A Nigerian man, Charles Charles, has taken to social media to correct the wrong impressions that have been formed about him by reason of his hairstyle

Charles lamented that because he braids his hair, people conclude he is either a 'Yahoo boy,' a footballer or an artist

While affirming that he is a devout Christian, the young man stated that clubbing and trying to live a fast life had never been his thing

A Nigerian man has lamented how people write him off owing to the fact that he braids his hair.

Charles Charles shared on LinkedIn a picture in which he rocked braids and stated that he is a church boy.

Charles stated that he doesn't engage in internet fraud Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Charles Charles

Charles said people who come across him have the stereotypical staredown that he is into internet fraud, football or a music artiste.

The young man added that he is a selfless lover of God and a worker in the church who doesn't go clubbing or even live a fast life.

Charles wrote that his love for luxury items and hairstyle doesn't in anyway imply that God isn't the centre of his life.

Mixed reactions trailed his post

Ochuko Esegine wrote:

"Church boy, love God, hummm, I am not concerned about the hair in your face anyway, but what twist me was the braiding of your hair

"In any case, I know you cannot be saved by Jesus and not know, and loving God is of the heart but I think "all things should be done decently and in order 1cor 14:40."

Adeniran Ademola Adedeji remarked:

"For me, one question can solve this perception ;from your viewpoint or others viewpoint. Would Jesus do that? The bible in the act of apostles recorded that people testified that the disciples had been with christ.

"In all, my brother, I think you must ask if at every given time, your look is worthy of turning many unto righteousness. Afterall, all that He created and gave us it's to and for his pleasure.

"Finding this balance, with the help of Holy spirit will give you peace."

Kehinde Falade stated:

"That "look the part" is what breeds hypocrisy. I attend harvesters too and many of our male (dedicated) workers make their hair and I personally complement many of them. Cos they look good and besides, before colonialism came to Africa, African males were making their hair just as tge females did.

"So, I see nothing wrong with it."

Jude Jebba commented:

"I fancy this your hair style brotherly and may try it. I love Pastor Bolaji Idowu so much and watch him online. I almost got employed as a PM in the church back then. It's cool to find a church that didn't judge you by your outward appearance, the feeling is golden. See my new hairstyle target Olayemi Success Falope "

