Gift Orban was sent off just 11 minutes into Hellas Verona’s Serie A match after protesting a foul

Nigerians flooded social media to condemn referee Luca Pairetto’s decision

Hellas Verona reportedly protested the dismissal and went silent after the game

Nigerians have taken to social media to vent their anger after Gift Orban was shown a straight red card during Hellas Verona’s Serie A clash on Sunday, February 15.

The 23-year-old forward, who spent last season in Germany, was dismissed just 11 minutes into Verona’s defeat after reacting to a challenge from Enrico Del Prato in the centre circle.

According to Football Italia, Orban, clearly frustrated, gestured toward referee Luca Pairetto, who responded by producing a straight red card and reducing Verona to ten men for the rest of the contest.

After the match, a post on X linked to Orban quickly gathered momentum after it reacted to the red card.

“Sent off for protesting a decision. As a Black player in Italy, I can’t ignore how often we’re treated differently. I love the game, and all I ask for is fairness, respect, and equal treatment on the pitch.”

The message sparked debate online, with many questioning both the decision itself and the wider issue raised in the statement.

Nigerians rally behind Orban online

Nigerians came out in large numbers to defend Orban, who is also not new to controversies, following the controversial dismissal.

Many felt the punishment was excessive and pointed to inconsistency in refereeing decisions across Europe’s top leagues.

Cezia tweeted:

“This is the most bizarre red card I’ve ever seen in a football game. Gift Orban and his club needs to sue the Italian FA. This is madness.”

Tobywrites reacted:

“I call out premier league refs, but in one weekend, I have seen one of the worst refereeing decisions in the Serie A.

“1. Explain to me why Gift Orban got a red card earlier today?

“2. Explain to me why VAR couldn't overturn this?”

Buchi Laba posted:

“The Gift Orban Red card was the worst I have ever seen! Ever seen! Verona 100% should be appealing that! It’s a disgrace!

“If it was a white player.. There’s no way he’s getting sent off! Yes I said it. Go watch the video and make your own conclusion. JUST 11minutes IN! Disgrace.”

Pooja was also furious:

“Look at the red card given to Gift Orban against Parma. This high level nonsense from the referee. 🖕”

The reactions reflected not only frustration with the call but also deeper concerns about fairness and consistency in officiating.

Verona protest decision after defeat

Meanwhile, officials of Hellas Verona reportedly took a firm stance following the incident, backing Orban and expressing dissatisfaction with the referee’s handling of the situation.

Reports suggest Verona went into press silence after the loss to Parma, as club executives claimed an injustice had been committed not only against the team but also against their supporters and the city.

“Verona went on a press silence after the defeat, as executives claim an injustice was perpetrated not only against the club, but also against the fans and the city and for that reason refused to speak to the press after the Parma match.”

With emotions still running high, the red card has become a flashpoint for debate around refereeing standards in Serie A and the treatment of players.

Super Eagles star sent off

