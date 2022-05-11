The scheduled meetings of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Caucus, Board of Trustees, and National Executive Council (NEC) have been shifted.

Top caucus members of the PDP such as David Mark and Bukola Saraki, the chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, the governors of Edo, Enugu, Adamawa, Taraba, and Governor Samuel Ortom (the host), had a closed-door meeting which ended by 12 noon.

According to the new arrangement, the caucus meeting will now begin at 4: Pm, while BoT discussion is scheduled to be held at 7pm, Vanguard reports.

The NEC meeting has been fixed for 8:00pm

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng