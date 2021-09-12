Sheepadoodle: all you need to know before adopting this dog breed

The name Sheepadoodle is inarguably quite common in dog-centred conversations. So, what is a Sheepadoodle? It is a hybrid dog breed that resulted from crossing a poodle and an Old English Sheepdog. The breed quickly gained popularity due to its amiable personality, low-shedding coats of fur, and appealing teddy bear-like looks. The breed initially came from an American experiment in which the US Army sought the perfect breed to use as a military dog.

Before getting a Sheepadoodle, you need to find out its temperament, shedding behaviour, barking habits, price, and other attributes.

Everything you need to know about the Sheepadoodle

Here is a look at the most important things to know about Sheepadoodles before getting one.

Appearance

This particular breed's appearance is primarily determined by its genetic composition. Some have the more squarish faces synonymous with Old English Sheepdogs, while others have the more dome-like head associated with poodles. Most of these breeds come with black and white patched skin, an appearance that makes them look like pandas.

The black and white coat can sometimes fade into grey as the dog ages. Some Sheepadoodles have dark brown and off-white coats. However, these are very rare.

Sheepadoodle's size and weight

A Sheepadoodle's weight and size are largely dependent on the poodle used in crossbreeding. Typically, a crossbreed between an Old English Sheepdog and a standard poodle weighs between 60 and 80 pounds (27.216 kg to 36.287 kg).

Crossbreeds involving miniature or toy poodles weigh less than those from standard poodles. On average, a grown Sheepadoodle ranges from 16 to 22 inches in height.

Sheepadoodle's temperament

This breed of dogs is known to be lively, friendly, and quite lovable. They enjoy brisk walks outdoors and the occasional snuggles on the couch. It is worth noting that some of these dogs might have acquired some herding instincts from the Old English Sheepdog genes.

This makes them quite energetic, making them enjoy time outdoors than they do indoors.

Additionally, they love to swim, play fetch, and learn new tricks. Sheepadoodles are also known to be highly loyal to their owners. This breed can become a good watchdog with the right training, although it tends to be a tad too active for the perfect guard dog.

Are Sheepadoodles hypoallergenic?

Do Sheepadoodles shed? Well, very minimally. Typically, no dog is fully hypoallergenic since all breeds tend to shed some fur or skin cells that can affect allergic people. A Sheepadoodle's shedding will not mess up your carpet or couch since it's quite minimal.

The Sheepadoodle gets its characteristic hypoallergenic fur from the poodle, a breed known for extremely low shedding. It is worth remembering that this dog's coat still requires a lot of grooming to prevent matting.

Do Sheepadoodles bark a lot?

Despite their relatively large size, Sheepadoodles do not bark a lot. They tend to be somewhat passive when in a place with other dogs and people. Still, the dogs can be trained to bark when someone approaches your house.

Are Sheepadoodles easy to train?

This dog breed is considerably easy to train, making it the perfect family pet. The breed does not require any specialized training and can easily learn to respond to calls, sit, and walk nicely on a leash.

Keep in mind that the breed can tend to be somewhat standoffish in the presence of strangers. This makes it necessary to give the dog exposure to new environments, people, and experiences.

Are Sheepadoodles chewers?

Chewing habits apply to almost every dog breed out there, and the Sheepadoodle is no exception. It will chew on anything chewable, shoes, rugs, and furniture included. Like with other breeds, there are several techniques one can use to minimize or eliminate chewing altogether.

Do Sheepadoodles get along with cats?

Yes, this dog breed gets along quite well with other household pets. Sheepadoodles are generally friendly, sociable, and loving and really enjoying cuddling and sleeping next to other pets. However, if you have a cat in the household, you will need to watch out for this dog’s herding tendencies.

If your dog decides that the cat needs to be somewhere besides where it is, it will tend to herd it gently towards the perceived ‘correct position.’ Since cats are generally known to be stubborn, the herding will probably result in nipping as the dog tries to get the cat to move.

Feeding a Sheepadoodle

Like any other dog breed, your Sheepadoodle’s feeding will depend on its size and activity levels. Being a very energetic and inquisitive breed, this dog tends to eat quite a lot to fuel its active brain and body. Always keep an updated record of the dog’s weight to determine its correct feeding patterns.

When using commercial feeds, always refer to the instructions on the packaging. Most manufacturers include a feeding guide, often based on the dog’s weight.

Exercise needs

This dog breed needs at least 1.5-2 hours of exercise every day. This does not necessarily have to be entirely physical; it can also be mental stimulation. Feel free to let the dog off its leash and let it run across the field to burn off the excess energy.

How much do Sheepadoodles cost?

This breed is among those widely viewed as designer dogs. This makes it considerably pricey compared to 'non-designer breeds. Sheepadoodle puppies can cost anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000 for the typical black and white-coloured ones.

A Sheepadoodle's price rises significantly when the breed in question is one of the rarer ones, such as the chocolate, dark brown, or red and white. Keep in mind that the prices also vary significantly from one breeder to another, making it important to compare prices before deciding on one.

The pros and cons of owning a Sheepadoodle

Every dog breed has its advantages and downsides. Here is a look at the reasons for and against owning a Sheepadoodle.

Pros

Are you considering getting a Sheepadoodle? Here are several reasons to go ahead with your decision.

Excellent temperament: This breed is renowned for its gentle, smart, sweet, and playful temperament.

This breed is renowned for its gentle, smart, sweet, and playful temperament. Family-friendly: This breed gets along great with children and adults alike.

This breed gets along great with children and adults alike. Minimal shedding: It is one of the hypoallergenic breeds out there, especially if you can get the F1.

It is one of the hypoallergenic breeds out there, especially if you can get the F1. Non-dominant: This trait makes the Sheepadoodle super easy to train.

This trait makes the Sheepadoodle super easy to train. Quiet: These dogs are generally quite gentle.

These dogs are generally quite gentle. Tolerance to the cold: The dog's thick coat of fur makes it easily adaptable to cold climates.

Cons

Here are some of the reasons you might want to consider getting a different breed.

Grooming needs: Due to their thick fur, Sheepadoodles can develop mats easily. This means you will have to brush its skin frequently.

Due to their thick fur, Sheepadoodles can develop mats easily. This means you will have to brush its skin frequently. Herding instincts: This is another attribute derived from the Old English Sheepdog. Your Sheepadoodle will tend to herd other animals and children, an attribute that might prove scary to small children.

This is another attribute derived from the Old English Sheepdog. Your Sheepadoodle will tend to herd other animals and children, an attribute that might prove scary to small children. Low tolerance for loneliness: If you are looking for a pet dog to be leaving at home when you go to work, a Sheepadoodle just won't cut it.

If you are looking for a pet dog to be leaving at home when you go to work, a Sheepadoodle just won't cut it. Nipping and biting: The Sheepadoodle has Old English Sheepdog genes, giving it some nipping and biting tendencies. While this behaviour can be trained out, it requires consistency.

The Sheepadoodle is undoubtedly one of the best-looking dog breeds out there. The breed's excellent temperament and hypoallergenic traits make it one of the best options when it comes to choosing a family dog.

