Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerians Attack Italian Serie A Referee After Super Eagles Invitee Receives Bizarre Red Card, Video
Football

Nigerians Attack Italian Serie A Referee After Super Eagles Invitee Receives Bizarre Red Card, Video

by  Chukwu Ikechukwu
3 min read
  • Gift Orban was sent off just 11 minutes into Hellas Verona’s Serie A match after protesting a foul
  • Nigerians flooded social media to condemn referee Luca Pairetto’s decision
  • Hellas Verona reportedly protested the dismissal and went silent after the game

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Nigerians have taken to social media to vent their anger after Gift Orban was shown a straight red card during Hellas Verona’s Serie A clash on Sunday, February 15.

The 23-year-old forward, who spent last season in Germany, was dismissed just 11 minutes into Verona’s defeat after reacting to a challenge from Enrico Del Prato in the centre circle.

Gift Orban, Nigeria, Super Eagles, Serie A, Italy
Gift Orban receives a bizarre red card just 11 minutes into Hellas Verona's clash versus Parma. Photo by Ciancaphoto Studio
Source: Getty Images

According to Football Italia, Orban, clearly frustrated, gestured toward referee Luca Pairetto, who responded by producing a straight red card and reducing Verona to ten men for the rest of the contest.

After the match, a post on X linked to Orban quickly gathered momentum after it reacted to the red card.

Read also

Herve Renard explains 'African' reason Moroccan ballboys stole Mendy’s towel

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

“Sent off for protesting a decision. As a Black player in Italy, I can’t ignore how often we’re treated differently. I love the game, and all I ask for is fairness, respect, and equal treatment on the pitch.”

The message sparked debate online, with many questioning both the decision itself and the wider issue raised in the statement.

Nigerians rally behind Orban online

Nigerians came out in large numbers to defend Orban, who is also not new to controversies, following the controversial dismissal.

Gift Orban, Nigeria, Super Eagles, Serie A, Italy
Nigerians are reacting angrily to Serie A's referee Luca Pairetto's decision to send off Gift Orban. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini
Source: Getty Images

Many felt the punishment was excessive and pointed to inconsistency in refereeing decisions across Europe’s top leagues.

Cezia tweeted:

“This is the most bizarre red card I’ve ever seen in a football game. Gift Orban and his club needs to sue the Italian FA. This is madness.”

Tobywrites reacted:

“I call out premier league refs, but in one weekend, I have seen one of the worst refereeing decisions in the Serie A.

Read also

Real Madrid dominates Real Sociedad as Vinicius Jr stars amidst Kylian Mbappe’s Absence

“1. Explain to me why Gift Orban got a red card earlier today?
“2. Explain to me why VAR couldn't overturn this?”

Buchi Laba posted:

“The Gift Orban Red card was the worst I have ever seen! Ever seen! Verona 100% should be appealing that! It’s a disgrace!
“If it was a white player.. There’s no way he’s getting sent off! Yes I said it. Go watch the video and make your own conclusion. JUST 11minutes IN! Disgrace.”

Pooja was also furious:

“Look at the red card given to Gift Orban against Parma. This high level nonsense from the referee. 🖕”

The reactions reflected not only frustration with the call but also deeper concerns about fairness and consistency in officiating.

Verona protest decision after defeat

Meanwhile, officials of Hellas Verona reportedly took a firm stance following the incident, backing Orban and expressing dissatisfaction with the referee’s handling of the situation.

Reports suggest Verona went into press silence after the loss to Parma, as club executives claimed an injustice had been committed not only against the team but also against their supporters and the city.

Read also

Iwobi sends message to Man City star Foden after reckless tackle on teammate Bassey

“Verona went on a press silence after the defeat, as executives claim an injustice was perpetrated not only against the club, but also against the fans and the city and for that reason refused to speak to the press after the Parma match.”

With emotions still running high, the red card has become a flashpoint for debate around refereeing standards in Serie A and the treatment of players.

Super Eagles star sent off

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Usman Mohammed was sent off as his team Ironi Tiberias slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Hapoel Hafia in the Israeli League on Saturday, December 13.

The 31-year-old was sent off in the 66th minute after picking up two yellow cards within a space of four minutes.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chukwu Ikechukwu avatar

Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Super Eagles
Hot:
Victor osimhen National open university nigeria Quenlin blackwell Mary padian Nuc vacancies