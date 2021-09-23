Jesse Belle Deutschendorf’s biography: who is John Denver’s daughter?

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf is the late John Denver's daughter. Her father was a famous musician, activist, actor, record producer, songwriter, and humanitarian. Being a celebrity's daughter makes many people curious about her life, but she prefers to live a quiet life away from media attention.

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf, John Denver's daughter, attends the ceremony honouring her father with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: @Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Did John Denver have kids? Yes, the legendary musician had three children, and one of them is Jesse Belle Deutschendorf. Here is all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Jesse Belle Deutschendorf

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf Other names: Jesse Belle Denver

Jesse Belle Denver Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18th of May 1989

18th of May 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2021)

32 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Place of birth: Aspen, Colorado, United States of America

Aspen, Colorado, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother: Cassandra Delaney

Cassandra Delaney Father: Henry John Deutschendorf

Henry John Deutschendorf Paternal grandparents: Erma Louise Swope and Lt. Col. Henry John Deutschendorf

Erma Louise Swope and Lt. Col. Henry John Deutschendorf Paternal uncle: Ron Deutschendorf

Ron Deutschendorf Maternal aunt: Delvene Delaney

Delvene Delaney Step-mother: Annie Martell

Annie Martell Step-brother: Zachary John Denver

Zachary John Denver Step-sister: Anna Kate Denver

Anna Kate Denver Relationship status: Married

Married Spouse: Eli LeGate

Eli LeGate Occupation: Artist and jeweller

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's bio

Jesse is the daughter of Henry John Deutschendorf, the late musician who was commonly known as John Denver, and Cassandra Delaney. Her father was a public figure known for his acoustic style of music, while her mother is an Australian actress known for starring in Fair Game.

Family background

John Denver's daughter was born in Aspen, Colorado, United States of America. Her ethnicity is mixed. She has Australian roots from her maternal side, and her father was of German descent.

The names of her paternal grandparents are Lt. Col. Henry John Deutschendorf and Erma Louise Swope. Ron Deutschendorf is her paternal uncle, while Delvene Delaney is her maternal aunt.

Her father and mother had a short-lived marriage. The two had a two-year courtship before marrying in 1988. The couple settled in Aspen, where their only daughter was born. They separated in 1991 when their child was only two years old and divorced in 1993.

Musician John Denver passed away in 1997 when his daughter was only eight years old. On the 12th of October that year, the 53-year-old musician had an airplane crash in Monterey Bay near Pacific Grove, California. He was flying the aircraft with the registration number N555JD.

When is Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's birthday?

Jesse was born on the 18th of May 1989. As of 2021, she is 32 years old. Her Zodiac sign is Taurus.

Who are John Denver's kids?

John Denver had three children. Jesse is the only known biological child of the late musician and Cassandra. However, she has two step-siblings through adoption from her father's previous relationship with Annie Martell.

Her step-brother's name is Zachary John, while Anna Kate is the name of her step-sister. She was raised by her mother, Cassandra, after the death of her father. Today, Jesse is a professional artist and jeweller who seldom appears in the media.

Her step-siblings are also not in the public eye. However, in 2014, she and her step-brother made a rare appearance in front of the cameras. They attended a ceremony to unveil a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in honour of their late father.

The two helped Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Leron Gubler unveil the 2,531st Walk of Fame Star at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard. They accepted the honour on behalf of their family.

Jesse Belle Denver and Zachary Deutschendorf posing at the ceremony that honoured their father John Denver with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: @Frank Trapper

Source: Getty Images

Is Jesse Belle Deutschendorf married?

John Denver's daughter is married to Eli LeGate. There is minimal information about where the couple met and how long they dated before getting married. However, it is known that the two got married on the 27th of September 2019.

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's wedding was held at the John Denver Sanctuary. The sanctuary sits on a 4.5-acre piece of land. The landscaped retreat features perennial flowers, lush grass, and engraved rocks in honour of the late musician.

Close family and friends attended the wedding ceremony. The couple has kept off media attention, and not much is known about their private life.

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf's net worth

Being a celebrity's daughter automatically makes people assume that one is a multimillionaire. Jesse Belle Denver is yet to disclose how much she makes from her art and jewellery making. Therefore, it is hard to establish her net worth.

However, it is publicly known that her father was very wealthy. Most of his riches came from his music career. At the time of his death, John Denver had released 33 albums had an estimated net worth of $60 million.

Jesse Belle Deutschendorf is the late John Denver's daughter. Her father died when she was very young, and she has since grown into an art-loving woman. She prefers a private life, unlike her father, who was a public figure.

READ ALSO: Jesse Wellens' biography: age, height, net worth, daughter

Legit.ng recently published Jesse Wellen's biography. Jesse is an American YouTube star who gained popularity after posting clever pranks on his peers and friends. Besides being a YouTuber, he is also an actor and producer.

The 39-year-old star previously worked for the United States Air Force. He started his Youtube channel on the 10th of November 2009. By August 2012, the channel had over one million subscribers.

Source: Legit