Nigerian singer Rema has publicly appreciated top music mogul, Don Jazzy, to the joy of many fans

A video made the rounds from Rema’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York when Don Jazzy got on stage

Rema’s glowing words to Don Jazzy warmed the hearts of many netizens and they reacted online

Nigerian singer Divine Okubor aka Rema has given music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, his flowers, in front of a massive crowd.

In this era of people talking about OGs deserving their flowers, especially for their impact in the entertainment industry, Rema ensured Don Jazzy, who is well recognised at home, was also celebrated abroad.

A video of Rema at his sold-out show at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York made the rounds on social media. It showed the moment Don Jazzy joined him on the stage.

Nigerians react as Rema publicly appreciates Don Jazzy on stage at Madison Square Garden, New York. Photos: @heisrema, @heisremanewss, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

As the Mavin Records boss tried to leave the stage, Rema told him to wait and proceeded to tell the large crowd present about Don Jazzy’s greatness.

According to the 24-year-old singer, he wants to give the music boss his flowers in front of a large crowd. Rema said that the don had done so many things for people in the industry and changed their lives, things that haven’t been spoken about enough.

In his words:

“I want to give you your flowers right in front of these many people… there are so many things you’ve done for the game that you don’t talk about, that people don’t talk about. You have changed so many lives and I just want to say I’m grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you so much.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Rema publicly celebrates Don Jazzy

Rema’s appreciation for Don Jazzy in the public space made social media headlines and it got many other netizens talking about the Mavin Records boss. Read some of their comments below:

Nigerians speak of Don Jazzy's reaction as Rema publicly appreciates him in New York. Photos: @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Future_minister said:

“Don jazzy is a real stand up guy! I pray that as he does for others, God continues to do for him ❤️.”

Officialdaddymo said:

“Give flowers to those who deserve them while they can still smell them. It’s important. Well done Rema 👏🏾👏🏾.”

Havilahdivas101 said:

“Davido and Don Jazzy I love these online pikins forever.”

Mis_fafali90 said:

“That wait baba wait got me 😍😍😍.”

Layinke said:

“You are a rare gem @donjazzy God bless you.”

Patrickike96 said:

“A king!”

Koredae_ wrote:

“@donjazzy you have touched so many lives both in secret and in the open: in and outside of music ❤️. You have touched the lives of some of my guys indirectly and I know that soon our paths will cross. I look forward to it and I just want to say thank you and God bless you.”

Aforchibunduaugustine said:

“Don Jazzy... too humble to a fault... God bless him.”

Seteepai said:

“So many capeless heros 😢.”

Iamthejustoba said:

“Don Jazzy humble abeg ❤️.”

Authentic.sacha wrote:

“We love you @donjazzy keep doing the good work.”

Bodabisi said:

“Na so Don J go dey bend bend for people even when he's trying to give out cash he go bend give you, I wanted to take picture with him sometimes ago and baba still dey do thank you to me, as in how na. Don baba J is just so humble.”

