Best anything but a cup party ideas for a fun night with friends

Friends are great support systems, and any excuse to hold a party for them is always welcomed. People would like to hold parties for their friends daily if possible. A party is, however, cumbersome to plan. Anything but a cup party is a great way to hold a party for your friends. It is a cheap way of having mocktails and cocktails at a party.

What is anything but a cup party? It is a party where people are not allowed to have drinks in a cup. They can use anything else, just not a cup. Such unusual vessels include a bucket, a teapot, plastic gloves, croaks, beerbongs, coconut, toilet plunger, and traffic cones. Below are some more great ideas for anything but a cup party ideas for a fun night with your friends.

Best anything but a cup party ideas

You can come up with anything but cup party ideas that are out of this world. Make the items fun and creative. Here are some not a cup party ideas you can use.

Test tube: This is a great idea for those geeky people who love science. You can pair it with a dust coat and those big professor glasses.

A blender: At least many people have a blender in the kitchen. A blender will work as a cup though that's not what it's made of.

A soap dispenser: This is a hilarious idea if you don't mind pumping your drink all night. Most important is to clean the dispenser real good dispenser using it.

Croaks: When paired with a straw, your crocs can act as a great drinking cup. Make sure it's either new or very clean before using it.

Ketchup bottle: You can improvise just anything in your house for anything but a cup party. A ketchup bottle can work well at the party.

A measuring cup: Your kitchen is a hub of things you can improvise for the party. A measuring cup, for example, will work so well. You can even measure how many litres you have drunk.

A garbage bag: Look for a small garbage bag and use it as your cup at the party. This will have you drinking as much as you want.

A Halloween skull: A Halloween skull is a crazy idea but fun. You will definitely steal the show.

A baby bottle: This is a party where anything but a cup will do. Why don't you be a big baby and drink from a baby bottle?

Planters: If you are a plant lover, you must have several planters. Clean one very nice and take it to the party.

Funny anything but a cup ideas

Parties are supposed to be fun, and adding humour takes the party to another level. Some of the funny things to drink out of are listed below.

Water pitcher: One thing that will surely be funny is drinking from a water pitcher. It's so huge and looks ridiculous, which is the point.

Watering can: Drinking from a watering can is hilarious. It forms a good prop for taking photos with your friends for memories.

A traffic cone: A traffic cone is hilarious when acting as a cup. The fact that it is huge makes it look extra.

A toilet plunger: A toilet plunger is one funny idea as nobody would expect it.

A dog bowl: A dog bowl is the last thing anyone would expect you to drink from. A dog bowl will make your friends laugh as they enjoy the party.

A toothbrush holder: A toothbrush holder is a great fan item to take to a party for a drink. It is odd but fun nonetheless.

A very large syringe: A syringe can act like a cup. It is great if you are in the medical world.

A rainboot: If you are wondering how to go about this, then its so easy. The same way they keep water out, they can keep drinks in. The bigger, the better.

Gasoline job: A gasoline job will carry a lot of drink. Just remember to buy a new one.

A prosthetic leg: This is unique and hilarious unique sometimes time.

Things to drink out of besides a cup

What can I use for anything but a cup party? Some of the unusual things to drink out of are as follows.

Rubber glove: When looking for anything but cup ideas, drinking with rubber gloves is out of this world. It is great when you are looking to be unique at the party.

Flower vase: This is a great idea if you want to steal the party's show. You will not only be unique but will have a big serving of drinks.

Skillet: A skillet being cookware is a great idea when holding anything but a cup party. It s something you can easily find in the kitchen.

Oil jar: An oil jar will act as a cup to hold your drink at the party. It is great since it's almost impossible to spill.

A bucket: You can improvise a bucket and have your drink in it.

A pineapple shell: You remove the inside of a pineapple to make a cup for your drink. Your drink will taste so much better if you do.

Conch shell: This is not only a unique idea, but it's also fancy. You can pretend to be at the beach while you sip your drink.

A spray bottle: Almost every girl has a spray bottle in the house. You can let your friends come with them as cups for the party.

Light bulbs: Light bulbs are a fun idea to use at a party. You just need to throw a straw and are good to go.

A coconut shell: You have seen people drink from a coconut before in movies, perhaps. This is a fancy drink holder that will make you look all classy.

Food storage containers: These are readily available in the kitchen; if not, you can always buy them.

Teapot: A teapot can hold a good amount of drink, and you can sip through the outlet. Pick a good size, and you are good to go.

Protein powder container: This is a great idea, especially if you are a gym enthusiast. Clean one empty container and use it for your drink.

Cool things to drink out of

At anything but a cup party, people are not allowed to use cups for drinking. Instead, they drink out of funny vessels. Here are some cool things they used.

Martini shakers: A martini shaker is a great idea to use for your drink. You can shake it before taking a sip.

Cereal bowl with a straw: This will be convenient if you will be walking around at the party.

A plastic baseball bat: This is a fun idea for those who love sports. It can also carry a good amount of drink.

Frisbee : Frisbee is a cool idea to drink out of but be careful not to spill your drink.

Plastic condiment holders: These are great as you can have a variety of drinks ready. They are very convenient to pour into your mouth as well.

French press: If you are a coffee lover, take that French press and use it for your drink. It's super convenient as it has a sprout.

Thimble: These are really tiny; they work well as shot glasses.

A gravy bowl: This is also a cool item to use at the party. It is, however, not going to hold a lot of drinks.

Viking drinking horn: If this is not the coolest thing, I don't know what is. It comes with strings to attach to your belt.

Coffee carafe: Use this for your morning coffee and evening drinks at the party.

Beer helmet: This is a cool idea; you can never go wrong with this. You can spice things up by getting a gladiator-style hat.

Unusual things to drink out of

Anything but cup parties are for creative people. Next time you are invited to such a party, try these unusual things.

Cleaned out bleach container: Clean out a bleach container well before using it. You still want to be alive after the party.

Blood bag: A blood bag might not be exactly what you want, but it is a unique idea. You can be sure no one will copy your drink holder.

Fish bowls: Fish bows are great to improvise for a drinking cup. You will have plenty to drink.

Floating toys: Floating toys like flamingoes work well at the pool or beach. Enjoy the water while sipping your drink.

Honey bottle: They can be improvised at the house. You don't have to clean it so much. The honey leftover will sweeten your drink.

A purse or a bag: This is very unusual; just make sure it's made of waterproof material.

Super soakers: This is a kind of recreational water gun. You can fill it with your favourite drink and enjoy the shots.

Hand grenade drink container: These containers resemble a hand grenade. They are unusual but a great fun idea for the party.

Bike tire tubing: This is a very unusual thing to drink out of. It can be cool as long as it's new and clean.

Shotgun shells: You can buy these online and use them for your drink.

Beerbongs: This is a great idea where two or more people can drink from a beer bong.

Having anything but a cup party ideas is the in thing when it comes to theme parties. The fan part is waiting to see what everyone brings as a cup. Take lots of pictures with accessories for future memories.

