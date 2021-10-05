Governor Sanwo-Olu has demanded that the revenue formula by the federal government be reviewed

Also, the Lagos governor demanded a special status be accorded the state giving its strategic contributions to the country

According to him, the revenue formula will enhance the capacity to deliver high-quality services and dividends of democracy to Nigerians

Lagos state government has demanded a new revenue sharing formula that is fair, equitable and reflects the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the demand on Monday while calling for a special status for Lagos over what he describes as its huge financial obligations to the national coffers.

Sanwo Olu seeks special status from FG, demands review of revenue formula. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Speaking during a two-day South-West zonal public hearing on the review of the revenue allocation formula organised by Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Sanwo-Olu said the state also wanted a revenue formula that enhances the capacity to deliver high-quality services and dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“I should say that it will actually be unfair to expect the state to bear this heavy burden on its own. It is therefore necessary to give due consideration to all the variables that support our advocacy for a Special Status,” he said.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The call for a special status for Lagos is not a selfish proposition; it is in the best interest of the country and all Nigerians, for Lagos which accounts for about 20 percent of the national GDP and about 10 percent of the nation’s population to continue to prosper.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagos is more than just another state in the Nigerian federation as there is no tribe in the country that has no significant stake in the state.

Ganduje sends message to southern, northern governors

Earlier, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state called on his colleagues across the country to work in harmony.

He urged the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to avoid unnecessary tussles as they serve the purpose they are elected.

The Kano governor gave this charge while speaking at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, during an occasion to commemorate Nigeria's 61st Independence anniversary.

Lagos govt joins forces with Rivers in VAT battle against FIRS

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government on Friday, September 10, applied to the Court of Appeal in Abuja to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by FIRS against Rivers state.

The FIRS is challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, which held that Rivers state has the power to collect VAT within its domain.

The Attorney General of Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), informed the court of the state's interest to be joined as a party in the appeal.

Collection of VAT by FIRS remains

In a related development, the federal government said FIRS will continue to collect VAT following the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the comment while speaking to journalists in New York on the disagreement over the collection of VAT between FIRS and Rivers state government.

Source: Legit