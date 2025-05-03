Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Don Jazzy Bows As Rema Gives Him His Flowers in Front of Crowd at MSG Show in New York: “So Humble”
Celebrities

Don Jazzy Bows As Rema Gives Him His Flowers in Front of Crowd at MSG Show in New York: “So Humble”

by  Taiwo Owolawi 3 min read
  • Nigerian singer Rema has publicly appreciated top music mogul, Don Jazzy, to the joy of many fans
  • A video made the rounds from Rema’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York when Don Jazzy got on stage
  • Rema’s glowing words to Don Jazzy warmed the hearts of many netizens and they reacted online

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Nigerian singer Divine Okubor aka Rema has given music mogul, Michael Collins Ajereh aka Don Jazzy, his flowers, in front of a massive crowd.

In this era of people talking about OGs deserving their flowers, especially for their impact in the entertainment industry, Rema ensured Don Jazzy, who is well recognised at home, was also celebrated abroad.

A video of Rema at his sold-out show at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York made the rounds on social media. It showed the moment Don Jazzy joined him on the stage.

Read also

Kanye West comes out as Gay in chaotic rant about Kim Kardashian, recounts affair with male cousin

Rema publicly appreciates Don Jazzy on stage at Madison Square Garden, New York.
Nigerians react as Rema publicly appreciates Don Jazzy on stage at Madison Square Garden, New York. Photos: @heisrema, @heisremanewss, @donjazzy
Source: Instagram

As the Mavin Records boss tried to leave the stage, Rema told him to wait and proceeded to tell the large crowd present about Don Jazzy’s greatness.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the 24-year-old singer, he wants to give the music boss his flowers in front of a large crowd. Rema said that the don had done so many things for people in the industry and changed their lives, things that haven’t been spoken about enough.

In his words:

“I want to give you your flowers right in front of these many people… there are so many things you’ve done for the game that you don’t talk about, that people don’t talk about. You have changed so many lives and I just want to say I’m grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you so much.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Rema publicly celebrates Don Jazzy

Read also

Don Jazzy gifts grateful fan extra N5m after her sincere appreciation when he first sent her N1m

Rema’s appreciation for Don Jazzy in the public space made social media headlines and it got many other netizens talking about the Mavin Records boss. Read some of their comments below:

Don Jazzy's reaction as Rema publicly appreciates him at MSG, New York, trends.
Nigerians speak of Don Jazzy's reaction as Rema publicly appreciates him in New York. Photos: @donjazzy
Source: Instagram

Future_minister said:

“Don jazzy is a real stand up guy! I pray that as he does for others, God continues to do for him ❤️.”

Officialdaddymo said:

“Give flowers to those who deserve them while they can still smell them. It’s important. Well done Rema 👏🏾👏🏾.”

Havilahdivas101 said:

“Davido and Don Jazzy I love these online pikins forever.”

Mis_fafali90 said:

“That wait baba wait got me 😍😍😍.”

Layinke said:

“You are a rare gem @donjazzy God bless you.”

Patrickike96 said:

“A king!”

Koredae_ wrote:

“@donjazzy you have touched so many lives both in secret and in the open: in and outside of music ❤️. You have touched the lives of some of my guys indirectly and I know that soon our paths will cross. I look forward to it and I just want to say thank you and God bless you.”

Read also

“Intentional man”: Ubi Franklin shares how Davido secretly planned Chioma’s 30th birthday bash

Aforchibunduaugustine said:

“Don Jazzy... too humble to a fault... God bless him.”

Seteepai said:

“So many capeless heros 😢.”

Iamthejustoba said:

“Don Jazzy humble abeg ❤️.”

Authentic.sacha wrote:

“We love you @donjazzy keep doing the good work.”

Bodabisi said:

“Na so Don J go dey bend bend for people even when he's trying to give out cash he go bend give you, I wanted to take picture with him sometimes ago and baba still dey do thank you to me, as in how na. Don baba J is just so humble.”

Don Jazzy gifts lady N6 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Don Jazzy recently sent a lucky female fan N6 million.

It all started on X when a user shared a tweet daring people to tag their favourite celebrities to give them N1 million. One lady identified as Joke Popoola took the brave step of tagging Don Jazzy to the post.

Read also

“U get evidence?": DeeOne opens up on plot against Davido, says Don Jazzy, Olamide are behind it

After Don Jazzy sent her N1 million, her reaction made the Mavin Records boss send her an additional N5 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Taiwo Owolawi avatar

Taiwo Owolawi (Entertainment Editor) Taiwo Owolawi is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with six years of work experience at Legit.ng. She graduated from Osun State University with a degree in English and International Studies in 2016. She has also moved on to pursue courses in Copywriting. Taiwo emerged as Legit.ng's Best Entertainment Editor in 2022. Contact: taiwo.owolawi@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: