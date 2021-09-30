LuluLuvely's biography: age, real name, boyfriend, earnings

LuluLuvely is a successful Twitch streamer and YouTuber. She also works as a content creator for the top Esports company NRG. In addition, she is a social media influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

The internet personality is often vocal about how she feels about her audience and their comments and is not afraid to call out those who are unkind. What more is there to know about Lulu? It's all here in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name: Lindsey (surname unknown)

Lindsey (surname unknown) Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: October 10, 1993

October 10, 1993 Age: 28 (As of 2021)

28 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Texas, USA

Texas, USA Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Brown

Brown Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Profession: Twitch streamer, YouTuber, content developer, social media influencer

Twitch streamer, YouTuber, content developer, social media influencer Net worth: $1.3 million

$1.3 million Twitch: LuluLuvely

LuluLuvely YouTube: LuluLuvely

LuluLuvely Instagram: @lululuvely

@lululuvely TikTok: @lululuvely

@lululuvely Twitter: @LuluLuvely

LuluLuvely's biography

The Twitch star was born and raised in Texas in the USA. She grew up with her two siblings, a sister and a brother.

What is LuluLuvely's full name?

LuluLuvely's real name is Lindsey, but she is yet to reveal her surname.

When was LuluLuvely born?

The internet personality was born on October 10, 1993. As of 2021, LuluLuvely's age is 28.

Education

Lindsey went to a local high school in her hometown. She obtained a degree in marketing at the university.

LuluLuvely's career

After graduating from the university, Lindsey started streaming gaming videos on Twitch. She then took a job as an underwriter at an insurance company and would stream after work.

When the gamer started making some money from her streaming on Twitch, she quit her work as an underwriter. After that, she became a house manager for an Esports organization in Los Angeles. She worked there for about seven months.

Lulu became one of the first members of the Twitch Affiliate Program when it was rolled out, and she gained Twitch partnership a year later. She plays video games such as Overwatch, Valorant, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Lindsey is highly skilled in these games, especially Apex Legends, to the extent that her fans gave her the name "Queen of Apex Legends". She even hosted her own Apex Legends tournament in February 2021.

How many subscribers does LuluLuvely have on Twitch? As of writing, she has 6,578 active subscribers and 1.1 million followers. She has faced her share of trolls online, to the extent that she took a long break from streaming in early 2021. However, she got back to it after taking time to clear her mind.

In addition to her streaming, Lindsey is currently working as a content creator for NRG, a top Esports company. The streamer has also established herself as a YouTuber. She posts her gameplay videos on YouTube and has over 718k subscribers.

Lulu is also a social media personality. She has a large following on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Who is LuluLuvely's boyfriend?

Lulu is in a relationship with an undisclosed person. She shared her boyfriend's photo on Instagram but did not disclose his identity.

The streamer also called out male viewers who shame female streamers for being in a relationship, stating that none of them would take away her happiness.

Does Lululuvely stream without makeup?

A fan once asked the streamer if she would stream without makeup, and she responded by saying that she wears makeup when streaming because streaming is her work. She explained that just as people wear makeup when going to work, she has to do the same.

How much does LuluLuvely make a year?

The online star makes about $585,000 per year from her work on Twitch and YouTube. She also makes a substantial amount from her work in NRG, as well as from brand endorsements and promotions.

LuluLuvely's net worth is estimated at $1.3 million. However, there is no official information on the matter.

LuluLuvely is a successful social media personality, Twitch streamer, content creator, and YouTuber. She has been very consistent in her career and has reaped the benefits so far and is likely to keep excelling.

