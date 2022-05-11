Mohammed Idris Malagi has returned his APC governorship nomination forms and says he is ready to govern Niger state

Malagi, a media entrepreneur and consummate public relations practitioner, is the chairman of a major newspaper outfit in the country

He assured that the Malagi ticket on the platform of the APC will guarantee victory for the party in the 2023 governorship election in Niger state

FCT, Abuja - Frontline gubernatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has said he would work from his first hour in office as governor to achieve his agenda if given the mandate to fly the flag of his party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Speaking with journalists shortly after he returned his governorship nomination forms on Tuesday, May 10 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Malagi said his roadmap for the development of Niger would build on the solid foundation that already exists in the state.

Alhaji Malagi flanked by his supporters, returning the APC nomination forms. Photo credit: @Malagiconnect

Source: Twitter

He said Niger state is by far one of the frontline states in Nigeria given its abundant human and natural resources and promised to unleash the capacity of the people of the state to propel Niger state to an enviable position in the comity of states in Nigeria.

According to Malagi who is the chairman of Blueprint Newspapers Limited:

“Our path to the development of Niger state is clear and unambiguous. I will work from my first hour in office as the governor of Niger state to unleash the potential of our people; men, women, youth, educated and uneducated, farmers and artisans, traders, and everyone else living in all parts of the state to be the best they can be under a stable and secure environment.

“My vision is to work with the solid foundation and God-given human and material resources we already possess as a state to unlock our capacity in education, agriculture, science, technology, and innovation to make Niger a truly frontline state in all its ramifications.

“So, I appeal to our delegates and to all our members in the APC family to support my vision to work for a greater Niger state.”

Source: Legit.ng