How to acquire and use the First Bank Internet banking token

Account security is inarguably one of the most critical aspects of organizations in the banking industry. Technological advancement has opened up banking institutions to numerous threats, including data breaches, loss of funds, and unauthorized access. In Nigeria, Fast Bank has spent considerable amounts of money to prevent numerous forms of cyber-attacks against the institution and its customers. Key among these security measures is the First Bank internet banking token.

The First Bank Logo. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria

Source: Facebook

An internet banking token makes it possible to carry out financial transactions securely over the internet.

Everything you need to know about the First Bank Internet banking token

Here is a detailed look into the bank’s internet banking security token.

What is a token?

In the banking industry, a token is a security device (hardware) or application (software) that generates a unique code used in two-factor authentication (2FA) for transactions. The hard token is typically acquired from the bank’s premises, while the soft token is downloadable from multiple platforms.

The First Bank online banking token’s features

First Bank’s customers can easily carry out numerous financial transactions via the bank’s internet banking platform. However, this potentially exposes them to wide-ranging cyber threats. This is where the online security token comes in to mitigate such threats.

Here is a look at some of the soft token’s features.

The authentication code is valid for 30 seconds after it is generated.

The application requires a four-digit PIN input before an authentication code can be generated.

Once downloaded, activated, and registered, the application has full offline functionality.

How do I get the First Bank hard token?

A hard token from First Bank. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria

Source: Facebook

You will need to visit a First Bank branch near you. There, you will be asked to fill an application form. Once complete, your application will be processed by the relevant department, and if approved, you will be issued with the hardware token.

Here are the steps to take after receiving the token.

Download the First Bank mobile banking application. It is available on the Play Store, App Store, and Blackberry World.

If you are a first-time user, register an account. For existing users, log in to your account.

Once logged in, select ‘Account Settings’ and then ‘Token Synchronization.’

Press the button on your hard token, and a code will appear on the screen.

Enter the generated code into the first input field on the mobile banking app.

Press the button again and enter the displayed code into the second input field.

Locate your token’s serial number (printed on the frame) and input it into the third field.

Tap the ‘Confirm’ tab, and your token is now activated and ready for use.

How do I get the First Bank soft token?

If the hard token does not appeal to you for whatever reason, feel free to use the bank’s software alternative. Here is a look at the necessary steps for getting one.

What do I need to get started?

Like the hard token, you will first need to download the bank’s mobile banking platform from Apple, Google, or Blackberry’s app markets.

How do I get the serial number and activation code?

Your soft token requires an activation code and serial number to function. To get these, visit any branch near you. You will be required to fill an activation form, after which you will receive a serial number and activation code.

What is the registration code?

After inputting the serial and activation codes on the app, you will receive another code. This is known as the registration code. You need to give this to the customer service representative at your branch so that they can use it to activate your soft token.

Keep in mind that the registration code is only generated and displayed once. After the activation, you can use the application offline and will only be required to input a four-digit PIN.

How do I generate the app’s One-time Password (OTP)?

A poster highlighting First Bank's mobile banking platform. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria

Source: Facebook

To generate a One-time Password, you will be required to have the mobile number you used to register your account. On your phone, press *322*0# to generate the OTP. The code will be sent to the aforementioned number. On the banking app, enter the OTP in the input field provided for it.

Is the First Bank Nigeria online app secure?

After inputting your serial and activation codes, users are prompted to register a unique four-digit PIN only known to them. This PIN will be required every time one wishes to generate a transaction code on the app.

Do I need the soft token if I have the hardware token?

No, you do not. You cannot use both security items concurrently. If you would like the soft token, you will need to deactivate the hardware one.

What can I do if I forget my PIN?

If you forget your four-digit PIN, you will need to send an email to firstcontact@firstbanknigeria.com. In your email, include your user identification and challenge code. The latter is generated by your app when you input the wrong PIN four times.

Can someone else use my token on their account?

No, it is not possible. A FirstToken account is only tied to a single person’s bank account(s). Since the generated transaction codes are always changing, it is not possible for someone else to use your codes to authorize transactions on their account.

Can a token be linked to my different First Bank accounts?

Yes, you can have it linked to all your operational First Bank accounts.

Can the token work outside Nigeria?

A poster cautioning customers against fraudsters. Photo: @firstbankofnigeria

Source: Facebook

Yes, its functionality remains unaffected in whatever location of the world.

How can I contact support?

For all FirstToken-related issues, feel free to contact the bank’s support centre, popularly known as FirstContact. The centre is reachable on 07080625000, 01-4485500, and via email.

What is FirstToken’s limit transfer?

The daily fund transfer limit set on the bank’s online banking platform applies.

What is FirstToken’s main difference from the Access Bank soft token?

While First Bank gives customers the hard and soft security tokens for free, Access Bank customers have to part with ₦ 1,500 for any of the security tokens. The amount is payable at any Access Bank branch during registrations and activation.

The First Bank internet banking token is an essential part of the bank’s transaction security structure. The token makes it possible for customers to carry out transactions securely without having to make a trip to the bank. The token and related app’s ease of use make them all the more convenient.

READ ALSO: How do I get my state of origin certificate in Nigeria without stress

Legit.ng recently explored the requirements for getting a certificate of origin in Nigeria. The certificate is an essential document for job seekers and those looking to enrol in higher education institutions. The process of acquiring a certificate of origin can be quite daunting, especially for a person with inadequate information regarding the same.

The document is normally given based on the home state of one’s parent, mostly the father. This means that one needs their local government to prove that they originate from the area.

Source: Legit