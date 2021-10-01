Governor Fayemi has been urged to intervene in the crisis between his counterparts from the north and south

According to the governor of Kano state, Ganduje, the disagreement is not necessary and is causing disunity

Governors from the northern region and those from the south have been having disagreements on issues like VAT and rotational presidency

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has called on his colleagues across the country to work in harmony.

He urged the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) to avoid unnecessary tussles as they serve the purpose they are elected, Daily Trust reports.

The Kano governor gave this charge while speaking at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, during an occasion to commemorate Nigeria's 61st Independence anniversary.

Ganduje says governors were elected to promote peace and unity. Photo credit: Prof. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

According to him, governors are supposed to fight together and not against one another.

He stated:

“Governors are elected to come together, fight together and work together to promote unity, good governance, better understanding for the progress and development of the nation."

Crisis between southern and northern governors unnecessary

In recent times, there have been disagreements between southern and northern governors over issues such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and power shift.

Ganduje described the fights as pathetic, very unfortunate and unnecessary, Nigerian Tribune reports.

He called on the chairman of NGF and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, to wade into the matter by scheduling a meeting of the governors to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

According to him, the current disagreement is promoting disunity in the country.

Ganduje said the meeting would help the governors forgive each other and move ahead. He added that Nigeria's unity is paramount for the socio-economic and political development of the country.

Buhari presides over 61st independence anniversary parade

President Muhammadu Buhari was at the Eagles Square, Abuja, to participate in the 61st Independence anniversary ceremony.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and other dignitaries were also present at the colourful event.

While some Nigerians were impressed and wished the country well, others said there was really nothing to celebrate.

Photos from the ceremony in Abuja was shared on Facebook by Femi Adesina.

Source: Legit