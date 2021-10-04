Emerging reports indicate that Governor Godwin Obaseki has taken control of the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo state

This was disclosed by some stakeholders of the Edo PDP at the Government House in Edo state on Saturday, October 2

Obaseki, however, requested for the integration of the new PDP members of the All Progressives Congress who defected to the PDP

Benin, Edo state- Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state is now the head of affairs of its party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The Nation reports that the meeting of stakeholders of the PDP at the Government House, Benin on Saturday, October 2, was not for harmonisation, but for Obaseki to take charge of the party's affairs in Edo.

Legit.ng gathered that some stakeholders of the party revealed that the invitation of the meeting was not extended to some key members of the party, like the former chairman of the party in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, who is the national vice chairman, south-south of PDP, and the party’s state secretary, Hillary Otsu.

Obaseki, according to sources at the meeting, disclosed that integrating the new PDP members was the criterion to release the list of the remaining commissioners and special advisers in the state for screening and confirmation by the House of Assembly.

The sources revealed further that Obaseki had given a one-week ultimatum for leaders of the party across the state to integrate members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who defected to the PDP with him on Friday, June 19, 2020.

According to the report, shortly after the stakeholders’ meeting, which was attended by Obaseki; his deputy, Philip Shaibu; and some top PDP leaders in the state, Edo governor’s special adviser on media projects, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, claimed that the forum was for harmonisation.

Obaseki, speaking with reporters after the meeting, according to Osagie, said:

“PDP is organising its convention at the end of this month, and this meeting is to prepare us for the convention. There were few house-keeping issues that we needed to discuss and clear. So, it was important to get everybody across the divide to have a session like this, to get feedback and also take decisions on what to do and make progress in the state.

“The meeting went well, as our members are glad that PDP is back at the Government House in Edo State. The members commit themselves to supporting the work of the government, this administration and leaders of the party. We want to ensure that we provide the services that we promised our people during electioneering.”

He eventually divided Edo SWC of PDP, which subsequently suspended Aziegbemi, with the suspension described as illegal and unconstitutional by most stakeholders of the party nationwide, while the state chairman of PDP in Edo was later reinstated.

Obaseki, also took to his official Facebook page to share photos of the meeting with the PDP stakeholders ahead of its national convention.

