Aneliz Aguilar's biography: Who is Pepe Aguilar's daughter?

Aneliz Aguilar is an accomplished Instagram star and entrepreneur. She is best known as the daughter of the top Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar.

The social media influencer started a food truck business at the tender age of seventeen. Precisely who is Pepe Aguilar's daughter? Read her bio to find out all about her.

Aneliz Aguilar's biography

The entrepreneur was born on April 7, 1998. As of 2021, Aneliz Aguilar's age is 23. She spent a large part of her early years on the road with her family performing in various music events.

Aneliz is a pet lover and owns a pet dog.

Education

The Instagram star attended Oaks Christian High School. She is quite sporty and participated in gymnastics, boxing, and diving during her high school years. She competed in the CIF diving championship during her freshman year and was the captain of the diving team.

Aguilar graduated high school in May 2020 and is currently undertaking her undergraduate studies.

Aneliz Aguilar - what does she do?

Aneliz dreamt of owning a restaurant since she was eleven. She actualized her dream in October 2015 when she opened a healthy food truck. She had initially thought of opening a healthy food restaurant, but she realized that such restaurants were quite common at the time, so she decided to go for a food truck instead.

Aguilar revealed that her goal was to provide a range of healthy and organic food items, providing an option to people with food allergies, vegetarian preferences, or are vegans. She was a junior in high school when she started her food truck business.

After Aneliz Aguilar's business was up and running, she transferred to the online faculty of her school. She fully handles the business side of the food truck, and she loves to handle its culinary aspects whenever she's not busy with school.

Aneliz is also a social media influencer. She is popular on Instagram, where she constantly uploads photos of herself in fashion outfits and in various destinations, sharing bits of her life with her 691k+ followers. She also shares workout and styling videos.

Pepe Aguilar's children

Aneliz has three siblings, namely Emiliano (half-brother), Leonardo, and Angela. Two of Pepe Aguilar's kids, Angela and Leonardo, are singers just like their dad. Their grandparents, Antonio and Flor Sylvestre were also renowned Mexican singers.

Aneliz Aguilar's mother is called Aneliz Alvarez. She lives a low-key life despite being married to a celebrity.

Aneliz Aguilar's height

The social media personality stands tall at 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm). She weighs about 125 lb. (57 kg). She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Aneliz is a fitness enthusiast, and she works out regularly.

Aneliz Aguilar is a remarkable entrepreneur and Instagram star. At only age 23, she has managed to set up a business and run it effectively while still flourishing in her career as a social media influencer. Her great passion and commitment continue setting her up for immense success in the future.

