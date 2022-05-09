Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday joined the growing list of presidential aspirants under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He becomes the 24th aspirant to pick the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the May 30 primary.

A group of his friends led by Chief Sam Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the party and 15 other Senators, purchased the form for him at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng