sea Oléde: One who owns the crown

One who owns the crown Olose: Elegance in beauty

Elegance in beauty Orete-Namen: A child dedicated to the goddess of the sea

Edo girl names starting with the letters T and U

Below are Edo girl names starting with the letters T and U.

Tuémwénké- Nikhuéniéruévbero: Greet me in mockery, and I will answer you in guile

Greet me in mockery, and I will answer you in guile Ugbarikpan: A troublesome fellow

A troublesome fellow Ukómó: One who counts on children

One who counts on children Ughenézé: A beautiful child

A beautiful child Ugiakén: Beloved one

Beloved one Ugiéki: Hard labour

Hard labour Uhunmwunwa: The head of wealth

The head of wealth UKanmafe: One who is not worried about much riches

One who is not worried about much riches Ukékun: A maid to a new bride

A maid to a new bride Ukenren: Settlement

Settlement Ukié: One that was small during birth

One that was small during birth Ukhuegbe: Beauty

Beauty Uki: Moon-beauty

Moon-beauty Ukpogho: A troublemaker

A troublemaker Ukpónebo-Óyóvbokhan: The most beautiful cloth is loved by children

The most beautiful cloth is loved by children Umónbié/Umobié: Mother of many children

Mother of many children Usemwinhiakhin: Everything is traded by barter

Everything is traded by barter Uvbinekhi: Ebony beauty

Ebony beauty Uwaguéhi: Wealth are determined by destiny

Wealth are determined by destiny Uwaimwén-Okiekie: Wealth and prosperity may come at any time

What is the Edo name for God?

The name for God in the Edo language is Osalobua, which is often abbreviated as Osa. Osa is commonly integrated into the names given to people in this community.

What is beauty in Edo language?

Ose means beauty in this language. The commonly used names given to children that mean beauty are Ukhuegbe, Nibokun, and Enibokun.

There are numerous Edo names with great meanings to choose from in 2022. We hope you will get the right one for your little boy or girl from the list above.

