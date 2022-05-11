Many members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are likely to leave the Kano state chapter of the party

An exodus is looming in the Kano chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the victory of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje faction at the Supreme Court and the governor’s subsequent endorsement of his deputy for the party’s governorship ticket, Daily Trust reports.

It was also gathered that a former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, the leader of the G7 faction that went to court on the state’s party’s leadership issue, had summoned a meeting of his top political associates and consultation team, known as the “Shura Council”.

It was further learnt that the team has been holding meetings for days, and sources close to the senator revealed that the recent meeting was associated with the senator’s decision which would soon be made public.

Already, some aggrieved members of the party have been romancing with the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP). Some of them were said to have met with the National Leader of the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Abuja.

The senator is said to be unsure of the reconciliation moves between him and the governor and doubts if he would get automatic ticket for the senate as agreed by the party’s national leadership.

