Funny quotes and sayings about Harmattan every Nigerian can relate to

Harmattan season is no laughing matter, as all Nigerians know. It is famously referred to as the Nigerian winter of dry wind and dust from the Sahara desert between the end of November and mid-March. Here are some funny quotes you can relate to during the Harmattan period.

Photo: pexels.com, @jessiecrettenden (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Harmattan is a season that no one wants but can't escape from. Harmattan has no mercy on anyone from dry skin, cracked lips, rashes, and fire outbreaks. Here are a few funny quotes and sayings every Nigerian can relate to.

Funny quotes about Harmattan

Harmattan is a difficult period where everyone looks for something to smile about. Nigerians are hilarious, and they make fun during this time to make life a little bit bearable. Here are some funny quotes about Harmattan.

Can a man who does not lick his lips blame the Harmattan for drying them? - Chinua Achebe

This cold never stopped Naija ladies from wearing sleeveless to church.

This Harmattan season, be the hot tea and enjoy the season.

There is no winter without snow, no spring without sunshine, and no happiness without companions.

Here comes the cracked lip season, rebirth of the amphipathic human, polar head, polar face, polar hands, polar legs, and hydrophobic mid-region. Lagos bath lifesaver forever.

How you walk out of the bathroom after bathing with cold water in Harmattan.

In a land plagued by dry air, the survival of a nation rests on the shoulders of petroleum jelly; its name is vaseline.

This Harmattan came back like those who came back one hour after the argument ended to say one more thing - Feminist

The difference between Harmattan and winter is visa - Sugar of Abuja

When the weather heats up, keep a calm mind. When the weather is cool, keep a warm heart.

In Oyibo Countries, when it is winter, guess what, snow falls. In Nigeria, when it is Harmattan, guess what? Dust falls.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Harmattan season quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This season is filled with hardship, and a few quotes will get you going during this challenging time. So here are a few Harmattan season quotes to get through the season.

Harmattan, the trade wind, here again, leaves struggle to hold on like unrequited love. - Father Pruda

The Harmattan is like a f*ck boy. One moment he's with you, next thing he's out. Then, when you're trying to get your life back together, he reappears. - Hisroyaldopenez

Even Harmattan came back before President Buhari. - JohnMe

The Harmattan season has come, and we are just getting started. Cold is at its peak; I will feed my blanket, stay in bed and enjoy its warmth. - Oluleye Oslea Faith

Darling Harmie, you swept me off my feet with your welcoming sed*ctive cold, pampered me with romance, and I love the caress of your sensational coolness. - Joy Ojieyan

Thy destiny is only that of man, but thy aspirations may be that of a god.

Lord, we ask for Harmattan, not Harmattan pro or pro max; see now, I dont turn into an ice block.

When bad luck chooses you as a companion, even a ripe banana can remove your teeth.

If your face is swollen from severe life beatings, smile and pretend to be a fat man.

As we drove back to Enugu, I laughed loudly above Fela's stringent singing. I Laughed because Nsukka's untarred roads coat cars with dust in the Harmattan and sticky mud in the rainy season.

A man who does not lick his lips, can he blame the Harmattan for drying them?

He go buy nkuto den Vaseline to twii twi ne koti but ihn lips still dry asf.

Nkuto stays winning all year. Your Nivea won't save you at this time of the year.

Quotes and sayings about Harmattan

Photo: pexels.com, @jorisdieben (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Harmattan time is one of the most challenging seasons in Nigeria. You may need some quotes during this time to help you get through the months without getting depressed. Here are a few quotes to inspire you to keep going.

Harmattan is giving okada men a new look.

If you want to know the closing, look at the start.

Crying does not give you peace of mind.

No matter how long the Harmattan night is, the dawn will break.

How you walk out of the bathroom after bathing with cold water in Harmattan.

When the IJGBs (I just got back) cannot understand why you are complaining about Harmattan.

He who says nothing lasts forever has never tried Hausa perfume.

A hen does not expect a warning to hide its chicks from the kite so are the Nigerians during the Harmattan season.

Being strong is not about how much you can handle before you break but how much you can endure after breaking.

Harmattan will not even pity your eyes.

Washing plates during Harmattan is not easy.

Harmattan is to blame for all your misfortunes.

Small Harmattan and Nigerians are already heavily kitted.

If this Harmattan doesn't calm down soon, ill wake up one morning with an American accent.

If I planned everything out in advance, I'd expire of boredom. - Peter Straub

Funny Harmattan sayings

Photo: pexels.com, @jessiecrettenden (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everyone wants to be happy in life, especially during Harmattan. Reading funny quotes will do just that. So here are a few funny quotes that will uplift your spirit during this time.

The sun will shine on those who stand before it shines on those who kneel under them.

When the rhythm of the music changes, dance must also change.

Harmattan is a season of recovery and preparation.

Harmattan must be cold for those with no warm memories.

When God said, "Let there be light", Nigeria was never on the map.

If there is no enemy within, the enemy outside can do us no harm.

If you put the federal government in charge of the Harmattan season, in 5 years, there'd be no peace.

Even the lions protect themselves from Harmattan.

Blow, blow, thou winter wind, thou art not so unkind as man's ingratitude. - William Shakespeare

People don't notice whether it's Harmattan or not when they're happy.

We could all take a lesson from the weather; it pays no attention to criticism.

Laughter is the sun that drives Harmattan from the Nigerian face.

May it snow for us this Harmattan period.

Strong winds do not last all morning; hard rains do not last all day. - Laozi

A cold wind was blowing out in Nigeria, and it made the trees rustle like living things.

Good humour is the best antidote for hard and depressing times. Harmattan season does not come to play, and we can all use funny quotes and sayings that every Nigerian can relate to.

READ ALSO: 70+ funny potato jokes, puns and sayings that are loaded with humour

Legit.ng recently published an article on 70+ funny potato jokes, puns and sayings that are loaded with humour. The most common source of humour in ordinary discussions is potato jokes, puns, and sayings. As a result, it's critical to look up amusing potato jokes, puns, and sayings that will keep you laughing all day.

Potatoes are well-known for their high carbohydrate content. They can, however, be used to make amusing jokes. These jokes will make you laugh so hard.

Source: Legit.ng